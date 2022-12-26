ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Canada vs. Germany final score, results: Connor Bedard propels Canadians to beatdown at 2023 World Juniors

Two days after Canada suffered a stunning loss to Czechia to open its 2023 World Juniors, the defending champion handed Germany an 11-2 beatdown on Wednesday. Connor Bedard tied the Canadian World Juniors single-game record with seven points as he and Dylan Guenther each posted hat tricks in the win. Olen Zellweger and Logan Stankoven both recorded three points and Thomas Milic secured the victory in net with 14 saves.
ng-sportingnews.com

Canada vs. Czechia: Live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors game

The quest for back-to-back gold begins today for Canada, as the defending champions take on Czechia to kick off their 2023 World Juniors. Canada won their 19th gold medal at the U20 tournament this past summer, defeating Finland in overtime. It was their second gold medal in three years and third in the last five.
ng-sportingnews.com

USA vs. Slovakia final score, results: Slovaks use three-goal second period to pull off upset at 2023 World Juniors

In a tournament already with its fair share of upsets, Slovakia joined the party on Wednesday, defeating the United States 6-3. The Slovaks scored three goals in a span of 3:19 in the second period to flip the script in the game and take a 4-2 lead. The United States could not complete the comeback, failing to cut the lead down from multiple goals.
AFP

Pele, eternal king of the beautiful game

Pele was the best-loved footballer of his or any other generation, the eternal master of the beautiful game. Where 1966 had been viewed as a victory for cynicism, the 1970 tournament, and Pele and Brazil's winning contribution to it, have become synonymous with the beautiful game.
Boston

Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘the beautiful game,’ has died

SAO PAULO (AP) — Pelé, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82. The standard-bearer of “the beautiful game” had undergone treatment for colon cancer since...
ng-sportingnews.com

Who is Kleber Koike Erbst? Record, bio of MMA star and RIZIN champion

RIZIN’s best will face Bellator’s best on New Year’s Eve when both promotions fight for the ultimate bragging rights. The card features one of the top fighters in Kleber Koike Erbst. Erbst, the current RIZIN featherweight champion, faces Bellator featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire in a non-title...
ng-sportingnews.com

World Juniors standings: Updated scores, schedule for 2023 IIHF World U20 Championships

The 2023 World Juniors are in full swing, as Finland and Switzerland kick off the 11 days of competition in the Maritimes. Ten teams are in Moncton, N.B. and Halifax, N.S. to battle it out on the international scene for the right to be crowned World Juniors champions. It's also an opportunity for NHL prospects to showcase their progression to their NHL clubs, and for potential draft candidates to compete against the best of their age group.
ng-sportingnews.com

Nick Kyrgios withdraws from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament

Nick Kyrgios has withdrawn from the United Cup on the eve of the tournament commencing, citing how a number of injury complaints have forced him to prioritise his recovery ahead of the Australian Open next month. Kyrgios threw a spanner in the works of the inaugural competition by announcing his...

