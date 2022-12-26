Read full article on original website
epicstream.com
Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 12 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN
Suletta and Miorine got separated as Sophie Pulone recognizes Suletta as the witch from Mercury. Will Suletta and Aerial finally fight together in a real battle? Find out in the finale with all the release info about Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercury Episode 12 right here!. Table of...
Existence Chapter 24: Release Date, Raw Scans, Countdown, Spoilers, Characters
Hey Everyone, The previous chapter of Existence just came out and I know everyone is now looking forward to the next chapter. So in this article, we will cover, everything you need to know about Existence chapter 24. We will also provide you with regularly updated official and unofficial sources...
ComicBook
Euphoria Star Jacob Elordi Replaces Henry Cavill as James Gunn’s Superman in DCU Fan Art
Warner Bros. Discovery recently revealed that James Gunn and Peter Safran will head their new DC Studios arm, and ever since that announcement things have been topsy-turvy. Gunn and Safran recently delivered their plans to WB boss David Zaslav and announced that the former is writing a Superman movie that will joy star Henry Cavill. The news comes just two months after Cavill announced his return to the role after a brief cameo in the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam. After the news broke the actor took to Instagram to reveal that another actor will be donning the iconic symbol of hope and that he's officially exiting the role. Gunn's film will follow a much younger Superman who's going to Metropolis for the first time, so like with every project like this, fans have an actor in mind for the role. One artist has created a new piece of fan art that shows Euphoria star Jacob Elordi transform into the Last Son of Krypton.
ComicBook
Konosuba Cosplay Readies for Season 3 With Darkness
Konosuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World! is gearing up to come back with a third season of the anime after many years, and one awesome cosplay is making sure Darkness is ready for the anime's big return! It's going to be a fruitful next few years for the anime franchise based off of Natsume Akatsuki's original light novel series. The book run might have wrapped up a couple of years ago, but the franchise is showing no signs of slowing down as the anime is coming back soon with not only a third season but a new spin-off anime focused on Megumin too.
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
ComicBook
James Gunn's Superman Movie Confirmed to Include "Major Characters"
Yesterday brought bittersweet news for DC fans as it was confirmed that a brand new Superman movie was in the works at DC with James Gunn already writing the script, the unfortunate side being that Henry Cavill wouldn't be reprising the role. According to The Suicide Squad filmmaker, the new Superman film, one of the first movies that is being developed by his newly formed DC Studios, is "focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life." Gunn went on to note that the movie isn't an "origin story," with reports revealing that it will focus on Superman/Clark Kent living in Metropolis and working at The Daily Planet. Now Gunn has offered a new cryptic tease for the film, its supporting cast.
TechRadar
Batman returns in new Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League trailer
After nearly a year of silence, we finally have an update on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, with a new trailer shown off at The Game Awards. We find the stars of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League in a somewhat tricky spot, despite having somehow captured The Flash, the crew of misfit villains is then confronted by Batman.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Short Animates Deku's Wartime Comeback: Watch
My Hero Academia's sixth season just brought its War Arc to a close, but that doesn't mean that the heroes of UA Academy aren't in for a rough time when the latest installments make a comeback next month. With the Final Arc currently taking place in the pages of Kohei Horikoshi's manga masterpiece, one fan has created an amazing animation that attempts to portray how Deku's fight against Shigaraki will look from recent chapters when it eventually makes its way to the small screen.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Introduces a New Fusion Saiyan
Dragon Ball has been around for decades, and at this point, its fusion fighters are known the world over. From Vegito to Gogeta, the anime has shown time and again how powerful fusions can be in battle when the time calls. And now, it seems another fighter is joining the ranks all thanks to Dragon Ball Legends.
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream In the Dark Season 4 Free Online
Best sites to watch In the Dark - Last updated on Dec 28, 2022. Best sites to stream: Netflix ,Netflix basic with Ads. Read more to see all the sites where you can watch In the Dark online right now. You can also see the cast, crew, plot and release date for In the Dark on this page.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Pits Dabi Against Endeavor
My Hero Academia is coming down to its final main event battles – and it looks like one of the first ones we'll get is the final(?) battle between Endeavor and his son-turned-villain, Dabi, aka Toya Todoroki! The strife within the Todoroki family has been a subplot that was sewn into My Hero Academia from the very beginning and has provided some of the biggest payoffs of the entire series. However, this next fight looks like it's going to be about as brutal as they come, as My Hero Academia literally redefines the phrase "Fight fire with fire."
epicstream.com
Where to Watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog: Crunchyroll, Netflix, HIDIVE in Sub & Dub
Join the once-human-turned-dog protagonist Pochita (not to be confused with Chainsaw Man's Pochita) and his owner, Karen Inukai, on their awkward daily encounters in My Life as Inukai-san's Dog! So, here's where you can watch My Life as Inukai-san's Dog online!. My Life as Inukai-san's Dog is told through the...
epicstream.com
How Many Episodes Will Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Have in Total?
After many years, Bleach is finally back to finish what it started. The original anime was one of the longest-running hits back in the early 2000s, but how many episodes will Thousand Year Blood War have to finish the story?. Table of contents. How Long is Bleach: Thousand Year Blood...
otakuusamagazine.com
Sound! Euphonium Anime Sets Theatrical OVA for Summer 2023
The beat must march on, as evidenced by the fact that the Sound! Euphonium anime adaptation is continuing in various forms. The latest to be detailed is the previously announced OVA, which is officially set to premiere in Japan in summer 2023. That puts it nicely ahead of the 2024 plans for the third season, and you can see a teaser trailer and visual for the OVA below.
ComicBook
Sonic Frontiers Producer Teases More Sonic the Hedgehog News in 2023
Sonic the Hedgehog had a big year in 2022 with a new game, movie, and TV show all releasing in the same year, and as some might've anticipated, Sega has more planned for 2023. Takashi Iizuka, the game developer who served as the producer on Sonic Frontiers, indicated as much recently in an interview where he teased a "second wave" of Sonic-related announcements for next year to keep the momentum going strong, though we naturally don't have specific teasers as to what's coming in 2023.
otakuusamagazine.com
Cutie and the Beast Manga Sets Ending Date
Yuhi Azumi’s Cutie and the Beast manga first launched in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Friend magazine in January 2019, and now it has an ending date. According to pixiv’s Palcy manga app, the series will come to an end in the next chapter, which is scheduled to launch on January 2, 2023.
Polygon
Should I read the Chainsaw Man manga after the anime?
The anime adaptation of the popular manga Chainsaw Man concluded its first season this week. And as the show is taking its time to adapt the manga of the same name, fans of the anime might be wondering how to find out what happens next. The season concluded on a...
ComicBook
Shang-Chi 2: Plotting out the Arrival of the Immortal Iron Fist
Shang-Chi 2 is in the earliest stages of development at Marvel Studios as Destin Daniel Cretton continues his overall deal with Disney. The filmmaker is producing a Wonder Man series on Disney+ and will soon take on directorial duties on Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Though Cretton's plate is awfully full, an even bigger task could soon be added: formally introducing Iron Fist to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
epicstream.com
National Treasure: Edge of History Speculations, News & Update: What are the odds of Nicolas Cage appearing on the show?
Ben Gates, played by Nicolas Cage, hasn't been seen at all so far in National Treasure: Edge of History's first season, despite getting a nod. So where is he, and will we ever see him in future episodes?. Nicolas Cage's Absence in National Treasure: Edge of History. Cage hasn't commented...
