Bayonne, NJ

hudsontv.com

North Bergen’s Polk Street Elementary School Students Receive Gifts From Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center

This slideshow requires JavaScript. Photo Credits: Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center. The holidays were a very special time for the student body at North Bergen’s Polk Street Elementary School. That’s because each child in the K through 8 school went home prior to the holiday break with a gift provided by Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center.
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Job Haines Home celebrates 125 years

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The staff, board of trustees, residents’ family members, medical professionals, local businesspeople, community dignitaries, and other guests came together recently to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bloomfield’s Job Haines Home at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The gala included a retrospective of the organization’s history of providing assisted living, long-term nursing care, respite care and subacute rehabilitation services. The celebration also included dinner and an evening of live music.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Food Market Planned for Clinton Street Development in Hoboken

A Hoboken-based company is looking to bring a two-story food hall to their latest project that aims to showcase entrepreneurs and local businesses inside their mixed-use development. Jersey Digs has learned that plans are in the works to revitalize 710 Clinton Street. The land is currently home to Cobalt Stages,...
HOBOKEN, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner

BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Elks in Bloomfield adopt a veterans and his family

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Greater Essex Elks Lodge 21, formerly Bloomfield Elks, adopted a veteran and his family, which includes his wife and twin boys with special needs. The family recently got an apartment after being homeless. The family was chosen for adoption by the New Jersey Elks Veterans Association.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Morris and Middlesex Counties

NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, December 23, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Colonia Deli & Grill, located...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

New Minyanim Initiative Launched at Newark Airport

A new Minyanim initiative has been launched at Newark Airport. The organizers released the following information to TLS:. Baruch Hashem there has been an overwhelming response to the minyan initiative at EWR. Please bear with us as we fine tune the logistics to ensure that this can run efficiently and in a well-organized manner.
thepositivecommunity.com

The General Baptist Convention of NJ Honors Our Veterans

Deeply felt gratitude, pride, and honor for their service took place at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Newark as the General Baptist Convention of NJ celebrated veterans. A resource panel provided information and answered questions concerning healthcare and benefits, Veterans Administration (VA) and private health services, housing, health and life insurance issues, education, training, transportation, and community support.
NEWARK, NJ
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Paterson

The city of Paterson, NJ is home to some of the best pizza places in the area. Whether you’re a local resident looking for a quality spot to grab a slice or a visitor exploring the area, these top 3 pizzerias have something to satisfy everyone’s cravings!
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Monday marks first day of Kwanzaa

PATERSON, N.J. - It's day one of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa. Officials in Paterson kicked off the celebration at City Hall. Umoja, meaning unity in Swahili, is the the first of seven principles celebrated throughout the seven days of Kwanzaa. Paterson celebrated with music from the traditional djembe drums and dance at City Hall. "If that doesn't put us in the mood of African spirit, I don't know what will," said Paterson Deputy Mayor Janet McDaniel. The city's celebration honored Paterson's own Alonzo Moody for his work with the city's at-risk youth. The celebration starts with a libation - water poured into dirt, representing new...
PATERSON, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County sheriff’s officers distribute toys and coats to less fortunate residents

NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 20, Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura and sheriff’s officers delivered hundreds of toys and new and like-new coats to more than 35 schools, churches, battered women’s shelters and homeless shelters located throughout Essex County, as part of the Essex County sheriff’s annual toy and coat drive, which has been happening for more than 30 years.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
rcbizjournal.com

Micro Apartments Emerging In Region To Address Need For Affordable Millennial Housing

Newark Hotel To Be Transformed To Micro Apartments; 67 Micro Units Planned In Newburgh. Nearly a decade ago, InterContinental Hotels Group opened the 108-room Hotel Indigo Newark Downtown in a historic former bank building at 810 Broad Street. The notion of a boutique hotel was hopeful, but it didn’t survive. What it left behind was a space for another developer to experiment with a different trendy concept.
NEWARK, NJ
Morristown Minute

New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ

New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
MORRISTOWN, NJ

