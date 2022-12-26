Read full article on original website
Major New FOX Series Canceled After Just One Season
Fox's star-studded new series Monarch will not return for a second season, meaning that Tuesday's episode will serve as the series finale. The show, which stars Anna Fiel, Trace Adkins, Joshua Sasse, Beth Ditto, and Susan Sarandon, opened with fairly solid numbers, making it one of Fox's most-watched scripted debuts in years (per Deadline, who broke the news of its cancellation) -- but ratings quickly sank, and by the end of the season its audience share (the percentage of viewers watching it live instead of whatever else is on TV) was cut in half.
Outlander Season 7: A Frenzied, Fiery Future Awaits the Frasers in New Trailer — Plus, Find Out When It'll Premiere
Is Outlander‘s prophetic Ye Olde Newspaper Clipping of Doom about to come to pass? Signs point to “verra possibly,” given clues in the Starz historical drama’s just-released teaser trailer. Those who’ve watched the show for a while will remember that, a few seasons ago, Roger and Brianna became aware of a colonial newspaper’s notice about the deaths of her parents in a fire at their North Carolina home. And in the video above, it certainly looks like Claire and other Fraser’s Ridge residents are scooping up water in order to stave off a fiery conflagration. The fire’s inclusion in Season 7 — which...
Grey's Anatomy's Mer Is Called Out on Her Way to the Exit — 2023 FIRST LOOK
Expect a real cold snap to hit Grey’s Anatomy when the ABC drama returns for the back half of Season 19 on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 9/8c. Though most of Grey Sloan will unite to send Meredith off to Boston with their warmest wishes, one doctor is likelier to leave her with a case of frostbite: her maybe-maybe-not boyfriend, Nick. Still peeved about Grey’s decision to leave Seattle for the sake of daughter Zola — without so much as mentioning to him that she was thinking about doing so — Nick confronts his on-again/off-again significant other. Elsewhere in the episode, as...
Fans Are Loving Annie Potts' Meemaw More Than Ever After Young Sheldon Season 6 Episode 8
The prequel format of "Young Sheldon" allows the series to further develop minor characters we were briefly introduced to on its parent show, "The Big Bang Theory." This includes Sheldon's (Iain Armitage) twin sister Missy (Raegan Revord) and older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan), as well his no-nonsense grandma Connie Tucker, aka Meemaw (Annie Potts). In his Texan home, a pubescent Sheldon navigates life and adolescence after he enrolls at college, resulting in several entertaining episodes.
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
The Deleted Scene From Hawaii Five-0 That Would Have Changed Everything
The "Hawaii Five-0" reboot came to a satisfying conclusion with the aptly titled series finale episode, "Aloha." Aloha means hello and goodbye in Hawaiian. While it may mean goodbye for now for the beloved action series, the finale suggested a new beginning for our hero throughout the series, Steve McGarrett, played by Alex O'Loughlin. O'Loughlin was actually planning on leaving after Season 10, which was the real reason for the show ending.
Nicole Ari Parker Proves She's One of the Crew in The Best Man: The Final Chapters Preview
Watch: Nia Long & Taye Diggs Talk Mid-Life Crises, Best Man Series & More. It wouldn't be The Best Man without a wedding. This time, it's Quentin (Terrence Howard) who is getting married and bringing the gang from the original 1999 film back together on Peacock's new series The Best Man: The Final Chapters. And in this exclusive look at the premiere episode, Quentin introduces his longtime friends to his new fiancée Xiomara Amani, played by And Just Like That…'s Nicole Ari Parker.
9-1-1: Lone Star: Lyndsy Fonseca Returns to Celebrate #Tarlos' Big News in Season 4 — 2023 FIRST LOOK
Talk about a blast from the past. The upcoming fourth season of 9-1-1: Lone Star is welcoming back Lyndsy Fonseca as Iris Blake, sister of Liv Tyler’s Michelle Blake, last seen in the Fox procedural’s first season finale back in 2020. TVLine has an exclusive first look at Iris’ return, and we’re happy to report that she’s doing much better than when Michelle found her living in a tent city. Iris also appears to have developed a bond with T.K. (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva), whose recent engagement is giving fans plenty to get excited about. “It felt like the right time”...
Justin Hartley's The Never Game Ordered to Series at CBS
CBS is 100-percent ready to play The Never Game, having given a series order to Justin Hartley‘s This Is Us follow-up. Based on the bestselling novel by Jeffery Deaver and on track to debut during the 2023-24 TV season, The Never Game stars Hartley as Colter Shaw, a survivalist who roams the country as a “reward seeker,” using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries — all while contending with his own fractured family. The cast also includes Mary McDonnell (Major Crimes) as Mary Dove Shaw, Colter’s strong-willed mother; Robin Weigert (Jessica Jones,...
