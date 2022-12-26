Read full article on original website
kjas.com
Resident finds damaged shop building
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after someone returned on Wednesday from an out-of-town Christmas trip to find damage to their shop building. It happened at 451 Daily Street in the Shady Acres Sub-Division just southwest of Jasper, and is believed to have occurred between Thursday, December 22nd and Wednesday, December 28th.
Funeral arrangements set for beloved Beaumont pastor who died Christmas Day
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Catholic Diocese of Beaumont has announced funeral arrangements after the passing of a beloved pastor. Father Osigbheme “Sam” Igbafe, MSP, died on Sunday, December 25, 2022 at 9 p.m. at Village Creek Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Lumberton. (EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above...
therecordlive.com
Seventy years ago, some history repeats
As Orange County went from a year ending in 2 to a year ending in 3, residents had good news about an industrial boom, bad news about epidemics, and a good turnout of Republicans at the voting boxes. But that year was 1952 into 1953. Some of the same news...
1 adult, 1 teen escape house fire in Orange County early Wednesday morning
ORANGE, Texas — One adult and one teen are displaced after their home near Vidor caught fire Wednesday. Orange County Emergency Services Department #1 was called to the 4000 block of Byron Road at 1 a.m. They were assisted by the Bridge City Fire Department and West Orange Fire...
San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
kjas.com
Five injured – including three children - in Buna crash
Five people, which included three children, were injured in an early Monday evening accident just south of Buna. Sergeant Shana Clark of the Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened shortly after 5:00 on Highway 96 at Business Highway 96. According to Sergeant Clark, Geneva Carrell, 29, of Buna,...
Beaumont man turns to Jack Brooks Airport for help after work trip flight canceled by Southwest
BEAUMONT, Texas — Travelers who counted on Southwest Airlines to get them home suffered through another wave of canceled flights Wednesday. The airline cancelled around 2,500 flights, leaving thousands stranded across the country. The airline’s CEO said it could be next week before the flight schedule returns to normal.
kjas.com
Two injured in north Jasper County crash
The Texas Department of Public Safety says two people were injured in a Saturday evening crash in the north end of Jasper County. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it happened shortly after 6:00 p.m. on Circle Drive in Brookeland. Clark said a 2009 Chevrolet pickup truck was eastbound at an...
newtoncountynews.net
Sheriff Asking for Anyone That Has Seen Larkin to Call
Joshua Ian Larkin is still missing, and we are actively investigating his whereabouts. We are investigating his actions and movements prior to him being reported as missing. We are looking to talk to any individuals who may have encountered Mr. Larkin in the days prior to him being missing. We are asking for anyone who maybe have seen Mr. Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th in around the Jasper, Kirbyville, and Newton areas to contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (409)379-3636 or 3637. We have placed additional photographs on our Facebook Page and provided them to the local media. Mr. Larkin who is a W/M, Ht. 6’0, weighs about 180 pounds, and is 38 years of age with short brown hair.
KFDM-TV
Man burned in house fire on Christmas Eve in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY — A man is undergoing treatment for burns he received in a Christmas Eve house fire. It happened at about 8:30 on Highway 96 near Buna. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said that both the Buna and Evadale Fire Departments responded to the scene, and firefighters suspect the cause was a homemade water heater.
12newsnow.com
Two people shot while walking down street in Beaumont neighborhood
Beaumont Police Officer Haley Morrow tells 12News two people were walking down the street when they were shot. One person is in critical condition.
kjas.com
Betty Odom "Betty Wee" White
Betty Odom White “Betty Wee”, age 91, native and resident Wiergate, TX, transitioned on December 22, 2022. Graveside Services will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Shankleville Community Cemetery, CR 1415, in Shankleville. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. prior to the service, under the direction of Coleman’s Mortuary in Jasper.
9-month-old, two others injured in Tuesday afternoon wreck involving Vidor patrol unit
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating after a wreck involving a Vidor Police vehicle left three people, including a 9-month-old, injured. It happened around 3 p.m. on the Interstate 10 westbound service road near exit 861. Troopers believe a 2023 Cadillac...
kjas.com
Livingston restaurant destroyed by fire
Fire has destroyed a restaurant in Livingston. Polk County Today is reporting that the blaze began at about 10:40 Wednesday night in the kitchen of “The Mason Jar”, located on South Point Drive, which is where Highway 59 and Business 59 converge. The report cited witnesses as saying...
Woman dies in early Friday morning trailer fire in Silsbee, investigation underway
SILSBEE, Texas — Investigators are working to figure out what caused to a fire that lead to the death of a woman in Silsbee. It happened early Friday, December 23, 2022 morning. Emergency crews from Silsbee Fire and Rescue and deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff's office responded to the 6800 block of FM 92.
kjas.com
Sharon Berry
Sharon Berry, 54, of Jasper passed away on Friday, December 23, 2022 in Jasper. Sharon was born on June 6, 1968 in Beeville, Texas to Earnest & Addie Berry. A resident of Houston, she had been a resident of Jasper since 2016. She is survived by her niece Kimberly Berry of Houston; caregivers Janice Brewer and Mellodie Brewer of Jasper; sister-in-law Jan Berry of Houston; and aunt Helen McCamey of Chandler. A private Celebration of Life Service was held with her family and friends. Condolences can be posted at www.shultzfuneralhomeofjasper.com or on Facebook at Shultz Funeral Home & Crematory.
Beaumont mothers in need could soon find free help in upcoming donation-based community store
BEAUMONT, Texas — The new year is expected to bring a new opportunity for Beaumont mothers in need to get help for free. Rachel Lomas is a Beaumont mother who came up with the idea of Calder Corner Store, a donation-based community store that will help mothers in need.
kjas.com
Vidor PD officer from Kirbyville involved in an incident while responding to an emergency
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Kirbyville man, who is a Vidor police officer, was in a Tuesday afternoon incident involving another vehicle. According to the DPS report, at about three o’clock 56-year-old Officer Gregory Harbison was driving his patrol SUV with emergency lights activated as he was responding to an emergency. Troopers say Harbison took an exit ramp from Interstate 10 and turned to travel eastbound on the westbound service road.
Thieves burglarize popular Beaumont food truck
BEAUMONT, Texas — Mabel’s treats, a popular food truck in Beaumont, is asking for the public’s help after thieves broke into their food truck. The thieves took two Hondas 2800’s, a generator, an expresso machine, a snow cone machine and a small fridge. The cash register,...
KTRE
Chief deputy, constable, former election candidate applicants for Angelina County sheriff post
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Three with established law enforcement experience have submitted applications for the soon-to-be vacant position of sheriff for Angelina County. Current Chief Deputy Mark McLin, who will be taking over the administrative duties of the sheriff’s office until a new sheriff is named, was the first applicant.
