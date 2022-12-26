Read full article on original website
Rob G
3d ago
Interesting how the legislators do almost nothing all year, then pass a bunch of self dealing measures right before they go on vacations 🤔 🙄🙄🙄
Cognitive Neuropathy
3d ago
If it enriches, emboldens, enhances, strengthens right wing nut agendas, Dewine will sign it. If it helps out the poor and middle class, no way will he sign it.
Thinking It Through ?
2d ago
Republicans like doing it this way because there is no way the people can know what Republicans have hidden in their bills. One thing for sure is that it will not be anything good for the people of Ohio. Maybe a new bill will make it legal for republicans to take massive bribes they love so much. They hide these bills until the last day for a reason and that’s never good. Be ready to lose more rights and freedoms.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law
COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
What new election laws could mean for Ohio voters
The new legislation would require a photo ID to vote instead of the current system which allows things like a utility bill to prove a voter’s identity.
Ohio cities could expunge thousands of marijuana offenses under bill awaiting DeWine’s signature
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Legislation awaiting the governor’s signature could open the door for cities to execute mass expungements of drug possession offenses from their citizens’ records. The proposal comes after Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb in April announced plans to apply to expunge more than 4,000 convictions for...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
DeWine nominates former energy lobbyist to head Ohio EPA
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the nomination of Anne M. Vogel for director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OhioEPA). If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace retiring diretor Laurie A. Stevenson. “Anne Vogel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the helm...
How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ rights were contested across Ohio in 2022, manifested in several failed Statehouse bills, an adopted resolution by the state’s board of education, and a new federal law sponsored by an Ohio senator. The discourse was a nationwide trend as anti-LGBTQ+ incidents more than tripled in 2022 and state legislatures introduced […]
whbc.com
Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
Summit County Republican Party chairman again seeks top job with Ohio GOP
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Summit County Republican Party Chairman Bryan Williams again is going for the Ohio Republican Party’s top job after failing to engineer a pre-election ouster of the state party’s current chairman in September. Williams announced his candidacy on Wednesday in a letter to state central...
wbnowqct.com
Damage At The Capitol
Officials are assessing water damage at the Ohio Statehouse after a pipe burst during freezing weather, sending water pouring into the Senate chamber, an adjacent lounge for lawmakers, and other areas on Tuesday morning. Retiring state Sen. Jay Hottinger tweeted video showing water falling from a ceiling into an overflowing container and pooling across the patterned carpet of the empty Senate floor. Water also streamed down stairs and pooled outside Gov. DeWine’s ceremonial office before the flow was shut off. Workers were drying things out by afternoon and starting to evaluate any damage. It isn’t expected to affect the scheduled start of the new legislative session next week.
richlandsource.com
DeWine announces nominee to lead Ohio EPA
COLUMBUS -- Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the nomination of Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace outgoing director Laurie A. Stevenson, who announced her intent to retire at the end of the year.
orangeandbluepress.com
$161 Million Rental Assistance Will Be Given To Residents in Ohio, Lawmakers Say
The State of Ohio’s lawmakers recently approved $161 million for rental assistance. However, the groups that provide this cash claim that it won’t be of any use unless Gov. Mike DeWine vetoes the state statute that it is part of. Ohio Lawmaker’s New Bill. House Bill 45...
Developers press DeWine to veto legislation that would hike costs for affordable housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine must soon decide whether to sign legislation that could hike tax rates and raise development costs for affordable housing units in the state. A coalition of developers, advocates, and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce penned a formal request last week urging DeWine to...
Disregard for the public’s wishes by GOP legislators leaves Ohioans feeling powerless
The Plain Dealer reports that most Ohioans strongly support restrictive gun laws, including banning AR 15-style semi-automatic rifles, expanding background checks, and enacting red-flag laws. Unfortunately, even such strong support will mean nothing to our Republican legislators. This year we have seen them, on more than one occasion, flagrantly thumb...
Ohio bill naming walleye the state fish flounders in the Statehouse
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Ohio enjoys a symbiotic relationship with a creature native to its waters: the walleye. Thriving in the cool waters of Lake Erie and the Ohio River, the white-bellied, olive- and gold-colored sportfish generates $1 billion for the Buckeye State each year. A lead weight scandal at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail […]
Mount Vernon News
Ohio students closer to getting religious accomodations
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio colleges and universities could soon be required to develop a policy that would provide religious accommodations for students following the General Assembly's passage of bipartisan legislation. The Testing Your Faith Act, which now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine, also prohibits institutions of higher learning...
columbusfreepress.com
Ohio Republicans squash "life-saving" common sense gun ordinances
On a warm night in October, a small parade of all colors and ages worked their way down a Sullivant Avenue sidewalk on the west side of Columbus in the setting sunlight. At the lead was a young girl, holding up a cardboard placard with the smiling picture of James Johnson III. In 2020, the 29-year-old was ambushed by gunfire as he walked out of a nearby gas station. His murder remains unsolved and his mother is unwavering for answers.
Census: More than 8,000 Ohioans left in 2022
(The Center Square) – Ohio’s population decreased by less than 1% in 2022, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report this month. It was the 10th largest population decline of any state. The population dropped by 0.07% in 2022, a smaller decrease than 2021 when 0.28% of Ohio residents moved to another state. In 2020, the population decreased by only 0.02%. Ohio is the seventh most populous state in America with 11,780,017 residents. ...
When Ohio Direction Card Food Stamps Are Scheduled in January 2023
Ohio residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last digit of their case number....
Ohio ranks poorly for economic freedom
(The Center Square) – A new report ranks Ohio as one of the worst states in the nation for economic freedom. The Economic Freedom of North America 2022, produced by The Buckeye Institute, ranks every state and province in North America based on government spending, taxation and labor market restrictions. The rankings are based on 2020 data, the last year information was available. Ohio’s ranking of 35th is exactly where...
unioncountydailydigital.com
Rep. Richardson’s American Legion Legislation To Be Signed Into Law
COLUMBUS – State Representative Tracy Richardson’s (R-Marysville) legislation to help the American Legion of Ohio by offering a specialty license plate has passed the Ohio Senate and will be headed to the governor’s office. The legislation will create the American Legion license plate and with the purchase...
OSHP preparing enforcement blitz as revelers prepare for NYE
Ahead of the New Year’s holiday this weekend, Northeast Ohio area law enforcement, including the Ohio State Highway Patrol, are urging and encouraging revelers to have a designated driver.
