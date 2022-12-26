Read full article on original website
Related
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity
The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.
Researchers in China create device to directly split seawater to produce hydrogen
A research team in China has developed a device to split salty seawater to produce hydrogen directly. The device, a membrane-based seawater electrolyzer, helps address the side-reaction and corrosion problems of traditional methods. The team led by Zongping Shao, a chemical engineering professor at China's Nanjing Tech University, has published...
Heat Pumps vs Solar Panels: Which Give More Energy Savings?
Whether you choose heat pump or solar panels, it just got easier to save on energy bills.
A novel sodium-sulphur battery has 4 times the capacity of lithium-ion batteries
To realize the universal goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the world is keenly looking at advancements in battery technology. Lower costs, higher capacity, and optimal utilization of scarce natural resources are expected to play a major role in taking the mission forward. Helping to realize the goal, a group...
A German institute just broke the solar cell efficiency record with 32.5 percent
A tandem solar cell developed by researchers at the Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) has converted 32.5 percent of incident solar radiation into electrical energy, a world record. The achievement was certified by the European Solar Test Installation (ESTI) in Italy, a university press release said. As the demand for renewable...
Woonsocket Call
U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. Introduces New ESSENTIAL Li Lithium-Ion Deep-Cycle Golf Car Battery
CORONA, Calif. - Dec. 8, 2022 - PRLog -- With nearly 100 years of battery design, development, and innovation experience, U.S. Battery Mfg. Co. introduces its all-new ESSENTIAL Li™ line of Lithium-Ion deep-cycle batteries. ESSENTIAL Li™ will include 24-volt and 48-volt GC2 models designed with golf car applications in...
Solar power world record broken in ‘really big leap’ for renewable energy
Scientists have achieved a new world record for solar cell efficiency, marking a “really big leap” forward for renewable energy.A team from Helmholtz Zentrum Berlin (HZB) was able to convert 32.5 per cent of solar radiation into electrical energy using a novel tandem cell technology.The design involved a bottom cell made of silicon – a material typically used in conventional solar panels – together with a thin top cell made of the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.“This is a really big leap forward that we didn’t foresee a few months ago,” said Professor Steve Albrecht from HZB.“We are very excited about...
globalspec.com
Video: Printfrastructure primed for UK water sector
Additive manufacturing technology has made its debut in the U.K. water sector. Technology developer ChangeMaker 3D partnered with United Utilities to design, 3D print and install a wastewater chamber at one of the utility company’s test facilities in Cheshire. The concrete chamber fabricated with technology labeled Printfrastructure delivered a...
The novel desalination technologies making potable water more accessible
Number 11 in Interesting Engineering's series showcasing the best innovations of 2022 relates to two significant developments in seawater desalination technologies we reported in August. Desalination is a general term for methods used to remove salt content from water sources such as seawater or salty groundwater. Desalination processes can be...
torquenews.com
Tesla's 4680 Cells: Capacity 5 Times Higher, Cost 75% Less
Introduced more than two years ago, Tesla's 4680 cells were called to revolutionize the battery market due to their compromise between energy and volumetric density, on one hand; and price on the other hand. They are a larger type of cells that have gone through their own “production hell” cycle, and which represent the brand's strongest commitment to its own production so far. These batteries in turn just achieved a production milestone this week.
hospimedica.com
Capsule-Sized Biobatteries Could Power Ingestible Cameras in Small Intestine
Image: Capsule-sized ingestible biobatteries could allow new view of digestive system (Photo courtesy of Binghamton University) Tech companies have developed many devices that work outside the body, such as cell phones, smart watches, tablets and hundreds of others. Inside the body, though? That’s obviously trickier for several reasons, but power for a device is a big one. Now, a team of biobattery researchers think they have a solution for the hard-to-reach small intestine, which winds around the human gut for an average of 22 feet.
rigzone.com
Canada Drops 100+ Rigs
Canada dropped 103 rigs week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was published on December 22. The country decreased its oil rig count by 92 and its gas rig count by 11 week on week, taking its total rig count to 96, Baker Hughes’ count showed. Canada now has 32 oil rigs and 64 gas rigs, the count revealed.
New rusty batteries could provide up to 100 hours of storage
The new technology could revolutionize the industry.
Some energy bills set for small monthly rise from Sunday
Some households in Britain are set to pay a couple more pounds per month for their energy bills due to new changes set to come into force on Sunday.The new changes will differ depending on where in the country people live and how they pay for their gas and electricity.The hike will be worst for those households in North Wales and the Merseyside area who pay for their electricity after the fact, and not by direct debit. Their bills are set to rise by more than £5 per month between January and April.Bills will also go down for some households....
informedinfrastructure.com
CCTech’s HVAC-Twin is Powered by iTwin
HVAC-Twin allows designers to leverage IoT sensor data to diagnose and improve HVAC systems performance. The HVAC-Twin cloud-based platform transforms the HVAC design process. Pune, India – CCTech is pleased to announce the addition of HVAC-Twin to Bentley Systems’ powered by iTwin program. HVAC-Twin enables quick turnaround between HVAC design iterations—leading to energy and cost-efficient HVAC designs. Designers and engineers can add sensor data, make connections, and start visualizing data such as temperature, occupancy, and CO2 levels—to diagnose and improve the performance of HVAC systems.
techaiapp.com
‘Oil Prices North of $200’ per Barrel — Investor Expects Oil to ‘Crush’ Every Investment in 2023 – Economics Bitcoin News
Amid the dreary global economy, a number of market strategists and analysts believe oil will be the number one investment in 2023. While a barrel of oil is coasting along at prices between $80.12 and $85 per unit, Goldman Sachs analysts think oil will reach $110 per barrel for Brent oil, and strategists from Morgan Stanley also believe oil will reach $110 a barrel by mid-2023. The founder of Praetorian Capital recently warned a barrel of oil could jump a lot higher next year.
takeitcool.com
Bio-ethanol Production Cost Analysis Report 2022-2027: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements and Cost Breakups
The latest report titled “Bio-ethanol Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Bio-ethanol. Report Features Details. Product Name Bio-ethanol. Process Included. Bio-ethanol Production From Thermochemical Process. Bio-ethanol Production Pre-Treatment, Hydrolysis, and...
takeitcool.com
India Spices Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 9.20% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘India Spices Market Share, Size, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the India spices market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product, form, sector, application, end use, and major regions. The report studies the...
takeitcool.com
India Vinyl Flooring Market to be Driven by the Robust Development of Commercial and Residential Structures in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘India Vinyl Flooring Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the India vinyl flooring market, assessing the market based on its segments like product types, sectors, and end uses. The report tracks the...
Comments / 6