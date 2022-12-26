Read full article on original website
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Canada vs. Austria today? TV schedule, live stream to watch 2023 World Juniors game
One day after handing Germany an 11-2 beatdown, Canada has its eyes on another very beatable opponent as the defending champion faces Austria on Thursday at the 2023 World Junior Championship. It was the Connor Bedard show on Wednesday night. The consensus No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft...
ng-sportingnews.com
Canada vs. Czechia: Live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors game
The quest for back-to-back gold begins today for Canada, as the defending champions take on Czechia to kick off their 2023 World Juniors. Canada won their 19th gold medal at the U20 tournament this past summer, defeating Finland in overtime. It was their second gold medal in three years and third in the last five.
ng-sportingnews.com
Leeds United vs. Man City live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League clash
Manchester City resume their Premier League title defence with a trip to Leeds United on Wednesday, December 28. Pep Guardiola's side lost further ground on leaders Arsenal with a shock 2-1 home loss to Brentford in their final match before the World Cup break. However, City returned to domestic action...
ng-sportingnews.com
What is Canada's goal song at the World Juniors? Details on new celebration song with ties to Atlantic Canada
Step aside, Red Hot Chili Peppers. There's a new goal song in town for Team Canada at the World Juniors. For the last few tournaments, Canada has used the band's song, "Can't Stop" as the music played after a tally was scored. However, the team announced ahead of the 2023 games that there would be a change.
'The summit of world football': what Pele did for Brazil
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Before Pele made his debut for Brazil, the South American nation had never won the World Cup. By the time he retired, they had won three - more than any other team.
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most command...
Pele: Brazil’s complete footballer who transcended the beautiful game
“Football is the beautiful game,” Pele once proclaimed in an attempt to encapsulate the universal appeal of his lifelong passion. And no man did more to justify that simple but compellingly eloquent description than the great Brazilian himself.For the more than half a century since his galvanising displays in the 1958 World Cup finals, the name of the one-time street urchin who exchanged childhood poverty for global fame has been a byword for ultimate sporting excellence. Pele was that hitherto mythical being, the complete player; he was a sublime performer without any perceivable flaw, an unsurpassable fusion of artistry...
ng-sportingnews.com
World Juniors standings: Updated scores, schedule for 2023 IIHF World U20 Championships
The 2023 World Juniors are in full swing, as Finland and Switzerland kick off the 11 days of competition in the Maritimes. Ten teams are in Moncton, N.B. and Halifax, N.S. to battle it out on the international scene for the right to be crowned World Juniors champions. It's also an opportunity for NHL prospects to showcase their progression to their NHL clubs, and for potential draft candidates to compete against the best of their age group.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who is Roberto de Souza? Record, bio of MMA star and RIZIN champion
An unstoppable force is ready to face off against one of Bellator’s top young stars. Roberto de Souza, the RIZIN lightweight champion, faces off against A.J. McKee on December 31. The event, a Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN Supercard, takes place inside Japan's Saitama Super Arena. It will be a...
ng-sportingnews.com
Which NHL team is the best fit for Connor Bedard? Ranking the top seven clubs who could get the 2023 draft star
The term "generational talent" gets thrown around too often nowadays, but sometimes there is no denying what the eyes see. And one lucky NHL club is going to have a generational talent on their hands when they draft Connor Bedard at the 2023 NHL Draft. The Regina Pats star is...
ng-sportingnews.com
Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN card: Complete list of fights for New Year's Eve MMA event
Worlds collide when the stars of Bellator and RIZIN face off against one another on December 31. Inside Japan's Saitama Super Arena, the partnership with Bellator and RIZIN continues via some friendly competition. Bellator’s champions and top stars face off against their counterparts at RIZIN. Who will walk out of the ring with the ultimate bragging rights?
ng-sportingnews.com
Liverpool transfer news: Latest January window updates on winter player signings, loans and deals with Cody Gakpo deal agreed
Liverpool have consistently opted against major transfer moves in January following Jurgen Klopp's arrival in 2015. In seven winter windows, Klopp has only broken the £10m mark twice, to sign Virgil van Dijk and Luis Diaz, in 2018 and 2021, respectively. However, the former Borussia Dortmund boss could change...
ng-sportingnews.com
Nick Kyrgios withdraws from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament commencing, citing how a number of injury complaints have forced him to prioritise his recovery ahead of the Australian Open next month. Kyrgios threw a spanner in the works of the inaugural competition by announcing his...
ng-sportingnews.com
Tim Tszyu staying in America, looking for fresh challenge after Jermell Charlo injury
Tim Tszyu will remain in the United States and continue his training camp, despite his world title fight with Jermell Charlo being postponed. The current undisputed super welterweight champion suffered a broken hand during training, putting their January 28th bout on the back-burner. Tszyu flew over to Los Angeles earlier...
