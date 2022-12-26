Read full article on original website
hudsontv.com
Parking Meter Rates To Increase in Hoboken
As if finding a parking spot in Hoboken weren’t difficult enough, get ready to dish out more money once you do find that precious spot. The City Council recently approved an ordinance which will increase rates across the entire city. In residential neighborhoods, the hourly rate will double, from $1 to $2. In business areas the rates will go from $2 to $3 every hour.
Cars cleared from frozen parking lot in Edgewater, New Jersey
EDGEWATER, N.J. -- A frozen parking lot was finally cleared Wednesday in Edgewater, New Jersey. Cars were stuck in tire-deep flood waters last week after the storm brought heavy rain and freezing temperatures."I just lost my car," car owner Leyla Pagano told CBS2. "It's been sitting here since the rainstorm. I can only imagine that there's an immense amount of water damage to the inside of the car."Chopper 2 was overhead Wednesday and the lot appeared to be cleared, with only a few cars remaining.
North Bergen zoning change prohibits smoke shops and massage parlors
North Bergen has amended the township’s zoning ordinance to prohibit various smoke and vapor substance uses and massage parlors. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted the ordinance at a Dec. 21 meeting after it was introduced earlier in the month. Under the adopted ordinance, electronic and/or...
NJ property manager charged for pocketing cash in rent scheme
Officials on Wednesday announced the arrest a 44-year-old property manager in New Jersey accused of pocketing cash for over two years in a rent scheme.
Bayonne resolution further authorizes negotiations of property sale to Housing Authority
The Bayonne Housing Authority (BHA) continues to move closer to purchasing the current location of the federal Head Start program in the city, located in a historic masonry building at 15-21 W. 8th St. The BHA has already made the city an offer of about $2.1 million for the property and the parking lot behind it at 24 W. 9th St.
Newburgh restaurant reopen after flooding
Billy Joe's Ribworks on Front Street had flooding in their outdoor beer garden, parts of the restaurant inside and parking lot.
Water main break impacting some Edison residents
Officials say the rupture is impacting Louis Court to Tungley Lane.
pix11.com
Extreme delays on the George Washington Bridge after accident
NEW YORK (PIX11) — An accident on the George Washington Bridge caused extensive delays for commuters early Wednesday morning. Drivers can expect up to a 30-minute delay entering Manhattan due to emergency maintenance after a crash on the upper level of the bridge. The George Washington South Walk and all lanes on the upper level are open as of 2:00 p.m., according to their Twitter.
Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalks in New Jersey?
Make sure you're up to date with New Jersey's snow removal laws before the winter snow gets here. As you know, New Jersey's weather can be unpredictable. We've still got the entire winter season ahead of us, which means plenty of opportunities for bigger snowstorms. Most of us know that...
New Jersey Globe
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
Bayonne First Lady to be new Deputy Hudson County Clerk
Jamie Davis, the wife of Bayonne Mayor James Davis, will be the new Deputy Hudson County Clerk, according to the Hudson County Clerk’s Office. The New Jersey Globe first reported the move on Dec. 28, following a report the day prior that the former holder of the position was not going to be reappointed.
hudsontv.com
UPDATE: New Milford Woman Shot In Elmwood Park Expected To Survive, Suspect's Truck Found
UPDATE: A manhunt intensified for the accused shooter of a New Milford woman in Elmwood Park as details about his criminal history emerged.James Allandale, a 61-year-old ex-con also known as James Allan, is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. Anyone who sees him or knows where to find…
Farewell, Liberty Village: Nation’s oldest outlet mall is a ‘ghost town’ in final shopping days
For decades, the beloved brick walkways winding through the outlets at Liberty Village in Hunterdon County were a destination for shoppers in the days leading up to Christmas and Hanukkah. The outdoor mall — founded as the nation’s first major outlet center in the 1980s — drew shoppers from around...
Man riding a scooter struck and killed by pickup truck in Williamsburg
A man is dead after getting hit by a pickup truck in Williamsburg Wednesday morning.
Lavallette roads still frozen days later from flooding
Ice remains on some side streets, sidewalks, driveways, and shorelines in Lavallette after Friday’s storm.
Who had the best holiday decorations? Winners chosen in 3 Hudson towns
From traditional nativity and winter scenes to ripped-from-the-movies cartoon characters, the winners of this year’s Best Christmas Decorated Homes Contests in Bayonne, Jersey City and North Bergen offer a little something for just about everyone. Along with lights. Lots and lots of lights. Three grand-prize winners were chosen in...
Sampson removed as longshoreman by Waterfront Commission over ‘excessive absenteeism’
Longshoreman and state Assemblyman for the 31st Legislative District William Sampson IV was removed from the waterfront by the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor on Dec. 21 over what they say was excessive absenteeism. Sampson, who is from Bayonne, represents the district encompassing all of the city as well as parts of Jersey City.
Winner! Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $131,387 sold in Bergen County
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ (PIX11) — A lottery player in New Jersey won big on Saturday, officials said. A jackpot ticket worth $131,387 was sold for Saturday’s Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, according to lottery officials. The ticket was bought at Food Mart, located at 168 Main Avenue in […]
