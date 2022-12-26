In Japan, they're known as “new religious movements.” But some people simply call them cults. Either way, Japan has a lot of them. In a country where most people don’t follow any organized religion, self-proclaimed prophets have long emerged to fill the spiritual void by developing their own religious movements. One of the more successful spiritual leaders in Japan is named Master Okawa, who says he’s a reincarnated being from the planet Venus. He's now intent on recruiting more believers in the US. The World’s Patrick Winn reports.

3 DAYS AGO