Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all of north Alabama. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 7 pm Monday evening. Expect slick roads, with low temperatures at or below freezing. If traveling tonight, use extreme caution.
FIRST ALERT: Cold start to Wednesday, but finally thawing out
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another cold night is in store across Central Alabama tonight with a mostly clear sky and calm winds in place. Temperatures will range from the mid 20s to low 30s for Wednesday morning, so finally out of hard freeze territory. Though you still need to remember three out of the four P’s tonight: pets, plants, and people, you don’t have to drip your faucets. A sign of the transition to a warmer pattern heading into the new year!
Snow Showers Possible Tonight
(Cleveland)-We’re not through with dealing with the challenges of winter weather. We may have put the single-digit temperatures behind us for now, but the National Weather Service says a fast-moving low-pressure system will bring the potential for light snow to much of northern Georgia Mondy night. Scattered light snow showers should start to move into far northwest Georgia by 4 PM to 6 PM and quickly spread eastward. Snow showers should begin to taper off by midnight.
More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday
Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
Will roads freeze again tonight?
Temperatures will drop below freezing once again and anything that does not melt or evaporate will likely re-freeze Tuesday night.
We will see plenty of rain over the next 10 days
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - If wet weather is something you desire then the next 10 days will be right up your alley. Beginning this Friday there will be plenty of rain across the state of Alabama. It won’t rain every moment of each day as some dry breaks will certainly...
Multiple North Alabama Roads Deemed Impassable
Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Numerous roads in North Alabama were deemed impassable after flurries turned to ice on Monday. Icy Conditions Shut Down Roads Across North Alabama. With snow falling in the Tennessee Valley, local law enforcement agencies are...
Special Statement from NORTHEAST ALABAMA WATER DISTRICT
Due to high demands on the water system, we are struggling to maintain water levels in our tanks, this can lead to widespread outages for the area. Once temperatures rise above freezing, please stop all possible usages. If you have a broken water line, please shut off your water meter...
FIRST ALERT: Slippery travel across north Alabama through Tuesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Winter Weather Advisory has now expired for Cullman, Etowah, and Cherokee Counties this evening. Snow showers on the tail end of a clipper system moving from west to east across north Alabama earlier this evening managed to produce accumulating snow around 0.5-1″ north of I-20. However, First Alert AccuTrack shows precipitation is beginning to dry out, so only a few brief flurries and periods of drizzle will be possible over the next few hours. The main concern going into the overnight and morning hours will be slippery travel. We have a First Alert for slick roads across Cherokee, Cullman, and Etowah Counties, especially on bridges and overpasses. So, please be careful if you have to be out and about!
Multiple roads closing due to wintery conditions
Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: 10 hours ago. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers...
Many North Alabama roads still impassable
Snow and ice are causing authorities to close roads across North Alabama. Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Firefighter face additional challenges in the cold. Updated: Dec. 26, 2022 at 12:30 PM CST. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Chisholm Heights...
Light Snow Across Northern Mississippi Moving into Northwest Alabama: No Major Impacts Expected
An upper-level disturbance passing to our north today bas brought clouds to much of North Alabama and light snow is falling across the northern quarter of Mississippi at this hour. One-half inch of snow was reported near Tunica earlier and there have been reports of a dusting in spots across...
Avoid frozen pipes during cold surge with these tips from a North Alabama plumber
Below-freezing temperatures are expected to hit us again, and plumbers are urging everyone to take necessary steps to make sure your pipes don't freeze. Over the past four days, the amount of calls that Mr. Rooter Plumbing has received has their staff feeling stressed and overworked. They've taken more than 1,400 calls since Thursday.
Authorities close multiple roads across North Alabama
Numerous businesses, county offices and daycares will be delayed Tuesday. Ice and snow make it more difficult for firefighters to respond. Multiple roads are closed due to the ice and snow building up. Chisholm Heights Water Authority urges customers to conserve water. Updated: 15 hours ago. An official with the...
North Alabama cities close roads, delay openings amid icy conditions
Law enforcement in north Alabama are warning residents to stay home as road conditions become more treacherous amid Monday evening ice and snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. for 11 counties in north Alabama and part of Tennessee. During those hours, officials said, drivers should be extremely careful and plan on slick bridges and overpasses.
Tennessee Valley road conditions | Business closings/delays | Dec. 27, 2022
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Winter weather is causing some businesses to change their schedules and some roads to close. We'll update this list as more information becomes available. The National Weather Service says patchy freezing fog is possible this morning, contributing to the already hazardous, icy road conditions. Avoid driving if possible! Ice is not expected to begin melting until the late morning.
Very cold temperatures into next week
CLANTON, Ala. – Christmas Eve (Saturday morning) will see low temperatures in the single digits near and north of I-20 north to teens along the coast. Saturday afternoon will see high temperatures from the lower 20s north to middle 30s at the coast. It will remain very cold into early next week with low temperatures Christmas Day ranging from 11-19 degrees statewide. High temperatures will range from the upper 20s north to lower 40s near the coast. Many areas of north Alabama will remain below freezing through the afternoon of the 26th, but even then only for a few hours with readings in the middle to upper 30s. Low temperatures on Tuesday (27th ) will again drop below freezing for all of the state except near the coast. Temperatures will finally begin to warm on Tuesday afternoon with highs from the 40s north to middle 50s south. Wind chill readings through Saturday morning will range from -10 to -20 degrees in the northern sections of the state and 0 to -5 degrees in both the central and southern sections.
Alabama agencies ask residents to stop dripping faucets as temperatures rise
The Alabama Department of Environmental Management is asking water customers to stop dripping water faucets as temperatures begin to rise above freezing. The sub-freezing temperatures over Christmas weekend has caused water shortages as pipes have burst throughout the state and several cities are struggling to get water turned back on.
