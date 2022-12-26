The 2023 World Juniors are in full swing, as Finland and Switzerland kick off the 11 days of competition in the Maritimes. Ten teams are in Moncton, N.B. and Halifax, N.S. to battle it out on the international scene for the right to be crowned World Juniors champions. It's also an opportunity for NHL prospects to showcase their progression to their NHL clubs, and for potential draft candidates to compete against the best of their age group.

2 DAYS AGO