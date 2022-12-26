CH-W vs WB-W: Check our Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing Team Picks for Women’s Super Smash T20 2022/23, Match 4

Captain Hargrave II is a level 4 Templar Hunts Mission. Captain Hargrave II is aboard his ship in the center of the Thames. Get to the high mast of one of the ships surrounding him. Use the water to help you sneak to a good lookout point. Once you have some high ground take a look down into the mess of ships, noting the location of Captain Hargrave. Set up your Rope Launch to cross directly over the top of him.

