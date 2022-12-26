ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Canada vs. Czechia: Live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors game

The quest for back-to-back gold begins today for Canada, as the defending champions take on Czechia to kick off their 2023 World Juniors. Canada won their 19th gold medal at the U20 tournament this past summer, defeating Finland in overtime. It was their second gold medal in three years and third in the last five.
The Independent

Pele: Brazil’s complete footballer who transcended the beautiful game

“Football is the beautiful game,” Pele once proclaimed in an attempt to encapsulate the universal appeal of his lifelong passion. And no man did more to justify that simple but compellingly eloquent description than the great Brazilian himself.For the more than half a century since his galvanising displays in the 1958 World Cup finals, the name of the one-time street urchin who exchanged childhood poverty for global fame has been a byword for ultimate sporting excellence. Pele was that hitherto mythical being, the complete player; he was a sublime performer without any perceivable flaw, an unsurpassable fusion of artistry...
ng-sportingnews.com

World Juniors standings: Updated scores, schedule for 2023 IIHF World U20 Championships

The 2023 World Juniors are in full swing, as Finland and Switzerland kick off the 11 days of competition in the Maritimes. Ten teams are in Moncton, N.B. and Halifax, N.S. to battle it out on the international scene for the right to be crowned World Juniors champions. It's also an opportunity for NHL prospects to showcase their progression to their NHL clubs, and for potential draft candidates to compete against the best of their age group.
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Roberto de Souza? Record, bio of MMA star and RIZIN champion

An unstoppable force is ready to face off against one of Bellator’s top young stars. Roberto de Souza, the RIZIN lightweight champion, faces off against A.J. McKee on December 31. The event, a Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN Supercard, takes place inside Japan's Saitama Super Arena. It will be a...
ng-sportingnews.com

Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN card: Complete list of fights for New Year's Eve MMA event

Worlds collide when the stars of Bellator and RIZIN face off against one another on December 31. Inside Japan's Saitama Super Arena, the partnership with Bellator and RIZIN continues via some friendly competition. Bellator’s champions and top stars face off against their counterparts at RIZIN. Who will walk out of the ring with the ultimate bragging rights?
ng-sportingnews.com

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament commencing, citing how a number of injury complaints have forced him to prioritise his recovery ahead of the Australian Open next month. Kyrgios threw a spanner in the works of the inaugural competition by announcing his...
ng-sportingnews.com

Tim Tszyu staying in America, looking for fresh challenge after Jermell Charlo injury

Tim Tszyu will remain in the United States and continue his training camp, despite his world title fight with Jermell Charlo being postponed. The current undisputed super welterweight champion suffered a broken hand during training, putting their January 28th bout on the back-burner. Tszyu flew over to Los Angeles earlier...