Jennifer Lawrence And Viola Davis Opened Up About How Tough It Is To Be A Woman Action Star, But Some People Focused On A Comment Lawrence Made About “Hunger Games” Being The First Action Movie With A Woman Lead
Despite being two of the biggest stars in Hollywood, both Viola Davis and Jennifer Lawrence doubted they could lead an action film as women. The two Oscar-winning actors opened up about their shared doubts they’d ever get a chance to take on a starring role in the genre because of what their gender in a part of Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series. The magazine posted a video of their roughly 45-minute conversation on Wednesday, in which the pair bonded over the similarities in how they approach their work, the challenges of motherhood, and how Hollywood has at times tainted their love for acting.
Where to Watch and Stream Call the Midwife Season 12 Free Online
Best sites to watch Call the Midwife - Last updated on Dec 28, 2022. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch Call the Midwife online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for Call the Midwife on this page.
Grey’s Anatomy: This Doctor May Give Meredith Cold Shoulders as She Leaves Grey Sloan
Someone will give Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) some cold shoulders as she leaves Grey Sloan in the return of Grey's Anatomy in February. Almost everyone in Grey Sloan is expected to give Meredith the proper send-off she deserves and give her the warmest wishes. But one doctor may ignore her departure in Grey's Anatomy. Her maybe-maybe-not boyfriend, Nick (Scott Speedman), may not bid a proper goodbye to Meredith as she's about to leave for Boston.
How Many Episodes Will Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Have in Total?
After many years, Bleach is finally back to finish what it started. The original anime was one of the longest-running hits back in the early 2000s, but how many episodes will Thousand Year Blood War have to finish the story?. Table of Contents. How Long is Bleach: Thousand Year Blood...
Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
After Askeladd's demise, Thorfinn seems to have lost his purpose in life, but he soon meets someone who will force him to face his past sins. Follow Thorfinn's journey in Vinland Saga Season 2 Episode 1 with all the release details you need right here!. Table of Contents. Here's What...
‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Fans Claim 1 Character Is ‘Overrated’
Some people who watch 'The Rookie' on ABC aren't a fan of one of the show's main characters. However, not everyone agrees on their stance.
A Ghost Story For Christmas: Count Magnus — air date, cast, plot, trailer and Jason Watkins on his spooky drama
A Ghost Story For Christmas: Count Magnus on BBC2 sees Jason Watkins play a Victorian travel writer about to find true horror in Sweden.
General Hospital Spoilers tease fans with hints of the Hook killer's next possible victim
Ke;lly Thiebaud's days as Britt are numbered.Photo byMichael Fairman screenshot. General Hospital fans know that Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) is leaving Port Charles soon. Her plans are to host a birthday bash on the Haunted Star but tragedy might strike. GH viewers are wondering if Dr.Westbourne will indeed leave town or if she will become a victim of the Hook killer. Until now every victim of the murderer has had a connection to Trina Robinson so if Britt is attacked this will be a deviation from the pattern.
Rick and Morty Season 6 Episodes Ranked Worst to Best
Rick and Morty Season 6 was the strongest season of the series in years. Looking back on the ten episodes released throughout 2022, there was quite a lot that actually went down. It was a very forward momentum rich season, and at the same time, made sure to take its time with smaller, episodic stories that still had plenty of the fun that fans love the Adult Swim animated series for. It all depends on what you're looking for in a Rick and Morty season, and thankfully there's plenty of things this time around for any fan to really dig into.
Where Princess Eugenie Stands With Harry & William Amidst Family Rift: ‘She Loves Them Both’ (Exclusive)
Princess Eugenie is dodging the drama between her cousins Prince William and Prince Harry! A Royal insider revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the princess, 32, hasn’t taken sides between the brothers as the drama between them following the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan unfolds. The source explained that she hopes eventually they’ll be able to make up.
1923 Recap With Spoilers: Nature's Empty Throne
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of the Yellowstone prequel 1923… The episode "Nature's Empty Throne" opens with Spencer Dutton being attacked by the leopard as he was at the end of the series premiere, but he manages to fight it off. His associates come to his aid, but one is attacked. It allows Spencer and the surviving associate to kill the leopard, but they are unable to save the man. Spencer then enlists the aid of a doctor amongst the tourists to clean the wounds from the leopard that attacked him as leopards have very filthy claws. Spencer also confronts the leader of the tourists about how he didn't disclose that there was a pair of leopards.
