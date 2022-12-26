Read full article on original website
Canada vs. Czechia: Live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors game
The quest for back-to-back gold begins today for Canada, as the defending champions take on Czechia to kick off their 2023 World Juniors. Canada won their 19th gold medal at the U20 tournament this past summer, defeating Finland in overtime. It was their second gold medal in three years and third in the last five.
Canada vs. Czechia takeaways: Three reasons why defending gold medalists were upset in 2023 World Juniors opener
There's a famous sports expression: "That's why you play the game." That message could not have exemplified any better than it was on Monday night in Halifax. Canada was stunned in its 2023 World Junior Championship opener, falling 5-2 to Czechia in Group A play. It was Canada's first loss to Czechia at the tournament since 2014.
USA vs. Slovakia final score, results: Slovaks use three-goal second period to pull off upset at 2023 World Juniors
In a tournament already with its fair share of upsets, Slovakia joined the party on Wednesday, defeating the United States 6-3. The Slovaks scored three goals in a span of 3:19 in the second period to flip the script in the game and take a 4-2 lead. The United States could not complete the comeback, failing to cut the lead down from multiple goals.
What is Canada's goal song at the World Juniors? Details on new celebration song with ties to Atlantic Canada
Step aside, Red Hot Chili Peppers. There's a new goal song in town for Team Canada at the World Juniors. For the last few tournaments, Canada has used the band's song, "Can't Stop" as the music played after a tally was scored. However, the team announced ahead of the 2023 games that there would be a change.
Leeds United vs. Man City live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League clash
Manchester City resume their Premier League title defence with a trip to Leeds United on Wednesday, December 28. Pep Guardiola's side lost further ground on leaders Arsenal with a shock 2-1 home loss to Brentford in their final match before the World Cup break. However, City returned to domestic action...
Which NHL team is the best fit for Connor Bedard? Ranking the top seven clubs who could get the 2023 draft star
The term "generational talent" gets thrown around too often nowadays, but sometimes there is no denying what the eyes see. And one lucky NHL club is going to have a generational talent on their hands when they draft Connor Bedard at the 2023 NHL Draft. The Regina Pats star is...
'The summit of world football': what Pele did for Brazil
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Before Pele made his debut for Brazil, the South American nation had never won the World Cup. By the time he retired, they had won three - more than any other team.
Pele, eternal king of the beautiful game
Pele was the best-loved footballer of his or any other generation, the eternal master of the beautiful game. Where 1966 had been viewed as a victory for cynicism, the 1970 tournament, and Pele and Brazil's winning contribution to it, have become synonymous with the beautiful game.
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
SAO PAULO — (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon...
Who is Roberto de Souza? Record, bio of MMA star and RIZIN champion
An unstoppable force is ready to face off against one of Bellator’s top young stars. Roberto de Souza, the RIZIN lightweight champion, faces off against A.J. McKee on December 31. The event, a Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN Supercard, takes place inside Japan's Saitama Super Arena. It will be a...
Cody Gakpo transfer latest: Liverpool beat Man United, Leeds to Netherlands 2022 World Cup star
The 2022 World Cup could be a launch pad for players in the coming months with Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo among those linked with a transfer in 2023. Gakpo has been a leading light for Louis van Gaal's Netherlands in Qatar with three goals from four appearances during the tournament.
Cameron Green riding the high after Boxing Day five-fa and $3 million IPL payday
Cricket is a game of highs and lows - anyone who has ever played the game at any level knows that. And at the ripe-old age of 23, Cameron Green has gone from a lean summer to a Boxing Day five-wicket haul and a massive payday following the IPL auction.
World Juniors standings: Updated scores, schedule for 2023 IIHF World U20 Championships
The 2023 World Juniors are in full swing, as Finland and Switzerland kick off the 11 days of competition in the Maritimes. Ten teams are in Moncton, N.B. and Halifax, N.S. to battle it out on the international scene for the right to be crowned World Juniors champions. It's also an opportunity for NHL prospects to showcase their progression to their NHL clubs, and for potential draft candidates to compete against the best of their age group.
Liverpool transfer news: Latest January window updates on winter player signings, loans and deals with Cody Gakpo deal agreed
Liverpool have consistently opted against major transfer moves in January following Jurgen Klopp's arrival in 2015. In seven winter windows, Klopp has only broken the £10m mark twice, to sign Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz, in 2018 and 2021, respectively. However, the former Borussia Dortmund boss could change...
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament commencing, citing how a number of injury complaints have forced him to prioritise his recovery ahead of the Australian Open next month. Kyrgios threw a spanner in the works of the inaugural competition by announcing his...
