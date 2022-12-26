ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Hudson Reporter

Bayonne First Lady to be new Deputy Hudson County Clerk

Jamie Davis, the wife of Bayonne Mayor James Davis, will be the new Deputy Hudson County Clerk, according to the Hudson County Clerk’s Office. The New Jersey Globe first reported the move on Dec. 28, following a report the day prior that the former holder of the position was not going to be reappointed.
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsontv.com

Parking Meter Rates To Increase in Hoboken

As if finding a parking spot in Hoboken weren’t difficult enough, get ready to dish out more money once you do find that precious spot. The City Council recently approved an ordinance which will increase rates across the entire city. In residential neighborhoods, the hourly rate will double, from $1 to $2. In business areas the rates will go from $2 to $3 every hour.
HOBOKEN, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Bayonne mayor’s wife gets top Hudson post, replacing opponent’s sister

The wife of Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis will get the $107,242-a-year job as Deputy Hudson County Clerk, replacing the sister of Davis’ opponent in the May mayoral election. Jamie Davis, a former police dispatcher in Jersey City and Bayonne, will start next year. She succeeds Diane Ashe Liming, who was not reappointed after her sister, Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, challenged Davis’ bid for a third term.
BAYONNE, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Defeated Bayonne mayoral candidate’s sister out as deputy county clerk

The sister of the woman who challenged Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis last May is losing her job as deputy Hudson County Clerk, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Diane Ashe Liming served as treasurer for her sister, former Council President Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, who mounted an unsuccessful bid to oust Davis in May but fell 93 votes of forcing the two-term incumbent into a runoff.
BAYONNE, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Bayonne Assemblyman Sampson booted from longshoreman job over excessive absenses

Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson, a crane operator at the Global Container Terminal, was booted from his longshoreman job over excessive absences, the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor announced. “Sampson had been employed as a port worker at GCT Bayonne. He claimed that his attendance at particular meetings or events...
BAYONNE, NJ
Morristown Minute

New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ

New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Job Haines Home celebrates 125 years

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The staff, board of trustees, residents’ family members, medical professionals, local businesspeople, community dignitaries, and other guests came together recently to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bloomfield’s Job Haines Home at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The gala included a retrospective of the organization’s history of providing assisted living, long-term nursing care, respite care and subacute rehabilitation services. The celebration also included dinner and an evening of live music.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Speed cameras often nab vehicle owned by NYC council’s transportation chairperson: Report

NEW YORK, N.Y. -- The city of speed cameras doesn’t have a blind eye for a car owned by one of New York’s most influential City Council officials. According to a Gothamist report, the family vehicle used by City Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers, the city’s transportation committee chairperson, has been hit with 34 tickets since she took office in March 2021. Twenty-nine of those tickets are for speeding in school zones, “including one issued the day before Brooks-Powers was announced as chair of the Council’s transportation committee in January,” says the outlet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hudsontv.com

North Bergen’s Polk Street Elementary School Students Receive Gifts From Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Photo Credits: Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center. The holidays were a very special time for the student body at North Bergen’s Polk Street Elementary School. That’s because each child in the K through 8 school went home prior to the holiday break with a gift provided by Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ

