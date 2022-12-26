Why Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello’s Relationship Works All the Way ‘Down to the Ground’

A perfect fit! Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello 's relationship isn’t just going strong — it couldn’t be any better.

“Joe is a shy guy deep down, he doesn’t care for the showy stuff and prefers to keep everything low-key, which suits Sofia down to the ground,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly . “This is a guy who’s happy playing Dungeons and Dragons with the boys from time to time, but his party days are long gone. He’s proudly sober and Sofia loves the fact he’s a calm, grounded character.” (The Magic Mike star, 45, has been sober from alcohol for 20 years.)

While Manganiello and the Modern Family alum, 50, feel free to explore their own interests, they come together as a unit for other hobbies.

“They work out a lot together and have friends over for dinner parties, plus they like to take weekends away and check out hip new dining spots,” the insider adds. “They’re very happy.”

Vergara and Manganiello met at the 2014 White House Correspondents Dinner that May. At the time, the Colombia native was engaged to Nick Loeb . Though the Drunk Parents star was photographed looking at Vergara’s backside in a viral photo from the event, he didn't want to encroach on her and Loeb’s relationship.

"Yeah, I totally got busted," Manganiello joked to E! News later that year about the picture from the dinner, explaining that he and his now-wife “didn’t start dating until she was single, clarifying that he wasn’t “trying to start a fight at the White House.”

Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara. David Fisher/Shutterstock

After a whirlwind romance , the couple got engaged on Christmas Eve 2014 while on vacation in Hawaii. After tying the knot in November 2015, Manganiello became stepdad to Vergara’s adult son, Manolo, whom the actress shares with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez .

“When you know, you know, and we knew right away — like, very quickly," the actor told Haute Living in June 2015 while reflecting on his proposal, revealing that he popped the question to Vergara as “the sun was going down pink over the mountains and over the bay.” He also asked her to marry him in Spanish.

Vergara, for her part, gushed about her man three months later.

"Have you seen him?” she joked with Jimmy Kimmel that September, revealing how she reacts when women flirt with Manganiello. “I understand them. I don't blame them."

In 2018, the How I Met Your Mother alum recalled the moment he knew Vergara was The One. “[It’s] coming to grips with the idea that someone who is not related to you could possibly love you that much. She was it for me,” he told Cigar Aficionado at the time.

