ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

The best after-Christmas sales to shop right now

By Casey DelBasso, ABC News
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B8lbm_0juj1o6X00

NEW YORK — With the holiday rush behind you, it's time to shop for y-o-u. The 2022 after-Christmas sales are in full swing and better than ever.

Among other retailers, Amazon's end-of-year sale runs through Dec. 31 with discounts on favorites like the RENPHO massage gun, JBL headphones and more.

Nordstrom's half-yearly sale also kicks off Dec. 26 and runs through Dec. 29. Lululemon's Boxing Day specials are running through Dec. 28 and will have you jumping for joy.

Whether you are checking in on the return policy of a holiday gift you know you won't keep or have been eyeing a new pair of boots all season, scroll below for some 'can't miss' Boxing Day deals:

Amazon

Amazon is offering its best deals on tech and home essentials during its end-of-year sale.

Everlane

Everlane is having an end-of-year clearance event offering up to 60% off markdowns.

lululemon

Lululemon is offering Boxing Day specials through Dec. 28.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom's half-yearly sale kicks off with an EXTRA 25% off clearance items from Dec. 26 through Dec. 29 at 11:59 PT.

Ruggable

End of Year Ruggable sale will be kicking off Dec. 26. The promotion will include up to 20% off sitewide, with shoppers receiving 15% off the purchase of one rug and 20% off the purchase of two.

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto is running its end-of-year sale event offering up to 60% off select styles through Jan. 2.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Women's Health

Amazon Overstock Outlet: 36 Best Secret Deals Right Now

BARGAIN HUNTING is not what it used to be. These days most sales are presented to us front and center, thus eliminating the need to do the digging for ourselves. It's more convenient, sure, but what about those of us who like to dig? I, for one, am a bargain hunter by heart, and if there's one thing I've learned over the years it's that the best deals are sometimes the ones you have to roll up your sleeves for. What's great is you can do some digital digging right at this very moment thanks to Amazon's Overstock Outlet.
Mashed

How Long Can You Keep A Costco Rotisserie Chicken In The Fridge?

When it comes to grocery store rotisserie chickens, shoppers know that Costco's $5 rotisserie chicken is at the top of the list. In addition to staying so cheap amid the 2022 food inflation crisis, Costco's rotisserie chicken is well-seasoned, easy to repurpose in other dishes, and downright addictive. In fact, according to PopSugar, the rotisserie seasonings include MSG, sugar, and salt, which together provoke the same cravings as potato chips. Yum.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
People

The 19 Best Deals at Target's After-Christmas Sale, Including a KitchenAid Stand Mixer and Apple AirPods

Prices start at $15 Christmas might be over, but that doesn't mean the season of giving has come to an end just yet. Now's the perfect time to treat yourself to the things on your wish list that you didn't receive under the tree — in fact, it's probably on sale at Target right now.  The Target after-Christmas sale is chock full of deals, and prices start at just $15. You'll see markdowns in practically every category, including home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and more, so needless to say,...
AOL Corp

Oprah's favorite jeans are up to 50% off — and women over 50 love 'em

Ever since Oprah spilled the beans on her favorite jeans to InStyle a few years back, we've had our eyes on them. And we plan to get our legs in them, now that they're on sale at Amazon for more than 50% off for the holidays. As Oprah might say, "YOU get a new pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans! And YOU get a pair of stylish, affordable jeans...!" One pair, the Marilyn Straight Denim Jeans, is down from $124 to just $71 — the lowest price we've ever seen them!
HAWAII STATE
Mashed

An Aldi Clearance Price Change Has Customers In Shambles

Aldi has long been praised for its very low prices. Even now as inflation rages on, the German grocer continues to be a top spot to shop for people looking to save a few bucks when re-stocking their pantry and fridge. And while you might not think it can get any cheaper than $0.59 Greek yogurt, $2.45 coffee creamer, or sirloin steaks that ring in around $3.00 less than at other national chains – all of which Go Banking Rates says have been found at Aldi – it turns out, it can.
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
52K+
Followers
113K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy