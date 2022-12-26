Hoboken Announces Increased Digital Services As SDL Citizen Platform Replaces Outdated 311 Citizen Complaint System

Read full article on original website
Parking Meter Rates To Increase in Hoboken
As if finding a parking spot in Hoboken weren’t difficult enough, get ready to dish out more money once you do find that precious spot. The City Council recently approved an ordinance which will increase rates across the entire city. In residential neighborhoods, the hourly rate will double, from $1 to $2. In business areas the rates will go from $2 to $3 every hour.
NJ property manager charged for pocketing cash in rent scheme
Officials on Wednesday announced the arrest a 44-year-old property manager in New Jersey accused of pocketing cash for over two years in a rent scheme.
Sampson removed as longshoreman by Waterfront Commission over ‘excessive absenteeism’
Longshoreman and state Assemblyman for the 31st Legislative District William Sampson IV was removed from the waterfront by the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor on Dec. 21 over what they say was excessive absenteeism. Sampson, who is from Bayonne, represents the district encompassing all of the city as well as parts of Jersey City.
Bayonne Assemblyman Sampson Loses Job & Crane Operators License Over Excessive Absenteeism
31st District Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D – Bayonne & Jersey City) has has his crane operators license pulled by the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey for repeated absenteeism. Sampson joined the New Jersey Legislature last January. Sampson has been employed as a crane operator at...
Hiring event at JC Library’s Earl Morgan branch this January
Those looking for a new start to the new year can head over to the Jersey City Free Public Library’s Earl A. Morgan Branch for “New Year, New Career,” a hiring event on Jan. 5 and 26 from noon to 3 p.m. Jobs include direct support professionals...
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ
New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
Bayonne Assemblyman Sampson booted from longshoreman job over excessive absenses
Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson, a crane operator at the Global Container Terminal, was booted from his longshoreman job over excessive absences, the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor announced. “Sampson had been employed as a port worker at GCT Bayonne. He claimed that his attendance at particular meetings or events...
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
Newark Liberty, NYC airports still dealing with cancellation, delay headaches
At NYC airports, the numbers are much worse — 64 cancellations and 13 delays at LaGuardia, and 17 cancellations and 32 delays at JFK.
Hoboken Business Alliance Brings ‘Home in Hoboken’ to Life in Three Locations Across City
HOBOKEN, NJ – Just weeks after unveiling perhaps the largest piece of public art in Hoboken’s history, residents and visitors to the Mile Square City are once again being invited to immerse themselves in some outdoor culture with the recent installation of four sculptures by renowned artist Tom Fruin.
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
Job Haines Home celebrates 125 years
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The staff, board of trustees, residents’ family members, medical professionals, local businesspeople, community dignitaries, and other guests came together recently to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bloomfield’s Job Haines Home at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The gala included a retrospective of the organization’s history of providing assisted living, long-term nursing care, respite care and subacute rehabilitation services. The celebration also included dinner and an evening of live music.
Valley Medical Group Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer
Valley Medical Group (VMG), Ridgewood, has named Puneeta Sharma, MD, as its new chief medical officer. As the senior medical administrator of the group, Dr. Sharma will be responsible for improving patient care and medical outcomes as well as the optimization of resources, and will be responsible for the performance of over 445 providers.
Amazingly Only One New Jersey City Made The List Of Healthiest City’s In The Country
Each year a national list of the healthiest cities in the country is released, and this year there was only one city in the state of New Jersey that made the list!. Now I know that during the holidays, it may be the hardest time to keep health on the top of your mind especially when there are cookies and egg nog that need to be eaten and drank!
Who had the best holiday decorations? Winners chosen in 3 Hudson towns
From traditional nativity and winter scenes to ripped-from-the-movies cartoon characters, the winners of this year’s Best Christmas Decorated Homes Contests in Bayonne, Jersey City and North Bergen offer a little something for just about everyone. Along with lights. Lots and lots of lights. Three grand-prize winners were chosen in...
North Bergen zoning change prohibits smoke shops and massage parlors
North Bergen has amended the township’s zoning ordinance to prohibit various smoke and vapor substance uses and massage parlors. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted the ordinance at a Dec. 21 meeting after it was introduced earlier in the month. Under the adopted ordinance, electronic and/or...
Revised Parking Fees Take Effect In Bayonne In January
The Bayonne Parking Utility advised residents that revisions to various parking fees will take effect in January 2023. Utility companies, construction and repair contractors, and others who require parking meter bags or No Parking signs to use metered parking spaces or zoned residential spaces for vehicles, dumpsters, or storage shall pay ten dollars per twenty-four hours for a single meter or twenty dollars per twenty-four hours for a double-headed meter. The fee shall be charged until the time of return of the parking meter bags. The fee for a No Parking sign shall be twenty-five dollars per day.
North Bergen’s Polk Street Elementary School Students Receive Gifts From Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Photo Credits: Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center. The holidays were a very special time for the student body at North Bergen’s Polk Street Elementary School. That’s because each child in the K through 8 school went home prior to the holiday break with a gift provided by Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center.
Why I Like Newark-Liberty International Airport
I’m sure some of you think I’ve lost my mind or that this is a joke. I promise I haven’t and it’s not. I’m being honest when I say that I like Newark Airport (EWR). Part of my affinity for the airport comes from growing up in New Jersey. It took three turns and a 15-minute drive from my childhood home to get to the airport. I took many flights from Newark to Orlando until we moved to Florida. It’s still the best airport to use when flying to northern New Jersey and it’s a legit option when we’re going to Manhattan, with a direct link to Penn Station by AirTrain and NJ Transit.
We may have found the best empanadas in NJ
One good thing about growing up in an Italian neighborhood in Union City that turned Hispanic was the food. Especially the empanadas. If you're looking for the best empanadas look no further than Latin Bites in Manalapan. Latin Bites has been in business since 2018 and serves Puerto Rican and...
