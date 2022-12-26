ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

fox13news.com

WonderWaffel sees local success with unique take on a breakfast staple

TAMPA, Fla. - When Marina Marrer and her husband moved to Tampa, they were hoping to fulfill a lifelong dream. They wanted to open a small restaurant, but the biggest challenge they faced was their timing. "We opened in the middle of the pandemic, so September 2020," she explained. Thanks...
TAMPA, FL
10NEWS

Shelters on watch for dog illnesses, especially as people and animals travel

TAMPA, Fla. — Flu season is at its peak, and humans aren’t the only ones dealing with coughing and sneezing. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, canine influenza viruses originated in horses and then spread to dogs. The CDC says it has been detected in dogs across much of the United States.
TAMPA, FL
hernandosun.com

Hernando County animal shelter resumes dog intake, adoptions

The Hernando County Animal Services in Brooksville has resumed all dog related services after an outbreak of Pneumovirus shut down canine services there last month. Canine Pneumovirus is a highly infectious condition that can cause fever, rapid breathing, coughing and sneezing in dogs. Hernando County Animal Services suspended its canine...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
WFLA

Plant City strawberries survive Christmas weekend cold snap

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – The livelihoods of local farmers were on the line throughout the frigid Christmas weekend in Tampa Bay. “It was a long cold weekend, got to enjoy Christmas like normal,” said Matt Parke from Parkesdale Farm. Parke’s family has harvested strawberries in Plant City for seven decades. “Times have changed,” Parke […]
PLANT CITY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Opening date for dog bar on 'paws' as challenges stack up

The owners behind what they believe will be the "doggiest space to hang out" battle various construction delays. For at least the past few months, if not the entire year, people have been hounding the owners of Boo’s Ice House and Dog Bar in Sarasota about when the place, a new bar and restaurant concept for dog owners and dog lovers, with outdoor and indoor areas for dogs to play, is going to open.
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Lakeland server gets massive $1,000 tip from local non-profit

LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland server Stacey White just got the biggest tip of her life because of a non-profit. White, who works at Reesecliff Family Diner on South Florida Avenue in Lakeland, is a single mother of three little kids, so every penny she brings home counts. A few days...
LAKELAND, FL
Bay News 9

St. Pete apartment still without heat and hot water

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — It has now been several days since the tenants at Presbyterian Towers in St. Petersburg had heat and hot water. According to management for the building, it happened because the motherboard to its boiler system had malfunctioned. Stephanie Rapko, a resident we revisited on Monday...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

No expense spared at this dino park

Life, uh, found a way — to New Port Richey. The Museum of Archaeology, Paleontology and Science (MAPS) has brought an interactive, educational — not to mention — fun attraction from the past, right into Pasco County. Dino & Dragons will be on display at the Schwettman...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL

