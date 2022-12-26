ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ Christmas destruction of Ja Morant, Grizzlies

Stephen Curry couldn’t hold back his delight after watching the Golden State Warriors destroy the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day even without him on the court. The Warriors were missing both Curry and Andrew Wiggins in their Sunday showdown with their bitter West rivals, but that didn’t stop the team from teaching Ja Morant and co. a lesson. Behind Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, who combined for 56 points, the Dubs took down the Grizzlies 123-109.
Ja Morant’s trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies

Nobody is learning the “talk spit, get hit” lesson harder than Ja Morant right about now. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant went viral last week over his trash talk for the rest of the Western Conference. Among other things, Morant said that he was not worried about any other team in the West. Since then... The post Ja Morant’s trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Clippers get best of Raptors in Kawhi Leonard's return

Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Toronto Raptors 124-113 on Tuesday night. Paul George added 23 points for the Clippers, who have won two in a row after their overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Former Raptor Norman...
Klay Thompson scores 29, leads Warriors past Hornets 110-105

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga is earning more minutes for his defense, and he showed everybody the big strides he has made as a stopper with veteran Andre Iguodala as his guide and mentor. Klay Thompson scored 29 points and Kuminga delivered on both ends down the stretch,...
Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies

The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
