ALBION — Black Pine Animal Sanctuary recently announced the hiring of Diane Current as their new fund development specialist. Diane is a native to Fort Wayne and holds a bachelor’s degree in broadcasting from Purdue Fort Wayne. For over 16 years, Diane was part of the Fort Wayne radio world, working at WOWO and WGL as the promotion’s director and as an on-air personality. Diane has years of experience working with the public and bringing events to life.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO