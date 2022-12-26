There is something so satisfying and soothing about symmetrical patterns. A perfectly decorated dining table featuring a centerpiece flanked by equally spaced place settings invites guests to feast with serenity. Columns on either side of a two-story, stacked-stone fireplace impart a feeling of stillness and strength. Planting trees equidistant along a road or pathway brings a sense of tranquility as you enter the destination. Symmetry may seem simple because of the way it makes us feel at ease, but achieving it involves some correct calculations.

