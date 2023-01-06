This Is Really Your Last Chance To Shop Nordstrom's Clearance Sale

Nordstrom Chelsea boot, Calvin Klein boxer briefs, Ugg chukka boot, Lancome Teint Idole foundation , Barefoot Dreams blanket

Nordstrom has built a loyal following in the past 122 years of doing business, and longtime customers of the department store know that the retailer’s sales are few, far between and always worth waiting for. While regular Nordy shoppers routinely hype the store’s Anniversary Sale and Black Friday sales, the half-yearly sale is another for the books — and today is really and truly your last day to shop the sale.

For only a few more hours, get savings of up to 60% on apparel, beauty products, home goods and more to clear the way for new deliveries geared toward the arrival of spring. We spotted markdowns from customer-favorite brands like Calvin Klein, Barefoot Dreams, Ugg, Converse, and more. Ahead, shop some of our favorite finds from the sale.

