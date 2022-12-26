After previously making the bonkers claim that more than 100 pro athletes died from getting vaccinated against COVID-19, NBA legend John Stockton has upped the ante. Last week, Stockton joined Michele Tafoya’s podcast Sideline Sanity to preach his anti-vax narratives. During the interview, Tafoya referenced Stockton’s claim that more than 100 pro athletes died from Read more... The post John Stockton thinks 1,000 pro athletes may have died from COVID vaccine appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

