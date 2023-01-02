Hurry, These Up to 90% Off Deals on Cold Weather Gear From Madewell, Sorel, Michael Kors & More End Tonight

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that Christmas is over, it’s time to focus on yourself and pick up a few winter things that weren’t under the tree. If you have yet to receive a gifted coat to brave the arctic temperatures outside, now is the best time to add a new one to your collection. Luckily, you don’t have to search too far to find one. Nordstrom Rack has a sale where you can save up to 90 percent on select items — even on cold weather must-haves.

Right now, you can snag warm puffer coats from Michael Kors that help you look stylish while bundling up. You can also get a pair of Western-inspired boots from Frye that typically retail for $328, for a fraction of the cost. And don’t forget to add some layering pieces from Madewell to your cart. Nordstrom Rack has you covered no matter what you need to stock up on. Happy shopping!

Michael Kors Stand-Away Collar Short Puffer

If you’re looking to change up your outerwear this year, a coat with a pop of color is the easiest way to do so. This puffer from Michael Kors is a must-have thanks to its bright and cheerful color. It’s also 71 percent off now — making it even more irresistible.

Price: $67.46 — $89.97

Madewell Elwood Knot Front Top

Hitting the slopes this winter? If “yes,” you know how important it is to layer up. Even though you need warm layers, you still want to look cute. Thankfully there’s this top from Madewell . It works well under sweaters and jackets, and has an adorable tie on the front for a casual aprés ski look.

Price: $7.98

Frye Marissa Medallion Inside Zip Tall Boot

Freezing temperatures call for boots, and when you’re sick of throwing on your favorite UGG boots, reach for these Western-inspired knee-high boots . They have a true-to-size fit and a polished leather finish. And right now, they’re up to 72 percent off.

Price: $89.98 — $149.97

Kenneth Cole New York Faux Shearling Belted Puffer Jacket

Puffer coats keep you warm no matter how extreme the winter conditions are. Instead of adding a coat that makes you look washed out, snag this one from Kenneth Cole that flatters any figure.

Price: $84.97

Sorel Caribou OTM Waterproof Bootie

Keep your feet warm and dry with Sorel’s booties . The boots have waterproof materials that are no match for ice, snow, and rain. They also have a high-traction lugged sole.