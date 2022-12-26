ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, TX

kjas.com

Resident finds damaged shop building

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after someone returned on Wednesday from an out-of-town Christmas trip to find damage to their shop building. It happened at 451 Daily Street in the Shady Acres Sub-Division just southwest of Jasper, and is believed to have occurred between Thursday, December 22nd and Wednesday, December 28th.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
therecordlive.com

Seventy years ago, some history repeats

As Orange County went from a year ending in 2 to a year ending in 3, residents had good news about an industrial boom, bad news about epidemics, and a good turnout of Republicans at the voting boxes. But that year was 1952 into 1953. Some of the same news...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
kjas.com

Five injured – including three children - in Buna crash

Five people, which included three children, were injured in an early Monday evening accident just south of Buna. Sergeant Shana Clark of the Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly after 5:00 on Highway 96 at Business Highway 96. According to Sergeant Clark, Geneva Carrell, 29, of Buna,...
BUNA, TX
kjas.com

Two injured in north Jasper County crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety says two people were injured in a Saturday evening crash in the north end of Jasper County. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Circle Drive in Brookeland. Clark said a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck was eastbound at an...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
newtoncountynews.net

Sheriff Asking for Anyone That Has Seen Larkin to Call

Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
KFDM-TV

Man burned in house fire on Christmas Eve in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY — A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Betty Odom "Betty Wee" White

Betty Odom White “Betty Wee”, age 91, native and resident Wiergate, TX, transitioned on December 22, 2022. Graveside Services will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Shankleville Community Cemetery, CR 1415, in Shankleville. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
kjas.com

Livingston restaurant destroyed by fire

Fire has destroyed a restaurant in Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting that the blaze began at about 10:40 Wednesday night in the kitchen of “The Mason Jar”, located on South Point Drive, which is where Highway 59 and Business 59 converge. The report cited witnesses as saying...
LIVINGSTON, TX
kjas.com

Sharon Berry

Sharon Berry, 54, of Jasper passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 in Jasper. Sharon was born on June 6, 1968 in Beeville, Texas to Earnest & Addie Berry. A resident of Houston, she had been a resident of Jasper since 2016. She is survived by her niece Kimberly Berry of Houston; caregivers Janice Brewer and Mellodie Brewer of Jasper; sister-in-law Jan Berry of Houston; and aunt Helen McCamey of Chandler. A private Celebration of Life Service was held with her family and friends. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Vidor PD officer from Kirbyville involved in an incident while responding to an emergency

The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Kirbyville man, who is a Vidor police officer, was in a Tuesday afternoon incident involving another vehicle. According to the DPS report, at about three o’clock 56-year-old Officer Gregory Harbison was driving his patrol SUV with emergency lights activated as he was responding to an emergency. Troopers say Harbison took an exit ramp from Interstate 10 and turned to travel eastbound on the westbound service road.
VIDOR, TX
12NewsNow

Thieves burglarize popular Beaumont food truck

BEAUMONT, Texas — Mabel’s treats, a popular food truck in Beaumont, is asking for the public’s help after thieves broke into their food truck. The thieves took two Hondas 2800’s, a generator, an expresso machine, a snow cone machine and a small fridge. The cash register,...
BEAUMONT, TX

