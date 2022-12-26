ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ng-sportingnews.com

Canada vs. Sweden live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors

There is one more group play game left to play at the 2023 World Juniors and it is a Saturday night battle between Canada and Sweden. Canada is coming off back-to-back beatdowns of Germany and Austria. After an opening loss to Czechia, Canada has six points heading into the game with the Swedes.
AFP

German defence minister under fire for New Year's video

Filmed on the streets of Berlin amid chaotic New Year's celebrations. a video address from the German defence minister posted on social media drew heavy criticism Monday for its tone-deaf message. - Fireworks - Lambrecht, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, has faced strong criticism in the media for her response to the Russian invasion and Germany's sluggish support for Ukraine.
ng-sportingnews.com

Will Liverpool sign more players in January? Jurgen Klopp provides transfer update

Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Cody Gakpo could be Liverpool's last signing of the transfer window, despite links with a host of midfielders. WHAT HAPPENED? Gakpo finalised his switch from PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, in a deal that could cost the Reds £44million ($52m), and after seeing the forward appear in the stands to watch his new side's 2-1 win over Leicester, Klopp was asked about the prospect of further January additions at Anfield.
ng-sportingnews.com

Wolves vs. Man United live score, updates, highlights & lineups as Marcus Rashford is dropped for 'internal disciplinary' reason

Manchester United will aim to end a transitional year on a positive note when they take on Wolves at Molineux. The past 12 months have been seismic in many respects at Old Trafford, from the arrival of Erik ten Hag to the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutchman again showed himself to be a no-nonsense operator when he revealed before the game that in-form forward Marcus Rashford had been dropped to the bench for an "internal disciplinary" issue.
ng-sportingnews.com

Manchester United left red-faced after including Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 calendar

Manchester United have made a huge blunder by placing ex-attacker Cristiano Ronaldo on the January segment of the 2023 club calendar. WHAT HAPPENED? As is tradition, United released a club calendar for the year with each month featuring a different player. It can be somewhat of a lottery with players being able to move throughout the year. This opens up the possibility of having players feature who leave the club mid-season. United just so happened to place Ronaldo in January, a slightly awkward mix-up since he left the club in November.

