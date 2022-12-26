Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The First Legal Weed Dispensary In New York Will Start Selling Weed On ThursdayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
Bayonne First Lady to be new Deputy Hudson County Clerk
Jamie Davis, the wife of Bayonne Mayor James Davis, will be the new Deputy Hudson County Clerk, according to the Hudson County Clerk’s Office. The New Jersey Globe first reported the move on Dec. 28, following a report the day prior that the former holder of the position was not going to be reappointed.
Sampson removed as longshoreman by Waterfront Commission over ‘excessive absenteeism’
Longshoreman and state Assemblyman for the 31st Legislative District William Sampson IV was removed from the waterfront by the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor on Dec. 21 over what they say was excessive absenteeism. Sampson, who is from Bayonne, represents the district encompassing all of the city as well as parts of Jersey City.
hudsontv.com
Parking Meter Rates To Increase in Hoboken
As if finding a parking spot in Hoboken weren’t difficult enough, get ready to dish out more money once you do find that precious spot. The City Council recently approved an ordinance which will increase rates across the entire city. In residential neighborhoods, the hourly rate will double, from $1 to $2. In business areas the rates will go from $2 to $3 every hour.
New Jersey Globe
Bayonne mayor’s wife gets top Hudson post, replacing opponent’s sister
The wife of Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis will get the $107,242-a-year job as Deputy Hudson County Clerk, replacing the sister of Davis’ opponent in the May mayoral election. Jamie Davis, a former police dispatcher in Jersey City and Bayonne, will start next year. She succeeds Diane Ashe Liming, who was not reappointed after her sister, Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, challenged Davis’ bid for a third term.
New Jersey Globe
Waterfront Commisison pulls N.J. assemblyman’s crane operator license for chronic absenteeism
Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D-Bayonne) has lost his license to work as a port crane operator at for excessive absenteeism after the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey rejected his claim that his legislative duties was a valid excuse for not showing up. The 33-year-old Hudson County Democrat...
Bayonne proposes creating Department of Planning, Zoning and Development
Bayonne is contemplating establishing a new department at City Hall and reorganizing other divisions under that. The City Council introduced an ordinance proposing the creation of the Department of Planning, Zoning and Development at its December meeting. The ordinance would move the Division of Community Development, the Division of Planning...
New Jersey Globe
Defeated Bayonne mayoral candidate’s sister out as deputy county clerk
The sister of the woman who challenged Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis last May is losing her job as deputy Hudson County Clerk, the New Jersey Globe has confirmed. Diane Ashe Liming served as treasurer for her sister, former Council President Sharon Ashe Nadrowski, who mounted an unsuccessful bid to oust Davis in May but fell 93 votes of forcing the two-term incumbent into a runoff.
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne Assemblyman Sampson booted from longshoreman job over excessive absenses
Bayonne Assemblyman William Sampson, a crane operator at the Global Container Terminal, was booted from his longshoreman job over excessive absences, the Waterfront Commission of New York Harbor announced. “Sampson had been employed as a port worker at GCT Bayonne. He claimed that his attendance at particular meetings or events...
Hiring event at JC Library’s Earl Morgan branch this January
Those looking for a new start to the new year can head over to the Jersey City Free Public Library’s Earl A. Morgan Branch for “New Year, New Career,” a hiring event on Jan. 5 and 26 from noon to 3 p.m. Jobs include direct support professionals...
North Bergen zoning change prohibits smoke shops and massage parlors
North Bergen has amended the township’s zoning ordinance to prohibit various smoke and vapor substance uses and massage parlors. Mayor Nicholas Sacco and the Board of Commissioners adopted the ordinance at a Dec. 21 meeting after it was introduced earlier in the month. Under the adopted ordinance, electronic and/or...
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ
New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
Jersey City is not guaranteed 60% of SciTech Scity high school seats, mayor and school officials say
Despite calls from at least four elected officials, it would be illegal to mandate that 60% of the students at the future ScitTech Scity Hudson County high school come from the city, both Mayor Steve Fulop and county district officials say. The idea for the residency quota, first brought up...
hudsontv.com
Bayonne Assemblyman Sampson Loses Job & Crane Operators License Over Excessive Absenteeism
31st District Assemblyman William Sampson IV (D – Bayonne & Jersey City) has has his crane operators license pulled by the Waterfront Commission of New York and New Jersey for repeated absenteeism. Sampson joined the New Jersey Legislature last January. Sampson has been employed as a crane operator at...
Councilwoman Amy DeGise hit-and-run case now has a court date
After nearly six months since the hit-and-run incident of Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise, a court hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 10 at the Veterans Courthouse at 470 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Newark, according to the Essex’s County Prosecutor’s Office. The councilwoman was caught on...
essexnewsdaily.com
Job Haines Home celebrates 125 years
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The staff, board of trustees, residents’ family members, medical professionals, local businesspeople, community dignitaries, and other guests came together recently to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bloomfield’s Job Haines Home at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The gala included a retrospective of the organization’s history of providing assisted living, long-term nursing care, respite care and subacute rehabilitation services. The celebration also included dinner and an evening of live music.
Who had the best holiday decorations? Winners chosen in 3 Hudson towns
From traditional nativity and winter scenes to ripped-from-the-movies cartoon characters, the winners of this year’s Best Christmas Decorated Homes Contests in Bayonne, Jersey City and North Bergen offer a little something for just about everyone. Along with lights. Lots and lots of lights. Three grand-prize winners were chosen in...
Keeping up with North Hudson 2023 political races is a dizzying task
We’re still months from the next round of municipal elections in Hudson County, but keeping track of who’s running for what, particularly in the northern half of the county, may leave politicos’ notebooks looking like a calculus equation. There’s a retiring congressman running for mayor, a nudged-out...
Speed cameras often nab vehicle owned by NYC council’s transportation chairperson: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- The city of speed cameras doesn’t have a blind eye for a car owned by one of New York’s most influential City Council officials. According to a Gothamist report, the family vehicle used by City Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers, the city’s transportation committee chairperson, has been hit with 34 tickets since she took office in March 2021. Twenty-nine of those tickets are for speeding in school zones, “including one issued the day before Brooks-Powers was announced as chair of the Council’s transportation committee in January,” says the outlet.
Apartment Complex Manager Was Renting Out Units On Her Own, Pocketing Cash: Somerset Prosecutor
A Somerset County property manager was renting out apartments without her boss's knowledge and pocketing the "rent" for herself, authorities claim. Yessica Gonzalez, 44, of Ewing, is held at the county lockup on multiple charges of theft and forgery related to the scam that Prosecutor John P. McDonald says she ran for years.
hudsontv.com
North Bergen’s Polk Street Elementary School Students Receive Gifts From Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Photo Credits: Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center. The holidays were a very special time for the student body at North Bergen’s Polk Street Elementary School. That’s because each child in the K through 8 school went home prior to the holiday break with a gift provided by Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center.
Comments / 0