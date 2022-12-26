ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Rob G
3d ago

Interesting how the legislators do almost nothing all year, then pass a bunch of self dealing measures right before they go on vacations 🤔 🙄🙄🙄

Cognitive Neuropathy
3d ago

If it enriches, emboldens, enhances, strengthens right wing nut agendas, Dewine will sign it. If it helps out the poor and middle class, no way will he sign it.

Thinking It Through ?
2d ago

Republicans like doing it this way because there is no way the people can know what Republicans have hidden in their bills. One thing for sure is that it will not be anything good for the people of Ohio. Maybe a new bill will make it legal for republicans to take massive bribes they love so much. They hide these bills until the last day for a reason and that’s never good. Be ready to lose more rights and freedoms.

spectrumnews1.com

Ohio Gov. DeWine signs legislation into law

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As 2022 comes to a close, Gov. Mike DeWine is tying up a few loose legislative ends, reviewing bills that to either veto or sign into law. He already signed two bills into law last week, prior to the holiday break. One of them is Senate Bill 210, which allows married couples to draw up post-nuptial agreements and change or cancel the terms of pre-nuptial agreements. The bill also provides domestic violence protection orders in a dating relationship.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DeWine nominates former energy lobbyist to head Ohio EPA

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the nomination of Anne M. Vogel for director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (OhioEPA). If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace retiring diretor Laurie A. Stevenson. “Anne Vogel brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the helm...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How LGBTQ+ rights changed across Ohio in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — LGBTQ+ rights were contested across Ohio in 2022, manifested in several failed Statehouse bills, an adopted resolution by the state’s board of education, and a new federal law sponsored by an Ohio senator. The discourse was a nationwide trend as anti-LGBTQ+ incidents more than tripled in 2022 and state legislatures introduced […]
OHIO STATE
whbc.com

Tightening Down on Texting and Driving: New Law Taking Effect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – In three months, texting while driving will become a primary offense in Ohio, meaning law enforcement can cite a driver just for that. Even having a phone in your hands can be considered a violation. It must be up to...
OHIO STATE
wbnowqct.com

Damage At The Capitol

Officials are assessing water damage at the Ohio Statehouse after a pipe burst during freezing weather, sending water pouring into the Senate chamber, an adjacent lounge for lawmakers, and other areas on Tuesday morning. Retiring state Sen. Jay Hottinger tweeted video showing water falling from a ceiling into an overflowing container and pooling across the patterned carpet of the empty Senate floor. Water also streamed down stairs and pooled outside Gov. DeWine’s ceremonial office before the flow was shut off. Workers were drying things out by afternoon and starting to evaluate any damage. It isn’t expected to affect the scheduled start of the new legislative session next week.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

DeWine announces nominee to lead Ohio EPA

COLUMBUS -- Gov. Mike DeWine announced Wednesday the nomination of Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. If confirmed by the Ohio Senate, Vogel will replace outgoing director Laurie A. Stevenson, who announced her intent to retire at the end of the year.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio bill naming walleye the state fish flounders in the Statehouse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Ohio enjoys a symbiotic relationship with a creature native to its waters: the walleye. Thriving in the cool waters of Lake Erie and the Ohio River, the white-bellied, olive- and gold-colored sportfish generates $1 billion for the Buckeye State each year. A lead weight scandal at the Lake Erie Walleye Trail […]
OHIO STATE
Mount Vernon News

Ohio students closer to getting religious accomodations

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Ohio colleges and universities could soon be required to develop a policy that would provide religious accommodations for students following the General Assembly's passage of bipartisan legislation. The Testing Your Faith Act, which now heads to Gov. Mike DeWine, also prohibits institutions of higher learning...
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Ohio Republicans squash "life-saving" common sense gun ordinances

On a warm night in October, a small parade of all colors and ages worked their way down a Sullivant Avenue sidewalk on the west side of Columbus in the setting sunlight. At the lead was a young girl, holding up a cardboard placard with the smiling picture of James Johnson III. In 2020, the 29-year-old was ambushed by gunfire as he walked out of a nearby gas station. His murder remains unsolved and his mother is unwavering for answers.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Center Square

Census: More than 8,000 Ohioans left in 2022

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s population decreased by less than 1% in 2022, according to a U.S. Census Bureau report this month. It was the 10th largest population decline of any state. The population dropped by 0.07% in 2022, a smaller decrease than 2021 when 0.28% of Ohio residents moved to another state. In 2020, the population decreased by only 0.02%. Ohio is the seventh most populous state in America with 11,780,017 residents. ...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

Ohio ranks poorly for economic freedom

(The Center Square) – A new report ranks Ohio as one of the worst states in the nation for economic freedom. The Economic Freedom of North America 2022, produced by The Buckeye Institute, ranks every state and province in North America based on government spending, taxation and labor market restrictions. The rankings are based on 2020 data, the last year information was available. Ohio’s ranking of 35th is exactly where...
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Rep. Richardson’s American Legion Legislation To Be Signed Into Law

COLUMBUS – State Representative Tracy Richardson’s (R-Marysville) legislation to help the American Legion of Ohio by offering a specialty license plate has passed the Ohio Senate and will be headed to the governor’s office. The legislation will create the American Legion license plate and with the purchase...
OHIO STATE

