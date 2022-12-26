NEW YORK, N.Y. -- The city of speed cameras doesn’t have a blind eye for a car owned by one of New York’s most influential City Council officials. According to a Gothamist report, the family vehicle used by City Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers, the city’s transportation committee chairperson, has been hit with 34 tickets since she took office in March 2021. Twenty-nine of those tickets are for speeding in school zones, “including one issued the day before Brooks-Powers was announced as chair of the Council’s transportation committee in January,” says the outlet.

