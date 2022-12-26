PATERSON, N.J. - It's day one of the weeklong celebration of Kwanzaa. Officials in Paterson kicked off the celebration at City Hall. Umoja, meaning unity in Swahili, is the the first of seven principles celebrated throughout the seven days of Kwanzaa. Paterson celebrated with music from the traditional djembe drums and dance at City Hall. "If that doesn't put us in the mood of African spirit, I don't know what will," said Paterson Deputy Mayor Janet McDaniel. The city's celebration honored Paterson's own Alonzo Moody for his work with the city's at-risk youth. The celebration starts with a libation - water poured into dirt, representing new...

