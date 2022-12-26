Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sherriff Says 13-Year-Old Girl Was Reported Missing Months After She Vanished. Her Family Says He Is LyingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPensacola, FL
Osaka Restaurant Offers Japanese Cuisine in Destin, FloridaGabriella KorosiDestin, FL
Here's Where It Might Snow in Florida this Holiday WeekUncovering FloridaFlorida State
Bridging the Racial Divide: Overcoming the Challenges of an Interracial MarriageDwayne PiergiovanniPensacola, FL
Dillard’s Closes Longstanding Florida Store - Weeks After Vice President Sells SharesTy D.Mary Esther, FL
Related
texaslifestylemag.com
#TravelTuesday: Families Can Play All Day In Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida
A Destin-Fort Walton Beach vacation is an invitation to play. From sunup sea turtle track spotting to sundown sand crab hunting, you won’t want to miss a single adventure along Florida’s Emerald Coast. The recipe for a happy family vacation is a mix of easy planning, engaging activities,...
Memorial service announced for fallen Okaloosa Co. Corporal Ray Hamilton
SHALIMAR, Fla. (WKRG) — The community will gather on Dec. 31 to celebrate the life of fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff Corporal Ray Hamilton. OCSO officials said visitation will start at 9 a.m. at the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. The visitation will end at 10 a.m to start the Celebration of Life […]
Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
WEAR
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on Highway 20 after crash in Freeport
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- All lanes have reopened on Highway 20 after a roadblock from a rollover crash was cleared Tuesday night. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- All lanes of Highway 20 are currently blocked following a rollover crash in Freeport. The crash took place at around 5 p.m. on the...
ECFR responds to 3 separate residential structure fires over Christmas weekend
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Over the Christmas holiday weekend, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to three different residential structure fires. On Friday, Dec. 23, ECFR units responded to a residential structure fire at the 4200 block of Still Road at 4:56 p.m. Upon arrival, ECFR said a double-wide mobile home was engulfed in flames. […]
abritandasoutherner.com
12 Amazing Restaurants to Visit During an Alabama Beach Getaway
The Gulf Coast is home to 32 miles of gorgeous beaches, a plethora of awesome fun-filled attractions for all the family to enjoy, and luxury resorts that offer ultimate relaxation. However, a trip to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach wouldn’t be the same without sampling the myriad of fine-dining options that are scattered along this stretch of Alabama coastline.
Is this waterfront restaurant Guy Fieri’s best find in Alabama?
Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has visited well more than a thousand restaurants in his show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” which raises the question: What’s the best one he found in every state?. Anyway, it raised that question for the foodies at mashed.com, and they settled on a...
Alabama’s best restaurant is in Fairhope, according to Guy Fieri
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Popular author, TV personality and restauranteur Guy Fieri has filmed nearly 40 seasons of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” visiting more than 1,250 restaurants in the process. To find out Fieri’s favorite restaurant in each state, Mashed.com reviewed thousands of restaurants. And Fieri’s favorite place for eats in Alabama is at the […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Taste of Fairhope Food Tour
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Taste of Fairhope Food Tour talks about the tours and what they include. Tours are every Friday and Saturday at 2 P.M. Private tours may be requested throughout the week. Taste of Fairhope Food Tour. Sign up to join a tour on the website. They say it...
navarrenewspaper.com
OSCO escort returning Corporal Ray Hamilton to Okaloosa County today
This afternoon an official OCSO escort will be returning fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Ray Hamilton to Okaloosa County from Pensacola.This procession, limited to the official escort vehicles, is expected to leave Pensacola around 2 p.m. and take Highway 98 into Mary Esther. From there it will travel from Doolittle to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hurlburt Field Road to the ultimate destination of Emerald Coast Funeral Home on Racetrack Road.Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have remained with Corporal Hamilton since the tragic event and will continue to stand vigil up to and through his memorial service.OSCO respectfully ask for the public’s patience and understanding as to any potential temporary traffic impacts from today’s journey from Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach.
3 people dead, 2 critically injured in Christmas Day vehicle accident on Gulf Beach Highway: FHP
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people died and two were critically injured on Christmas day in a two-vehicle crash on Gulf Beach Hwy., according to the Florida Highway Patrol. FHP said at 12:23 a.m., on Dec. 25, a silver 2004 Honda sedan was traveling west on Gulf Beach Hwy., approaching Sunset Ave. A green […]
WEAR
UPDATE: Walton County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies have safely located 12-year-old Firiui Pan. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing near Pompano Joes's on Miramar Beach. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a family on vacation contacted them after their daughter,...
WEAR
Troopers: Driver falls asleep at wheel on I-10 in Santa Rosa County, crashes into trees
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver who fell asleep and drove into oncoming traffic in Santa Rosa County Wednesday morning survived unharmed. FHP says a car crossed over the median on I-10 around 5:15 a.m. at mile marker 42. The vehicle ended up in the opposite lane before crashing...
WEAR
Walton County Sheriff's Office searching for stolen 'Holiday Beach Mechanical' trailer
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office needs assistance tracking down a stolen utility trailer. The sheriff's office says the white enclosed utility trailer was stolen from a job site in Hammock Bay on Friday. Deputies say the logo for the "Holiday Beach Mechanical" company is seen on...
1 killed after being hit by train near Scenic Highway: Pensacola Police
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — One pedestrian is dead after being hit by a train in Pensacola, according to the Pensacola Police Department. PPD said the pedestrian was hit near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. There are no other details at this time.
Fairhope parking garage, alley improvements to begin next week
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Barricades are going up and starting next week work will begin at the City of Fairhope’s parking garage and adjacent alley. New storm drains are going in along with upgraded utilities, but that’s not all. “The paving there we’ll be taking that out and putting pavers in, we’ll be cleaning that […]
Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for missing runaway teen
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are asking the public for help locating a missing teenager. According to a Facebook post, Noah Reese Casey, 16, was reported missing on Dec. 27, 2022. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said he is a missing runaway. Noah is 5’6″ with blonde hair […]
WEAR
Willingham Seafood Company in Valparaiso mourns the loss of business from fire
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A business in Valparaiso is at a total loss Saturday morning after a fire broke out at the company's building. The fire happened at the Willingham Seafood Company located on 195 N John Sims Pkwy. According to the company, multiple fire departments and police officers in...
WALA-TV FOX10
Pensacola motorcyclist dies in crash
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning in a crash in Escambia County, Fla. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Pensacola man was heading north on Mobile Highway near Edison Drive when a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old California woman made an illegal U-turn, causing the crash, according to investigators.
WEAR
Deputies searching for 2 suspects in armed robbery at Escambia County Circle K
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County deputies are searching for two male suspects after an armed robbery at the Circle K on Mobile Highway Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the Circle K on Mobile Highway and Blue Angel Parkway at around 10:29 p.m. The sheriff's office says two black male...
Comments / 0