BBC

The young Indians saving crumbling ancestral homes

When Rohan Dewanjea was a child, he and his cousins spent summer afternoons at their ancestral house, marvelling at the colourful rays of light filtering through Venetian windows inlaid with stained glass. This month, he watched as those windows and his childhood home - the sprawling, 120-year-old Jagat Niwas in...
BBC

Russian sausage tycoon Pavel Antov dies in Indian hotel fall

Russian sausage tycoon Pavel Antov has been found dead at an Indian hotel, two days after a friend died during the same trip. They were visiting the eastern state of Odisha and the millionaire, who was also a local politician, had just celebrated his birthday at the hotel. Antov was...
BBC

Nigeria's Calabar carnival: 14 killed at annual bikers' event

At least 14 people have been killed and 24 others injured after a vehicle ploughed into crowds watching bikers at a popular carnival in Nigeria's southern port city of Calabar. Eyewitnesses said that a speeding driver lost control of the car. Pictures shared online in the immediate aftermath of the...
World

Japan’s infamous ‘happy’ cult sets sights on the US

In Japan, they're known as “new religious movements.” But some people simply call them cults. Either way, Japan has a lot of them. In a country where most people don’t follow any organized religion, self-proclaimed prophets have long emerged to fill the spiritual void by developing their own religious movements. One of the more successful spiritual leaders in Japan is named Master Okawa, who says he’s a reincarnated being from the planet Venus. He's now intent on recruiting more believers in the US. The World’s Patrick Winn reports.
BBC

Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity

Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
The Guardian

Ministers plan to scrap NHS England targets to ‘boost efficiency’

The government is preparing to ditch NHS national targets in an attempt to “boost efficiency”, as part of recommendations from a review led by a former Labour health secretary. Patricia Hewitt led the government-commissioned review into the NHS in England, looking at how the new integrated care systems...
US News and World Report

India Makes Inroads Into Sri Lanka Under China's Long Shadow

COLOMBO/NEW DELHI (Reuters) -When Sri Lanka slid into its worst economic crisis in seven decades leading to deadly riots and alarming shortages of fuel, food and medicines earlier this year, its giant northern neighbour stepped into the breach. India provided about $4 billion in rapid assistance between January and July,...
The Guardian

UK government TV ad urges households to take 30 seconds to reduce energy bills

Households will be urged to take only 30 seconds out of their day to reduce their energy use as a UK government TV advertising campaign designed to cut bills finally launches. The advert, part of an £18m campaign originally blocked by Liz Truss, will air during festive schedules from 8.30am on Tuesday on terrestrial and satellite channels, including ITV, Channel 4 and Sky.
BBC

One careful step at a time through Lebanon’s minefields

A visit to a minefield starts with some crucial safety notes. And they will save your life - when you are just steps away from deadly buried explosives, you need to pay attention. Red-painted sticks dug into the ground mean danger. Tread any further and you risk stepping right onto...

