News Now Warsaw
House on CR 100N destroyed by fire Tuesday night
WARSAW – A home northeast of Warsaw was destroyed by fire Tuesday night. No injuries were reported from the fire that broke out at 3456 East CR 100N, east of CR 300E shortly after 7 p.m. By the time firefighters arrived, the blaze had spread into the ceiling and...
News Now Warsaw
Food distribution sites includes Warsaw, Plymouth and Goshen
SOUTH BEND — The Food Bank of Northern Indiana has announced its food distribution plans for January including stops in Kosciusko and Marshall counties. Anyone struggling with food insecurity is encouraged to show up at any of the locations listed below. Assorted food items are offered free of charge. All items are pre-boxed and pre-bagged.
abc57.com
Granger Morris Animal Hospital flooded
ST. JOSEPH, Ind. --After another water pipe froze and burst, the Morris Animal Hospital in Granger, on State Road 23 closed its doors as well. There are vets on site to handle medication pickups and phone calls, but they are currently unable to see any animals as of now, as stated by the company.
abc57.com
Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch flooded
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Due to water damage, the Elkhart Public Library's Osolo Branch has been shut down. Since pipes reportedly froze during the holiday weekend, every event that was scheduled at the Osolo Branch is postponed until further notice. While all other Elkhart Public Library locations are still open,...
963xke.com
City reminds of garbage and recycling collection changes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department is reminding residents that the garbage and recycling schedule is delayed by one day this week due to the Christmas holiday. Garbage and recycling will remain on schedule for the New Year’s holiday next week....
News Now Warsaw
Daddy-Daughter Dance set for two nights in February
WARSAW — Tickets for the always popular Daddy’s Little Sweetheart Dance, sponsored by Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department, go on sale on Jan. 3. Participants can choose from either Friday, Feb. 3 or Saturday, Feb. 4. This year’s theme will focus on the 1980s. The events will...
WIBC.com
Thanks to a Hoosier, a piece of the Mackinac Bridge is at the South Pole
A section of the 5th longest suspension bridge in the world in now a marker at the South Pole…thanks to a Hoosier. 51-year-old, Brendan Fisher from South Bend, is a fan of civil engineering marvels, including the Mighty Mac due to his father. His father, John Fisher, is a civil engineer who “designed half of South Bend” including the East Race Waterway.
inkfreenews.com
Former Fort Wayne Radio Personality Joins Black Pine Animal Sanctuary
ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary recently announced the hiring of Diane Current as their new fund development specialist. Diane is a native to Fort Wayne and holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting from Purdue Fort Wayne. For over 16 years, Diane was part of the Fort Wayne radio world, working at WOWO and WGL as the promotion’s director and as an on-air personality. Diane has years of experience working with the public and bringing events to life.
22 WSBT
Mishawaka assisted living facility residents left in the cold for almost a week
That's what some at River View Vannoni Living Center in Mishawaka have been dealing with during freezing temperatures. WSBT checked in with several of the people living at the center. Many were afraid to speak on camera for fear of getting evicted or written up. But ultimately, they're looking for...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Catholic Parish flooded
MISHAWAKA, Ind. --The Mishawaka Catholic Parish reported a pipe in the wall of their kitchen burst, which the water shut off their furnace and alerted them about the problem. This allowed them to start cleaning up the flooding before any major damage.
WNDU
Several roads in St. Joseph County closed Friday night due to high winds, severe drifting
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials in St. Joseph County have closed several roads, mostly in Granger, until further notice due to high winds and severe drifting. The following roads will be closed through Friday night and will be reassessed Saturday morning or when the high winds subside:. Bittersweet...
wfft.com
Storm brings down Glenbrook Dodge flagpole
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The winds of the severe winter storm toppled the flagpole at Glenbrook Dodge Friday. The flagpole stood at 232 feet, according to Usflag.com, and flew a 50' by 80' flag.
lhsmagpie.com
The New Addition to Town
It’s the season of new additions to town with the mall being remodeled and multiple chains making an expansion to the already growing uptown. One of those new chains comes back after a long break with Wendy’s making an appearance once again in Logansport. Sophomore Andy Rojas-Rodriguez thinks...
hometownnewsnow.com
Frozen Pipes Flood La Porte County Complex Building
(La Porte, IN) - A crazy weather weekend got even crazier when a burst water pipe flooded the La Porte County Complex building. Situated next to the courthouse, the County Complex serves as the central meeting place for La Porte County government and is home to the Sheriff's Department as well as the County Jail.
WLFI.com
Fire departments investigate string of holiday house fires
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Fire officials are pushing safety tips after a string of house fires across the WLFI viewing area during a brutally cold holiday weekend. "December, January and February are usually the times of years where we see a lot of these kinds of fires," Frankfort fire Capt. Russell Sheets says.
wfft.com
Allen County man dies from hypothermia during Friday's arctic blast
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Friday's sub-zero temperatures claimed the life of an 81-year-old man who was found by his family outside of his home. The Allen County Coroner's Office says William R. Gillen of died of accidental hypothermia and no foul play is suspected. It was the only weather-related...
News Now Warsaw
U.S. 31 accident leaves one dead in Marshall County
PLYMOUTH — An Argos man died after a crash on Tuesday morning in Argos. Indiana State Police responded to the crash at U.S. 31 and State Road 10 shortly before 11 a.m. Police say a Mitsubishi driven by an Argos man was traveling east on State Road 10 and failed to yield the right of way to a truck traveling north on 31.
Detroit News
Indiana man dies after crashing snowmobile into N. Mich. tree
An Indiana man was killed Monday after crashing a snowmobile into a tree in northern Michigan, state police said. Troopers with the state police's Cadillac Post were called at about 2:50 p..m. Monday to Trail 6 near South 7 Road in South Branch Township for a report of a single-person snowmobile crash. South Branch Township is in Wexford County and about 19 Miles west of Cadillac and about 31 miles east of Manistee.
95.3 MNC
St. Joseph County, other counties in listening area now under Travel Watches, Advisories
Several Indiana counties in the 95.3 MNC listening area are under a Watch according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security. A Travel Watch means that conditions are threatening to the safety of the public. During a “watch” local travel advisory, only essential travel, such as to and from work or in emergency situations, is recommended, and emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, government agencies, and other organizations.
Indiana man, 55, dies in Northern Michigan snowmobile crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Police are investigating after an Indiana man was killed in a Northern Michigan snowmobile crash. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the crash, which occurred on Trail 6 near South 7 Road in Wexford County’s South Branch Township at 2:49 p.m. on Monday.
