Shirley Ann Griffith-Healey, 81

Shirley Ann Griffith-Healey, age 81, of Williamsburg, Ohio died Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the Mt. Washington Care Center in Anderson Township, Ohio. She was retired from G.E. Aircraft and a member of the Williamsburg United Methodist Church. Shirley was born January 10, 1941 in Adams County, Ohio the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary E. (Cox) Parlier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – Raymond Healey; one son – Ralph Moore; three grandsons and one son-in-law – David Crocker.

Mrs. Griffith-Healey is survived by one daughter – Sherylene Crocker of Williamsburg, Ohio; two sons – Rodney Moore and wife Georgia of Batavia, Ohio and Leamon “Jr” Griffith and wife Vicky of Blanchester, Ohio; six step-children – Sharon Boswell and husband Bruce of Sardinia, Ohio, Rick Healey and wife Karen of Williamsburg, Ohio, Ronald Healey and wife Tammy of Williamsburg, Ohio, Rob Healey of Cincinnati, Ohio, Michelle McLoughlin and husband JR of Felicity, Ohio and Melissa Healey of Hamersville, Ohio; one daughter-in-law – Linda Moore of Corbin, Kentucky; sixteen grandchildren and thirty-four great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 P.M. Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Visitation will be from 3:00 P.M. – 4:30 P.M. Friday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Donor’s Choice.

