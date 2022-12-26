Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Dec. 27, 2022: Bryce Epps leads South Allegheny to tournament title
Bryce Epps scored 27 points and took MVP honors as South Allegheny defeated Elizabeth Forward, 66-43, Tuesday night to win the holiday tournament hosted by the Gladiators. Michael Michalski added 13 points for South Allegheny (8-0). Drew Cook led Elizabeth Forward (4-6) with 14 points and Cy Herchelroath added 13.
westmorelandsports.com
Westmoreland Alumni Q&A with Olivia Gribble
Over the past decade throughout Westmoreland County, perhaps no last name has been more prevalent in girls basketball than Gribble. Alayna captured multiple WPIAL titles and forged a path to Division I basketball, while Erica Gribble has already garnered headlines as a high school freshman. Olivia Gribble, the middle sister, has also enjoyed incredible success on the hardwood, first at Norwin High School, and now as a focal point at Marietta College. Olivia Gribble is in the spotlight this week for the latest edition of the Westmoreland Alum Q&A.
westmorelandsports.com
Episode One of Westmoreland on the Hardwood Podcast
The inaugural edition of the Westmoreland On the Hardwood Podcast features a jam-packed show, as hosts Sean Meyers and Jack Ridenour discuss some of the biggest stories in Westmoreland County high school basketball. The topics include the hot starts for the Norwin and Franklin Regional boys and the Greensburg Central...
cardiachill.com
How to watch Pittsburgh vs No. 18 UCLA: Game time, TV, odds, and more
The Pittsburgh Panthers have the opportunity to right the wrongs of Sun Bowls past with a matchup against the 18th-ranked UCLA Bruins on Friday. This is the Panther’s 5th appearance in the Sun Bowl and after some good fortunes, things have gotten ugly in the last two appearances in sun city. The Panthers lost a historically ugly 3-0 game against Oregon State in 2008 and more recently lost to the Stanford Cardinals 14-13. The Panthers have momentum on their side though if they want to stop the Sun Bowl skid. Pitt has won four in a row going undefeated through November and still has a chance to get to nine wins on the year.
A visit to Crawford Village
Having snowed intermittently throughout the morning, the icy white crystals began to fall once more as my father drove along Fifth Avenue in d
New Pittsburgh Courier
Brenda Tate hosting New Year’s program for seniors, Dec. 29
The Senior Jazz Connection program is hosting a New Year’s jazz and free lunch event for Pittsburgh seniors on Thursday, December 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Energy Innovation Center on Bedford Avenue in the Hill District. It’s hosted by 40-year Pittsburgh Police veteran and community...
Pennsylvanian dies after falling off a cliff
A Pennsylvania man died after falling from a cliff on Tuesday. 7News ABC partner WTAE says 63-year-old Paul Berger fell from a cliff above Loyalhanna Creek in Westmoreland County. The coroner told WTAE that Berger was on his own property and was checking traps when he fell. The news outlet said they don’t know at […]
7 Weird Facts That Prove Pittsburgh is an Incredible City
Pittsburgh is a city located in western Pennsylvania that is known for its rich history and cultural attractions. From its world-firsts, like the first gas station and the first movie theater, to its iconic bridges and landmarks, Pittsburgh has a lot to offer visitors and residents alike. The city is home to a number of universities, museums, and cultural institutions, as well as a thriving food and music scene.
wtae.com
One injured in four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person has been taken to the hospital after a four-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County Monday evening, county dispatch says. The crash happened on Interstate 70 eastbound lane, near the Madison exit, at around 6 p.m. Eastbound lanes are closed between West Newton and Madison.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 city for beer drinkers
Pittsburgh has gathered a number of monikers over the years. City of Steel, City of Bridges, and City of Champions, to name a few. Now, the city has a new championship under its belt: Best City for beer drinkers. It's the second year in a row the city has taken the top slot.
1 dead after crash on Route 981
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a crash on Route 981 in Westmoreland County.Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened Tuesday near the intersection of Keystone Park Road and Route 981. No other information was released.
'Maybe I will cry': Southwest travelers in Pittsburgh frustrated by cancellations, delays
Barbara Gray and her husband, Ken, stood at the back of a long, winding line of frustrated passengers Tuesday morning waiting to get to the Southwest Airlines ticket counter at Pittsburgh International Airport. Like many others in line, their flight had been canceled — one of at least 35 Southwest...
PhillyBite
What is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Known For?
- Pittsburgh is a city in western Pennsylvania near the Western Border. The city is a center for arts and culture, with an impressive number of museums. It is a hub for businesses, technology, and sports. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Known For Its Many Attractions. In the late 19th century, Pittsburgh became...
echo-pilot.com
Washington County Mega Millions winner: Late father sent him message to play
A Washington County man has claimed $40,000 in lottery winnings following a psychic claiming his late father, an avid Lottery player, wanted him to play Mega Millions and Powerball, according to the Maryland Lottery. The man, who used the pseudonym "Wezzie Brunswick," in the Lottery release, won the money from...
wtae.com
Man dies after falling from cliff in Westmoreland County
UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man has died after falling from a cliff above Loyalhanna Creek, the Westmoreland County coroner confirms. Medical units were dispatched to Unity Township Tuesday evening, according to Westmoreland County 911. There is no word yet on what might have caused the fall. The coroner...
Pittsburgh-area drivers facing higher gas prices than other parts of state, nation
Despite average gas prices falling across the state and nation, drivers in the Pittsburgh area aren’t seeing as much relief at the pump. The national average Monday was $3.10 per gallon, according to AAA. That’s down 4 cents from a week ago and about 46 cents from a month ago.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley woman dies in Sewickley Heights crash
A 20-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash Christmas Eve in Sewickley Heights. Camden Kiggins of Sewickley died about 4 p.m. Christmas Day, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Kiggins was a passenger in a rollover crash in the 500 block...
Section of Garvers Ferry Road to close for 2 months in Allegheny Township
Garvers Ferry Road will be closed at its intersection with Route 356 in Allegheny Township for two months, PennDOT announced Tuesday. The closure will start Monday and last through the end of February, PennDOT said. Crews will be replacing a culvert box at the Route 356 intersection during the closure,...
Pa. man ejected, killed in single-vehicle crash
A single-vehicle crash along Route 981 in Derry Township, Westmoreland County, claimed the life of 26-year-old Jeannette man Jacob Scott Mayer on Tuesday night. According to WPXI, it all happened just after 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Route 981. Mayer was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected...
Bursting pipes wreak havoc in City of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Look around the city and you can see the lingering impact of the weekend winter weather. “From Friday evening to now, we’ve had over 300 calls,” said Jake Kicinski, who’s the vice president of operations for Southside Plumbing & Heating. The phones at Southside...
