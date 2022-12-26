ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State


AFP

'Blizzard of the century' leaves nearly 50 dead across US

Temperatures were expected to moderate across the eastern and midwest United States on Tuesday, after days of freezing weather from "the blizzard of the century" left at least 49 dead and caused Christmas travel chaos. "Temperatures are expected to moderate across the Midwest and the East over the next few days ahead of this system," the NWS said in its latest advisory early on Tuesday, but warned that "locally hazardous travel conditions" would persist.
BUFFALO, NY
AFP

Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze

A fearsome winter storm that pummelled the United States with blinding snow and powerful Arctic winds left over half a million customers without power Saturday as thousands of cancelled flights stranded travelers making last-minute dashes for Christmas. Hundreds of thousands were left without power in Ontario and Quebec provinces, while many flights were cancelled at airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, and some trains stalled.
COLORADO STATE
WGN News

The blizzard of 1978

Dear Tom, I’ve recently heard references to the Blizzard of 1978. Can you tell us about that storm? Thanks, Avery Johnson Dear Avery, The Blizzard of 1978 was an intense winter storm that battered a large portion of the Midwest with paralyzing winter weather. The storm began as a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system in northern […]
WISCONSIN STATE
OutThere Colorado

Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm

Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
COLORADO STATE
CNBC

More than 60 killed in blizzard wreaking havoc across U.S.

The death toll from the historic blizzard across the United States climbed to 64 on Tuesday, as record snowfall blocked roads, hindering rescue operations, officials said. Confirming seven additional fatalities in Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," that the storm was "probably worse than anything that this city has seen in over 50 years." At a Zoom news conference later Tuesday, the mayor said another body had been recovered, bringing the total number of deaths in Buffalo to 28.
BUFFALO, NY
The Hill

What is a bomb cyclone?

A severe winter storm — named Winter Storm Elliott by The Weather Channel — is projected to intensify into a so-called bomb cyclone as it dumps extreme winter precipitation across the Midwest heading into the weekend. Bomb cyclones are hurricanes that form in winter through a process known as bombogenesis or explosive cyclogenesis, the meteorological…

