New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The First Legal Weed Dispensary In New York Will Start Selling Weed On ThursdayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Who had the best holiday decorations? Winners chosen in 3 Hudson towns
From traditional nativity and winter scenes to ripped-from-the-movies cartoon characters, the winners of this year’s Best Christmas Decorated Homes Contests in Bayonne, Jersey City and North Bergen offer a little something for just about everyone. Along with lights. Lots and lots of lights. Three grand-prize winners were chosen in...
hudsontv.com
North Bergen’s Polk Street Elementary School Students Receive Gifts From Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center
This slideshow requires JavaScript. Photo Credits: Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center. The holidays were a very special time for the student body at North Bergen’s Polk Street Elementary School. That’s because each child in the K through 8 school went home prior to the holiday break with a gift provided by Hackensack Meridian Palisades Medical Center.
essexnewsdaily.com
Job Haines Home celebrates 125 years
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The staff, board of trustees, residents’ family members, medical professionals, local businesspeople, community dignitaries, and other guests came together recently to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Bloomfield’s Job Haines Home at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville. The gala included a retrospective of the organization’s history of providing assisted living, long-term nursing care, respite care and subacute rehabilitation services. The celebration also included dinner and an evening of live music.
jerseydigs.com
Food Market Planned for Clinton Street Development in Hoboken
A Hoboken-based company is looking to bring a two-story food hall to their latest project that aims to showcase entrepreneurs and local businesses inside their mixed-use development. Jersey Digs has learned that plans are in the works to revitalize 710 Clinton Street. The land is currently home to Cobalt Stages,...
Ocean County Lottery Ticket A Winner
BERKELEY – Did you buy a Mega Millions ticket at the News Plus at 620 Mule Road? If you did, you might want to check the numbers. A ticket for the drawing on Tuesday, December 27 matched four out of five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball, which means it won a $10,000 prize. The numbers were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was 11, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.
essexnewsdaily.com
Elks in Bloomfield adopt a veterans and his family
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Greater Essex Elks Lodge 21, formerly Bloomfield Elks, adopted a veteran and his family, which includes his wife and twin boys with special needs. The family recently got an apartment after being homeless. The family was chosen for adoption by the New Jersey Elks Veterans Association.
wrnjradio.com
Mega Millions tickets worth $10K sold in Morris and Middlesex Counties
NEW JERSEY – There were two third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, December 23, drawing that matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize. Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:. Middlesex County: Colonia Deli & Grill, located...
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Minyanim Initiative Launched at Newark Airport
A new Minyanim initiative has been launched at Newark Airport. The organizers released the following information to TLS:. Baruch Hashem there has been an overwhelming response to the minyan initiative at EWR. Please bear with us as we fine tune the logistics to ensure that this can run efficiently and in a well-organized manner.
thepositivecommunity.com
The General Baptist Convention of NJ Honors Our Veterans
Deeply felt gratitude, pride, and honor for their service took place at Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Newark as the General Baptist Convention of NJ celebrated veterans. A resource panel provided information and answered questions concerning healthcare and benefits, Veterans Administration (VA) and private health services, housing, health and life insurance issues, education, training, transportation, and community support.
hudsontv.com
Hoboken Business Alliance Brings ‘Home in Hoboken’ to Life in Three Locations Across City
HOBOKEN, NJ – Just weeks after unveiling perhaps the largest piece of public art in Hoboken’s history, residents and visitors to the Mile Square City are once again being invited to immerse themselves in some outdoor culture with the recent installation of four sculptures by renowned artist Tom Fruin.
3 Great Pizza Places In Paterson
The city of Paterson, NJ is home to some of the best pizza places in the area. Whether you’re a local resident looking for a quality spot to grab a slice or a visitor exploring the area, these top 3 pizzerias have something to satisfy everyone’s cravings!
Monday marks first day of Kwanzaa
PATERSON, N.J. - It's day one of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa. Officials in Paterson kicked off the celebration at City Hall. Umoja, meaning unity in Swahili, is the the first of seven principles celebrated throughout the seven days of Kwanzaa. Paterson celebrated with music from the traditional djembe drums and dance at City Hall. "If that doesn't put us in the mood of African spirit, I don't know what will," said Paterson Deputy Mayor Janet McDaniel. The city's celebration honored Paterson's own Alonzo Moody for his work with the city's at-risk youth. The celebration starts with a libation - water poured into dirt, representing new...
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County sheriff’s officers distribute toys and coats to less fortunate residents
NEWARK, NJ — On Dec. 20, Sheriff Armando B. Fontoura and sheriff’s officers delivered hundreds of toys and new and like-new coats to more than 35 schools, churches, battered women’s shelters and homeless shelters located throughout Essex County, as part of the Essex County sheriff’s annual toy and coat drive, which has been happening for more than 30 years.
NJ Restaurant, Once Featured on Food Network, Closing For Good This Weekend
A restaurant in the Garden State that was featured on Food Network for having a "sinfully decadent" dessert will be serving its last meal just as the calendar changes to 2023. And speaking of 2023, I'm sure many restaurant owners in New Jersey will be glad to see 2022 finally come to an end.
rcbizjournal.com
Micro Apartments Emerging In Region To Address Need For Affordable Millennial Housing
Newark Hotel To Be Transformed To Micro Apartments; 67 Micro Units Planned In Newburgh. Nearly a decade ago, InterContinental Hotels Group opened the 108-room Hotel Indigo Newark Downtown in a historic former bank building at 810 Broad Street. The notion of a boutique hotel was hopeful, but it didn’t survive. What it left behind was a space for another developer to experiment with a different trendy concept.
Winner! Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $131,387 sold in Bergen County
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ (PIX11) — A lottery player in New Jersey won big on Saturday, officials said. A jackpot ticket worth $131,387 was sold for Saturday’s Jersey Cash 5 drawing. The lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn, according to lottery officials. The ticket was bought at Food Mart, located at 168 Main Avenue in […]
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJ
New NJ State law requires all landlords to register with the municipality in which their property resides.Photo byMorristown Minute. Effective January 1, 2023, NJSA 46:8-27 requires landlords to file a Landlord Registration Form with their municipal clerk – all must comply within 30 days of the effective date.
Woman who lived in shelter as child now helping families in same situation -- at the same NJ shelter
As a child, she lived there. Now she's helping families in the same way, 25 years later.
NJ's new food security advocate says ending hunger requires more than meal programs
Mark Dinglasan, 42, is the former executive director of CUMAC in Paterson. He's been appointed New Jersey's first food security advocate. Mark Dinglasan began as New Jersey's food security advocate, a new state position, in September. [ more › ]
