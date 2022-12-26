ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bayonne, NJ

hudsontv.com

Parking Meter Rates To Increase in Hoboken

As if finding a parking spot in Hoboken weren’t difficult enough, get ready to dish out more money once you do find that precious spot. The City Council recently approved an ordinance which will increase rates across the entire city. In residential neighborhoods, the hourly rate will double, from $1 to $2. In business areas the rates will go from $2 to $3 every hour.
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

Cars cleared from frozen parking lot in Edgewater, New Jersey

EDGEWATER, N.J. -- A frozen parking lot was finally cleared Wednesday in Edgewater, New Jersey. Cars were stuck in tire-deep flood waters last week after the storm brought heavy rain and freezing temperatures."I just lost my car," car owner Leyla Pagano told CBS2. "It's been sitting here since the rainstorm. I can only imagine that there's an immense amount of water damage to the inside of the car."Chopper 2 was overhead Wednesday and the lot appeared to be cleared, with only a few cars remaining.
EDGEWATER, NJ
pix11.com

Extreme delays on the George Washington Bridge after accident

NEW YORK (PIX11) — An accident on the George Washington Bridge caused extensive delays for commuters early Wednesday morning. Drivers can expect up to a 30-minute delay entering Manhattan due to emergency maintenance after a crash on the upper level of the bridge. The George Washington South Walk and all lanes on the upper level are open as of 2:00 p.m., according to their Twitter.
MANHATTAN, NY
Hudson Reporter

Bayonne First Lady to be new Deputy Hudson County Clerk

Jamie Davis, the wife of Bayonne Mayor James Davis, will be the new Deputy Hudson County Clerk, according to the Hudson County Clerk’s Office. The New Jersey Globe first reported the move on Dec. 28, following a report the day prior that the former holder of the position was not going to be reappointed.
BAYONNE, NJ
Morristown Minute

New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ

New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
MORRISTOWN, NJ

