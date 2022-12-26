World Juniors action kicks off this week in the Maritimes, as 10 of the best U20 teams from around the world are meeting for 11 days of competition. Hockey fans that are tuning into international hockey may notice that the rules aren't exactly like the NHL. While most of the gameplay stays the same, the World Juniors are sanctioned by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), which has a slightly different set of regulations than the NHL.

2 DAYS AGO