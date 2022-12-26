ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navarre, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Man hit by train in Pensacola Monday identified

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man who was hit and killed by a train Monday in Pensacola has officially been identified. According to police, Terry Glenn Barclay, 57, was hit and killed near Scenic Highway at Chimney Park. WKRG News 5 will continue to investigate this story and will update it when more information becomes […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on Highway 20 after crash in Freeport

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- All lanes have reopened on Highway 20 after a roadblock from a rollover crash was cleared Tuesday night. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- All lanes of Highway 20 are currently blocked following a rollover crash in Freeport. The crash took place at around 5 p.m. on the...
FREEPORT, FL
abritandasoutherner.com

12 Amazing Restaurants to Visit During an Alabama Beach Getaway

The Gulf Coast is home to 32 miles of gorgeous beaches, a plethora of awesome fun-filled attractions for all the family to enjoy, and luxury resorts that offer ultimate relaxation. However, a trip to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach wouldn’t be the same without sampling the myriad of fine-dining options that are scattered along this stretch of Alabama coastline.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Alabama’s best restaurant is in Fairhope, according to Guy Fieri

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Popular author, TV personality and restauranteur Guy Fieri has filmed nearly 40 seasons of “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” visiting more than 1,250 restaurants in the process. To find out Fieri’s favorite restaurant in each state, Mashed.com reviewed thousands of restaurants. And Fieri’s favorite place for eats in Alabama is at the […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Taste of Fairhope Food Tour

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Taste of Fairhope Food Tour talks about the tours and what they include. Tours are every Friday and Saturday at 2 P.M. Private tours may be requested throughout the week. Taste of Fairhope Food Tour. Sign up to join a tour on the website. They say it...
FAIRHOPE, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

OSCO escort returning Corporal Ray Hamilton to Okaloosa County today

This afternoon an official OCSO escort will be returning fallen Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office Corporal Ray Hamilton to Okaloosa County from Pensacola.This procession, limited to the official escort vehicles, is expected to leave Pensacola around 2 p.m. and take Highway 98 into Mary Esther. From there it will travel from Doolittle to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Hurlburt Field Road to the ultimate destination of Emerald Coast Funeral Home on Racetrack Road.Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies have remained with Corporal Hamilton since the tragic event and will continue to stand vigil up to and through his memorial service.OSCO respectfully ask for the public’s patience and understanding as to any potential temporary traffic impacts from today’s journey from Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Walton County deputies locate missing 12-year-old girl

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies have safely located 12-year-old Firiui Pan. WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Walton County deputies are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing near Pompano Joes's on Miramar Beach. The Walton County Sheriff's Office says a family on vacation contacted them after their daughter,...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Fairhope parking garage, alley improvements to begin next week

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Barricades are going up and starting next week work will begin at the City of Fairhope’s parking garage and adjacent alley. New storm drains are going in along with upgraded utilities, but that’s not all. “The paving there we’ll be taking that out and putting pavers in, we’ll be cleaning that […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola motorcyclist dies in crash

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died early Friday morning in a crash in Escambia County, Fla. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the Pensacola man was heading north on Mobile Highway near Edison Drive when a vehicle driven by an 82-year-old California woman made an illegal U-turn, causing the crash, according to investigators.
PENSACOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy