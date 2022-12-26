Read full article on original website
Stephen Curry reacts to Warriors’ Christmas destruction of Ja Morant, Grizzlies
Stephen Curry couldn’t hold back his delight after watching the Golden State Warriors destroy the Memphis Grizzlies on Christmas Day even without him on the court. The Warriors were missing both Curry and Andrew Wiggins in their Sunday showdown with their bitter West rivals, but that didn’t stop the team from teaching Ja Morant and co. a lesson. Behind Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson, who combined for 56 points, the Dubs took down the Grizzlies 123-109.
Phoenix Suns blast Memphis Grizzlies in revenge rematch without injured Devin Booker
MEMPHIS – No early double-digit deficit. No giving up 39 points in the first quarter. No trailing by as many as 34 or losing by 25. The Phoenix Suns weren’t playing...
Ja Morant’s trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies
Nobody is learning the “talk spit, get hit” lesson harder than Ja Morant right about now. The Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Morant went viral last week over his trash talk for the rest of the Western Conference. Among other things, Morant said that he was not worried about any other team in the West. Since then... The post Ja Morant’s trash talk is backfiring on Grizzlies appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ja Morant scores 34 points, Memphis Grizzlies defense struggles in blowout loss to Suns
The Memphis Grizzlies aren't sneaking up on anyone this season. They're getting the best shots of many teams. The Phoenix Suns, like the Golden State Warriors two days ago, were down two starters. The Grizzlies didn't match the energy of the Suns and fell 125-108 at FedExForum. Ja Morant led...
NBA Odds: Suns vs. Grizzlies prediction, odds and pick – 12/27/2022
The Phoenix Suns (19-5) visit the Memphis Grizzlies (20-12) on Tuesday night. Action tips off at 8:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Suns-Grizzlies prediction and pick. Phoenix has lost three consecutive games and dropped to fifth in the Western Conference. The Suns are 18-16...
This Day In Lakers History: Ron Harper Provides Unexpected Boost In Win Over Mavericks
Back during the early 2000s championship runs of the Los Angeles Lakers, everything, rightfully so, revolved around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two were obviously the stars to lead the franchise, but the Lakers also intelligently surrounded them with excellent role players. The likes of Robert Horry, Rick...
Clippers get best of Raptors in Kawhi Leonard's return
Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 16 rebounds, and the visiting Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Toronto Raptors 124-113 on Tuesday night. Paul George added 23 points for the Clippers, who have won two in a row after their overtime victory over the Detroit Pistons on Monday. Former Raptor Norman...
How to Bet: Suns Visit Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns will be shorthanded in their Tuesday night visit to Memphis to battle the Grizzlies. Here's how to bet tonight's action.
Suns find their motor, catch Grizzlies slipping in great shorthanded win
The Memphis Grizzlies got trapped into thinking a shorthanded Phoenix Suns team would just roll over on Tuesday. To be fair, that’s more or less what happened four days prior. But the Suns squad we’ve truly come to know the last two years that was up on milk cartons...
Klay Thompson scores 29, leads Warriors past Hornets 110-105
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Kuminga is earning more minutes for his defense, and he showed everybody the big strides he has made as a stopper with veteran Andre Iguodala as his guide and mentor. Klay Thompson scored 29 points and Kuminga delivered on both ends down the stretch,...
Suns Pull Off Road Upset Over Grizzlies
The Phoenix Suns managed to stop their three-game losing skid on Tuesday night after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 125-108. After head coach Monty Williams made remarks that the team felt like prey following last Friday's loss to Memphis, the team's attitude and physicality was obvious even in the absence of notable scorers.
