EDGEWATER, N.J. -- A frozen parking lot was finally cleared Wednesday in Edgewater, New Jersey. Cars were stuck in tire-deep flood waters last week after the storm brought heavy rain and freezing temperatures."I just lost my car," car owner Leyla Pagano told CBS2. "It's been sitting here since the rainstorm. I can only imagine that there's an immense amount of water damage to the inside of the car."Chopper 2 was overhead Wednesday and the lot appeared to be cleared, with only a few cars remaining.

EDGEWATER, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO