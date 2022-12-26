ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canada vs. Czechia: Live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors game

The quest for back-to-back gold begins today for Canada, as the defending champions take on Czechia to kick off their 2023 World Juniors. Canada won their 19th gold medal at the U20 tournament this past summer, defeating Finland in overtime. It was their second gold medal in three years and third in the last five.
USA vs. Slovakia final score, results: Slovaks use three-goal second period to pull off upset at 2023 World Juniors

In a tournament already with its fair share of upsets, Slovakia joined the party on Wednesday, defeating the United States 6-3. The Slovaks scored three goals in a span of 3:19 in the second period to flip the script in the game and take a 4-2 lead. The United States could not complete the comeback, failing to cut the lead down from multiple goals.
Pele, eternal king of the beautiful game

Pele was the best-loved footballer of his or any other generation, the eternal master of the beautiful game. Where 1966 had been viewed as a victory for cynicism, the 1970 tournament, and Pele and Brazil's winning contribution to it, have become synonymous with the beautiful game.
Who is Roberto de Souza? Record, bio of MMA star and RIZIN champion

An unstoppable force is ready to face off against one of Bellator’s top young stars. Roberto de Souza, the RIZIN lightweight champion, faces off against A.J. McKee on December 31. The event, a Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN Supercard, takes place inside Japan's Saitama Super Arena. It will be a...
World Juniors standings: Updated scores, schedule for 2023 IIHF World U20 Championships

The 2023 World Juniors are in full swing, as Finland and Switzerland kick off the 11 days of competition in the Maritimes. Ten teams are in Moncton, N.B. and Halifax, N.S. to battle it out on the international scene for the right to be crowned World Juniors champions. It's also an opportunity for NHL prospects to showcase their progression to their NHL clubs, and for potential draft candidates to compete against the best of their age group.
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament commencing, citing how a number of injury complaints have forced him to prioritise his recovery ahead of the Australian Open next month. Kyrgios threw a spanner in the works of the inaugural competition by announcing his...

