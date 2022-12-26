Read full article on original website
The 2023 World Juniors could not have gotten out to a worst start for Canada. Coming off their gold-medal win this summer at the 2022 tournament, Canada was sloppy defensively and too cute on offense in their opening game against Czechia, losing 5-2 in a game that left the Halifax crowd stunned.
Two days after Canada suffered a stunning loss to Czechia to open its 2023 World Juniors, the defending champion handed Germany an 11-2 beatdown on Wednesday. Connor Bedard tied the Canadian World Juniors single-game record with seven points as he and Dylan Guenther each posted hat tricks in the win. Olen Zellweger and Logan Stankoven both recorded three points and Thomas Milic secured the victory in net with 14 saves.
There's a famous sports expression: "That's why you play the game." That message could not have exemplified any better than it was on Monday night in Halifax. Canada was stunned in its 2023 World Junior Championship opener, falling 5-2 to Czechia in Group A play. It was Canada's first loss to Czechia at the tournament since 2014.
The quest for back-to-back gold begins today for Canada, as the defending champions take on Czechia to kick off their 2023 World Juniors. Canada won their 19th gold medal at the U20 tournament this past summer, defeating Finland in overtime. It was their second gold medal in three years and third in the last five.
In a tournament already with its fair share of upsets, Slovakia joined the party on Wednesday, defeating the United States 6-3. The Slovaks scored three goals in a span of 3:19 in the second period to flip the script in the game and take a 4-2 lead. The United States could not complete the comeback, failing to cut the lead down from multiple goals.
Pele, eternal king of the beautiful game
Pele was the best-loved footballer of his or any other generation, the eternal master of the beautiful game. Where 1966 had been viewed as a victory for cynicism, the 1970 tournament, and Pele and Brazil's winning contribution to it, have become synonymous with the beautiful game.
Step aside, Red Hot Chili Peppers. There's a new goal song in town for Team Canada at the World Juniors. For the last few tournaments, Canada has used the band's song, "Can't Stop" as the music played after a tally was scored. However, the team announced ahead of the 2023 games that there would be a change.
Manchester City resume their Premier League title defence with a trip to Leeds United on Wednesday, December 28. Pep Guardiola's side lost further ground on leaders Arsenal with a shock 2-1 home loss to Brentford in their final match before the World Cup break. However, City returned to domestic action...
The Brazilian star transcended the sport and is the only player to win three World Cups.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since...
RIZIN’s best will face Bellator’s best on New Year’s Eve when both promotions fight for the ultimate bragging rights. The card features one of the top fighters in Kleber Koike Erbst. Erbst, the current RIZIN featherweight champion, faces Bellator featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire in a non-title...
The 2023 World Juniors are in full swing, as Finland and Switzerland kick off the 11 days of competition in the Maritimes. Ten teams are in Moncton, N.B. and Halifax, N.S. to battle it out on the international scene for the right to be crowned World Juniors champions. It's also an opportunity for NHL prospects to showcase their progression to their NHL clubs, and for potential draft candidates to compete against the best of their age group.
The term "generational talent" gets thrown around too often nowadays, but sometimes there is no denying what the eyes see. And one lucky NHL club is going to have a generational talent on their hands when they draft Connor Bedard at the 2023 NHL Draft. The Regina Pats star is...
Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament commencing, citing how a number of injury complaints have forced him to prioritise his recovery ahead of the Australian Open next month. Kyrgios threw a spanner in the works of the inaugural competition by announcing his...
