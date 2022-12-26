Read full article on original website
Spectacular photos show Niagara Falls partially frozen after winter storm
Niagara Falls has turned into a dazzling winter spectacle after a powerful storm left it partially frozen. Pictures taken following the deadly storm show the iconic waterfalls filled with ice and snow. An aerial view showed ice creeping in around portions of the falls' base after what some called the...
Photos of ice-covered piers and homes hit by the deadly blizzard look like something out of a sci-fi movie
Winter storm Elliott dumped four feet of snow on Buffalo, New York, over Christmas weekend, in what has been called a "blizzard of the century."
'Blizzard of the century' leaves nearly 50 dead across US
Temperatures were expected to moderate across the eastern and midwest United States on Tuesday, after days of freezing weather from "the blizzard of the century" left at least 49 dead and caused Christmas travel chaos. "Temperatures are expected to moderate across the Midwest and the East over the next few days ahead of this system," the NWS said in its latest advisory early on Tuesday, but warned that "locally hazardous travel conditions" would persist.
Over a dozen dead as Christmas week bomb cyclone unleashes snow, damaging winds and brutal cold across country
A dangerous blizzard intensified into a bomb cyclone Friday as it walloped the Great Lakes and Northeast with snow, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures, creating a travel nightmare for millions trying to reach their destination before the Christmas holiday.
Deadly winter blizzard leaves US in pre-Christmas deep freeze
A fearsome winter storm that pummelled the United States with blinding snow and powerful Arctic winds left over half a million customers without power Saturday as thousands of cancelled flights stranded travelers making last-minute dashes for Christmas. Hundreds of thousands were left without power in Ontario and Quebec provinces, while many flights were cancelled at airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, and some trains stalled.
Blizzard Warnings: These Are the Cities Most at Risk
A "major and anomalous" winter storm is expected to disrupt travel over the Christmas weekend and have "potentially crippling impacts."
Yellowstone National Park Plummets to Shocking Temperature Amid Brutal Winter Storm
For Yellowstone National Park and its countless resident wildlife, winter weather is nothing new. Seated at around 8,000 feet above sea level in Wyoming, Yellowstone hovers between 25 and -3 degrees Fahrenheit through the coldest winter months and sees an average of 150 inches of snowfall per year. This year,...
Video Shows Terrifying Driving Conditions As Massive Blizzard Hits U.S.
The blizzard is expected to impede all modes of transportation just days before Christmas at peak holiday travel time.
The blizzard of 1978
Dear Tom, I’ve recently heard references to the Blizzard of 1978. Can you tell us about that storm? Thanks, Avery Johnson Dear Avery, The Blizzard of 1978 was an intense winter storm that battered a large portion of the Midwest with paralyzing winter weather. The storm began as a rapidly intensifying low-pressure system in northern […]
Up to 18 inches of snow, blizzard conditions possible with incoming Colorado snowstorm
Some regions of Colorado are preparing to be impacted by a powerful winter storm system that is slamming the western and central United States this week. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the storm could dump up to 18 inches of snow in some areas of the state, and bring blizzard conditions to others. Snow is expected to roll in beginning on Monday.
Here are the places that received some of the most snow in the winter storm
A perilous and prolonged winter storm that barreled across the nation over the past week brought heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of the US, as a major arctic blast plunged temperatures to dangerous levels in much of the country.
Homes on Lake Erie Completely Iced Over After Blizzard
It's already been quite a winter for areas that get lake effect snow.
More than 60 killed in blizzard wreaking havoc across U.S.
The death toll from the historic blizzard across the United States climbed to 64 on Tuesday, as record snowfall blocked roads, hindering rescue operations, officials said. Confirming seven additional fatalities in Buffalo, Mayor Byron Brown said on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," that the storm was "probably worse than anything that this city has seen in over 50 years." At a Zoom news conference later Tuesday, the mayor said another body had been recovered, bringing the total number of deaths in Buffalo to 28.
Winter Storm Elliott To Bring Blizzard Conditions, High Winds As It Grows Into A Potential Bomb Cyclone
A major storm will track through the Midwest, Northeast and South through the end of the week. The heaviest snow will target the Great Lakes, with over a foot possible for some. High winds capable of tree damage and power outages could blast much of the Plains, Midwest and East.
What is a bomb cyclone?
A severe winter storm — named Winter Storm Elliott by The Weather Channel — is projected to intensify into a so-called bomb cyclone as it dumps extreme winter precipitation across the Midwest heading into the weekend. Bomb cyclones are hurricanes that form in winter through a process known as bombogenesis or explosive cyclogenesis, the meteorological…
Heavy snow expected to bombard the Northeast this weekend
A large storm that brought wintry weather to much of the country earlier this week is expected to bring heavy snow to the Northeast over the weekend, weather forecasters have warned.
Record-breaking cold, life-threatening wind chills plunge 150 million Americans into deep freeze
A bitter and deadly blast of arctic air is continuing to charge its way across the U.S., dropping wind chills to as low as negative 70 degrees across the northern Plains, and 30 below zero in the Midwest.
'Big mess' is days away: Major winter storm to bring snow, arctic temps and travel headaches
Frigid temperatures and a significant winter storm could threaten holiday travel plans for millions from the Plains to the Eastern Seaboard.
Arctic Blast Will Hit These Areas Hardest as Texas Braces for Blackouts
Some areas could see record-breaking lows.
Frigid monster storm across U.S. claims at least 34 lives
The scope of the storm has been nearly unprecedented, stretching from the Great Lakes near Canada to the Rio Grande along the border with Mexico.
