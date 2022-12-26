Read full article on original website
Wolves vs. Man United live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League match
Manchester United will be looking for a strong end to 2022 as they travel to Wolves on New Year's Eve in Premier League action. United followed up their 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Burnley with an impressive 3-0 Premier League victory over Nottingham Forest on their return from the World Cup break.
Canada vs. Sweden live score, highlights, updates from 2023 World Juniors
There is one more group play game left to play at the 2023 World Juniors and it is a Saturday night battle between Canada and Sweden. Canada is coming off back-to-back beatdowns of Germany and Austria. After an opening loss to Czechia, Canada has six points heading into the game with the Swedes.
Most World Juniors points by a Canadian: Connor Bedard ties Eric Lindros' record with 31st point
Connor Bedard continues to steal the show in Halifax at the 2023 World Junior Championship. After tying the Canadian record for World Juniors goals on Thursday, the 2023 NHL Draft sensation tied Eric Lindros on Saturday for the Canadian World Juniors all-time points record. His four assists against Sweden pushed...
German defence minister under fire for New Year's video
Filmed on the streets of Berlin amid chaotic New Year's celebrations. a video address from the German defence minister posted on social media drew heavy criticism Monday for its tone-deaf message. - Fireworks - Lambrecht, a member of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, has faced strong criticism in the media for her response to the Russian invasion and Germany's sluggish support for Ukraine.
Will Liverpool sign more players in January? Jurgen Klopp provides transfer update
Jurgen Klopp has hinted that Cody Gakpo could be Liverpool's last signing of the transfer window, despite links with a host of midfielders. WHAT HAPPENED? Gakpo finalised his switch from PSV Eindhoven on Sunday, in a deal that could cost the Reds £44million ($52m), and after seeing the forward appear in the stands to watch his new side's 2-1 win over Leicester, Klopp was asked about the prospect of further January additions at Anfield.
Colton Dach injury update: Canada forward to miss rest of 2023 World Juniors with shoulder injury
As Canada gets set to begin the knockout stage of the 2023 World Juniors, it will have to do it without one of its bottom-six forwards. Colton Dach is going to miss the rest of the tournament after he was injured during Canada's 5-1 win over Sweden, Hockey Canada announced on Sunday.
Liverpool vs. Leicester City result, analysis and highlights as two Wout Faes own goals gift hosts win
ANFIELD, LIVERPOOL — Wout Faes scored two own goals to condemn Leicester to a 2-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield. The Foxes had led inside four minutes as Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall walked through the Reds defence to score a goal of barely believable simplicity. But the game was turned on...
Wolves vs. Man United live score, updates, highlights & lineups as Marcus Rashford is dropped for 'internal disciplinary' reason
Manchester United will aim to end a transitional year on a positive note when they take on Wolves at Molineux. The past 12 months have been seismic in many respects at Old Trafford, from the arrival of Erik ten Hag to the exit of Cristiano Ronaldo. The Dutchman again showed himself to be a no-nonsense operator when he revealed before the game that in-form forward Marcus Rashford had been dropped to the bench for an "internal disciplinary" issue.
Manchester United left red-faced after including Cristiano Ronaldo in 2023 calendar
Manchester United have made a huge blunder by placing ex-attacker Cristiano Ronaldo on the January segment of the 2023 club calendar. WHAT HAPPENED? As is tradition, United released a club calendar for the year with each month featuring a different player. It can be somewhat of a lottery with players being able to move throughout the year. This opens up the possibility of having players feature who leave the club mid-season. United just so happened to place Ronaldo in January, a slightly awkward mix-up since he left the club in November.
Tim Ream turns back the clock at Fulham, eyes 2026 World Cup spot with USMNT
American defender Tim Ream played an integral role for the U.S. national team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a dream come true for a player who was on the outside looking in during the weeks before the tournament. At 35 years old, to be 38 by the time the...
