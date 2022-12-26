ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Wert, OH

Comments / 38

Conservative Patriot
2d ago

Always love seeing stuff like this happen, no animals should be killed for anything period.

Reply(2)
7
Chrystal Deal
3d ago

Jenkinsons never seen grass and sliding in the mud cows need removed 10 years ago..We all suck on that one.. even me..poor cows...no one wears much mink anymore anyway..what purpose does it serve? be free...

Reply(2)
4
Dar Mason
3d ago

Allways someone out there that don’t like what a bussiness does

Reply(3)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio’s ‘crippling’ private school vouchers will see trial for lawsuit, judge rules

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 200 public school districts challenging Ohio’s school voucher program can continue to trial, a Franklin County judge ruled earlier this month. In a 22-page decision, Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Jaiza Page rejected the Ohio Attorney General’s argument on Dec. 16 that the districts, including Columbus City Schools, lacked […]
OHIO STATE
hometownstations.com

Animal Liberation Front claims responsibility for mink farm vandalization in Van Wert

Van Wert, OH (WLIO) - The Animal Liberation Front has taken credit for the vandalism that released thousands of mink into Van Wert County back in November. According to their website, the Animal Liberation Front claims to be responsible for purposefully releasing around 10,000 mink from Lion Farms in Van Wert. Vandals spray painted "ALF", the acronym for the group, on the side of one of the buildings. Many animals were shot or killed by traffic after being released.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Cause of death ruled for missing Ohio student

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — The death of a Princeton University student from Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. The Mercer County prosecutor’s office announced the ruling Wednesday in the death of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie following completion of an autopsy by the […]
PRINCETON, NJ
whbc.com

Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill naming walleye the state fish flounders in the Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Ohio enjoys a symbiotic relationship with a creature native to its waters: the walleye. Thriving in the cool waters of Lake Erie and the Ohio River, the white-bellied, olive- and gold-colored sportfish generates $1 billion for the Buckeye State each year. A lead weight scandal at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ rights were contested across Ohio in 2022, manifested in several failed Statehouse bills, an adopted resolution by the state’s board of education, and a new federal law sponsored by an Ohio senator. The discourse was a nationwide trend as anti-LGBTQ+ incidents more than tripled in 2022 and state legislatures introduced […]
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
COLUMBUS, OH
WLNS

Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

Paying off holiday bills: Make a plan, stick with …. As many face credit card debt from the holidays, one expert says it’s important to make a plan on how to pay it off. (Dec. 28, 2022) Financial expert on how to pay off holiday debts. As many face...
MICHIGAN STATE
hometownstations.com

DeWine voices continued support to fix the weed problem at Indian Lake

COLUMBUS, OH (WLIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine is continuing his support for fixing the weed problem in Indian Lake in 2023. In October, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources unveiled a plan to deal with the excessive growth of two different kinds of aquatic vegetation that affected 75% of the lake this past summer.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Field Reports From Across the State from ODNR

Field reports from Ohio Division of Wildlife officers. During the 2022 white-tailed deer gun hunting season, State Wildlife Officer Brad Kiger, assigned to Franklin County, received a call from a landowner who found deer remains on their property. The landowner had not given anyone permission to hunt the property. Officer Kiger found drag marks going from the remains onto an adjacent property and contacted a hunter on that property. It was determined that the hunter tracked his harvest onto the neighboring property without permission. It was also found that the hunter was not wearing hunter orange and the deer was not game checked properly. The hunter received two citations and was ordered to pay $376 in fines.
dayton247now.com

LIST: Ohio counties with highest, lowest life-expectancy rates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average life expectancy in Ohio is 76.5 years, according to the health data site countyhealthrankings.com. State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. Below is a list of the 10 Ohio counties with the highest life-expectancy rates, and...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy