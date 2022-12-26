Read full article on original website
Lance Archer Clarifies Recent Shots At AEW
During the latest recording of Busted Open Radio, occasional New Japan Pro Wrestling performer and current All Elite Wrestling star Lance Archer clarified one of his recent comments about AEW. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where "The Murderhawk Monster" touches on this topic with his thoughts. On...
Bobby Fish Reveals PPV Event All Elite Wrestling Should Have Held
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how All Elite Wrestling should have held a Crockett Cup-style PPV Event, but it was held by the NWA this past March. Bobby Fish said:. “Um, as far as...
MLW Announces Full Blooded Italians Signs An Open Contract For Their Blood & Thunder Event
MLW recently announced, via a press release, that Full Blooded Italians (Little Guido and Ray Jaz) is set to compete at their Blood & Thunder Event on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after signing an open contract. The show, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and the PPV will also be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
Ricky Starks Recalls NWA Exit, AEW Debut
During his recent appearance on Casual Conversations, All Elite Wrestlings own Ricky Starks reflected on his departure from the NWA, as well as his arrival in AEW. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On his exit from the National Wrestling Alliance:. “I left NWA. There was an option...
Chris Jericho Talks About Eddie Kingston Rivalry, Fireballs In AEW, Original Plans For Full Gear PPV
Chris Jericho sounded off on some hot topics on the latest episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. Among them were the original plans for his ROH title match at AEW Full Gear, fireballs in AEW and his rivalry with "The Mad King" Eddie Kingston. Featured below are some of...
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 9 matchups such as AR Fox vs. Trustbusters' Slim J, Dark Order's Evil Uno vs. Blake Li, Lucky Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol, Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz, Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson and Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan.
WWE NXT Results (12/27/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT RESULTS (12/27/2022) This week's show kicks off with the John Cena narrated "Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature. From there, we see The Creed Brothers backstage talking about the holidays as they head to the ring. Also heading to the ring is JD McDonagh. JD McDonagh vs. Julius...
Several WWE Superstars Miss Monday's House Show in Columbus
-- WWE decided to opt out of running a live episode of Monday Night Raw this week as a way to give some people on the production team time off, however, the company still chose to run live events with select talent scheduled to be in action. Due to the extremely bad weather, many stars were unable to make it to the house show in Columbus, OH. Rollins and Lynch revealed that the bus they were taking to the show broke down.
Kenny Omega On Why He Decided To Leave NJPW And Focus On All Elite Wrestling
Top AEW Star Kenny Omega spoke with NJPW’s official website on a number of topics such as his loss to "The Ace Of NJPW" Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of WrestleKingdom 13 and how the NJPW fans were happy to see him lose and to see the belt move on to Tanahashi, so that is when he realized that they didn’t really understand the vision and now is a good time to disappear and show the company the true meaning of loss.
Athena On Being Paired With Jody Threat In AEW, Reaction To Recent Match & More
Athena recently appeared as a guest on Talk Is Jericho for an in-depth interview with Chris Jericho. During the discussion, "The Fallen Goddess" spoke about being paired with Jody Threat on AEW Dark, the reaction to a recent match she had and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
Kaun Talks Potentially Reuniting With Shane Taylor
One-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun had a conversation with WrestleZone on a variety of topics such as potentially reuniting with his former 6-Man Tag Team partner Shane Taylor down the road. Kaun said:. “I feel like the cliche is,...
Ric Flair Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will steal the show in NJPW. Ric Flair said:. “I think Sasha will steal the...
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/26): New York City
WWE recently had their SmackDown Live Holiday Tour Event, which took place from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show saw Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens go up against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) in a Tag Team Match in the main event.
Former World Champion Lists His Mt. Rushmore Of Impact
Which current and former Impact Wrestling stars would be on the promotions own version of Mt. Rushmore?. Rich Swann has a few names in mind. During his recent chat with Chris Van Vliet, Rich Swann answered that question, along with many more. Featured below is an excerpt from the former...
Eric Bischoff Talks The Backstage Fight He Had With Ric Flair At A WWE RAW Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how his relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was good six months ago and how all of a sudden he was blindsided by The Nature Boy and he isn't sure what happened or what has gotten into Ric Flair. Bischoff also talked about how if Flair wants to sit down and talk about their issues, then he is happy to do that, but he will no longer talk about it on social media as he just wants it to go away.
Stacked Lineup Set For Next Week's WWE NXT On USA Network
Another stacked lineup is set for next week's episode of NXT on USA. The first WWE NXT show of 2023 will feature the following lineup:. * Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn (Extreme Resolution Match) Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results...
News On Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow from inside the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado and it was previously announced that reigning AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will go up against The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson) in match 6 of the Best Of 7 Series for Death Triangle's AEW World Trios Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
Road To AEW New Years Smash Special Released For This Week's Annual Themed Edition Of Dynamite (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week's stacked show featuring the New Years Smash annual theme. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview.
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (12/28/2022): 1stBank Center, Broomfield, CO.
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for the annual New Years Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonights show is Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top...
WWE Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Former Wrestler For Royal Rumble
– WWE’s Royal Rumble often features surprises in the men’s and women’s matches and one of the rumors going around is that the company is looking to bring in former talent Kairi Sane for the match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of last weekend, there had been no contact between WWE and Stardom where Kairi is under contract and their reigning IWGP women’s champion.
