Canada vs. Germany final score, results: Connor Bedard propels Canadians to beatdown at 2023 World Juniors
Two days after Canada suffered a stunning loss to Czechia to open its 2023 World Juniors, the defending champion handed Germany an 11-2 beatdown on Wednesday. Connor Bedard tied the Canadian World Juniors single-game record with seven points as he and Dylan Guenther each posted hat tricks in the win. Olen Zellweger and Logan Stankoven both recorded three points and Thomas Milic secured the victory in net with 14 saves.
Canada vs. Czechia: Live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors game
The quest for back-to-back gold begins today for Canada, as the defending champions take on Czechia to kick off their 2023 World Juniors. Canada won their 19th gold medal at the U20 tournament this past summer, defeating Finland in overtime. It was their second gold medal in three years and third in the last five.
Canada vs. Czechia takeaways: Three reasons why defending gold medalists were upset in 2023 World Juniors opener
There's a famous sports expression: "That's why you play the game." That message could not have exemplified any better than it was on Monday night in Halifax. Canada was stunned in its 2023 World Junior Championship opener, falling 5-2 to Czechia in Group A play. It was Canada's first loss to Czechia at the tournament since 2014.
What is Canada's goal song at the World Juniors? Details on new celebration song with ties to Atlantic Canada
Step aside, Red Hot Chili Peppers. There's a new goal song in town for Team Canada at the World Juniors. For the last few tournaments, Canada has used the band's song, "Can't Stop" as the music played after a tally was scored. However, the team announced ahead of the 2023 games that there would be a change.
NHL vs. IIHF rules, explained: Seven major differences between the two hockey organizations
World Juniors action kicks off this week in the Maritimes, as 10 of the best U20 teams from around the world are meeting for 11 days of competition. Hockey fans that are tuning into international hockey may notice that the rules aren't exactly like the NHL. While most of the gameplay stays the same, the World Juniors are sanctioned by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), which has a slightly different set of regulations than the NHL.
World Juniors standings: Updated scores, schedule for 2023 IIHF World U20 Championships
The 2023 World Juniors are in full swing, as Finland and Switzerland kick off the 11 days of competition in the Maritimes. Ten teams are in Moncton, N.B. and Halifax, N.S. to battle it out on the international scene for the right to be crowned World Juniors champions. It's also an opportunity for NHL prospects to showcase their progression to their NHL clubs, and for potential draft candidates to compete against the best of their age group.
