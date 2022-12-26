Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
Related
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Talks The Backstage Fight He Had With Ric Flair At A WWE RAW Event
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how his relationship with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was good six months ago and how all of a sudden he was blindsided by The Nature Boy and he isn't sure what happened or what has gotten into Ric Flair. Bischoff also talked about how if Flair wants to sit down and talk about their issues, then he is happy to do that, but he will no longer talk about it on social media as he just wants it to go away.
rajah.com
Trinity On If She Would Be Interested In Returning To Pro Wrestling
Former WWE and IMPACT Wrestling talent Trinity took part in a virtual signing with K&S Wrestlefest to discuss a number of topics such as if she would be interested in possibly returning to pro wrestling. Trinity said:. “I’m always ready to rumble. I’ve always been doing stunts, really all through...
rajah.com
Madusa Shares Her Reaction To Winning The WCW Cruiserweight In 1999
How did Madusa react to her WCW Cruiserweight Championship victory?. Who better to ask than the former professional wrestler and monster truck driver herself?. During a recent K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) revealed her initial reaction to defeating Evan Karagias at WCW Starrcade in 1999.
rajah.com
Athena On Being Paired With Jody Threat In AEW, Reaction To Recent Match & More
Athena recently appeared as a guest on Talk Is Jericho for an in-depth interview with Chris Jericho. During the discussion, "The Fallen Goddess" spoke about being paired with Jody Threat on AEW Dark, the reaction to a recent match she had and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com
Broadcaster Shares Her Thoughts On Potential Match In WWE
During her recent chat with The Jad Mabrak Show, Mamo stated the following:. “No. I wouldn’t trust…one, it doesn’t fall under the umbrella of what I want to be. Maybe to do it for one match, maybe I would consider it. I want to know…I’ve been behind the scenes and I know how it goes. Logan Paul, he did one of the biggest WWE matches in Saudi, but he’s been training for like the entire year and he did one hell of a performance. Maybe I would do it for one match. I would maybe do it, but this is not something I would like to do every single…it doesn’t fall under the message I want out of what I do.”
rajah.com
Sting Comments On Wrapping Up His AEW Career
"The Icon" has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. "Well, I know Darby [Allin] is...
rajah.com
Kazuchika Okada Talks Avoiding Social Media So He Can Maintain Some Mystery To His Wrestling Persona
Top NJPW Star Kazuchika Okada spoke with W-Online on topics such as how social networking has brought him closer to his fans, but he wants to avoid social media so he doesn’t get addicted to it and he'll be able to maintain some type of mystery to his wrestling persona.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will steal the show in NJPW. Ric Flair said:. “I think Sasha will steal the...
rajah.com
Corey Graves Reveals His Pick For Best Match Of 2022
WWE Monday Night RAW commentator Corey Graves, who competed for the WWE in the past, recently took to an episode of his “After The Bell” podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he believes the Hell in a Cell Matchup between "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins is the best match of 2022.
rajah.com
Eddie Edwards Talks Cancelled Clash With Jonathan Gresham
Eddie Edwards has offfered up his thoughts on a cancelled clash with Jonathan Gresham. During his recent chat with Refin'It Up's Brian Hebner, former Two-Time Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards shared his reaction to the decision by Impact Wrestling officials. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview:. “Yeah, you...
rajah.com
Shawn Spears Comments On His Current AEW Status
Will Shawn Spears appear on All Elite Wrestling programming anytime soon?. During a recent Twitter exchange with a fan, Shawn Spears commented on his AEW status. Spears hasn't appeared on AEW TV since October.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Recalls NWA Exit, AEW Debut
During his recent appearance on Casual Conversations, All Elite Wrestlings own Ricky Starks reflected on his departure from the NWA, as well as his arrival in AEW. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On his exit from the National Wrestling Alliance:. “I left NWA. There was an option...
rajah.com
William Regal Talks About Bryan Danielson Always Being In A Different League
Bryan Danielson has always been in a different league in the pro wrestling business. "The Gentleman Villain" has always thought so. William Regal recently spoke at length about "The American Dragon" being in a league of his own during a recent ITR Magazine interview. Featured below are some of the...
rajah.com
AEW News: Stars Celebrating Birthday's, AEW Dark: Elevation Highlights (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest edition of AEW Dark: Elevation have surfaced on AEW's official Twitter account. Check out the highlights below, featuring Nyla Rose, Ethan Page, and more. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, current Ring Of Honor Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli is celebrating...
rajah.com
Backstage News on John Cena's Return to WWE This Week & WrestleMania Involvement
– WWE presents one of their biggest episodes of Smackdown on Friday highlighted by the return of John Cena, who not only will be making an appearance but will be wrestling in his first match of 2022. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the belief is that Cena will be involved in more than just this one match and that a “major storyline” is likely being planned that will involve him at WrestleMania and possibly even the Royal Rumble.
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Reflects Back On Match At The Forbidden Door, Reveals What It Leads To
Chris Jericho is ready for his return to the Tokyo Dome. On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, "The Ocho" spoke about planting the seeds for his return to the legendary Japanese venue while reflecting back on his match at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door. Featured...
rajah.com
Jim Ross Says Former WWE Superstar Was One Of The Most Ill-Booked Talents In Company History
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Superstar Big Show was one of the most ill-booked talents they have ever had in company history. Jim Ross said:
rajah.com
Lance Archer Clarifies Recent Shots At AEW
During the latest recording of Busted Open Radio, occasional New Japan Pro Wrestling performer and current All Elite Wrestling star Lance Archer clarified one of his recent comments about AEW. Featured below are the highlights from the interview where "The Murderhawk Monster" touches on this topic with his thoughts. On...
rajah.com
Kaun Talks Potentially Reuniting With Shane Taylor
One-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun had a conversation with WrestleZone on a variety of topics such as potentially reuniting with his former 6-Man Tag Team partner Shane Taylor down the road. Kaun said:. “I feel like the cliche is,...
rajah.com
Shane "Swerve" Strickland Names Two Wrestlers He Wants To Face In The Ring
Who are some wrestlers that Shane "Swerve" Strickland would like to share the ring with?. The Mogul Affiliates member and AEW star spoke about this during a recent interview with The Roots. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how much he admires Kyle O’Reilly: "Someone like that I’ve...
Comments / 0