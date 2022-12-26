ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
westmorelandsports.com

Westmoreland Alumni Q&A with Olivia Gribble

Over the past decade throughout Westmoreland County, perhaps no last name has been more prevalent in girls basketball than Gribble. Alayna captured multiple WPIAL titles and forged a path to Division I basketball, while Erica Gribble has already garnered headlines as a high school freshman. Olivia Gribble, the middle sister, has also enjoyed incredible success on the hardwood, first at Norwin High School, and now as a focal point at Marietta College. Olivia Gribble is in the spotlight this week for the latest edition of the Westmoreland Alum Q&A.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
westmorelandsports.com

Episode One of Westmoreland on the Hardwood Podcast

The inaugural edition of the Westmoreland On the Hardwood Podcast features a jam-packed show, as hosts Sean Meyers and Jack Ridenour discuss some of the biggest stories in Westmoreland County high school basketball. The topics include the hot starts for the Norwin and Franklin Regional boys and the Greensburg Central...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cardiachill.com

How to watch Pittsburgh vs No. 18 UCLA: Game time, TV, odds, and more

The Pittsburgh Panthers have the opportunity to right the wrongs of Sun Bowls past with a matchup against the 18th-ranked UCLA Bruins on Friday. This is the Panther’s 5th appearance in the Sun Bowl and after some good fortunes, things have gotten ugly in the last two appearances in sun city. The Panthers lost a historically ugly 3-0 game against Oregon State in 2008 and more recently lost to the Stanford Cardinals 14-13. The Panthers have momentum on their side though if they want to stop the Sun Bowl skid. Pitt has won four in a row going undefeated through November and still has a chance to get to nine wins on the year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29

The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvanian dies after falling off a cliff

A Pennsylvania man died after falling from a cliff on Tuesday. 7News ABC partner WTAE says 63-year-old Paul Berger fell from a cliff above Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County. The coroner told WTAE that Berger was on his own property and was checking traps when he fell. The news outlet said they don’t know at […]
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Ted Rivers

7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City

Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers

Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

What is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Known For?

- Pittsburgh is a city in western Pennsylvania near the Western Border. The city is a center for arts and culture, with an impressive number of museums. It is a hub for businesses, technology, and sports. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Known For Its Many Attractions. In the late 19th century, Pittsburgh became...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man dies after falling from cliff in Westmoreland County

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has died after falling from a cliff above Loyalhanna Creek, the Westmoreland County coroner confirms. Medical units were dispatched to Unity Township Tuesday evening, according to Westmoreland County 911. There is no word yet on what might have caused the fall. The coroner...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley woman dies in Sewickley Heights crash

A 20-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash Christmas Eve in Sewickley Heights. Camden Kiggins of Sewickley died about 4 p.m. Christmas Day, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Kiggins was a passenger in a rollover crash in the 500 block...
SEWICKLEY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy