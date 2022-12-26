ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rajah.com

WWE NXT Results (12/27/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT RESULTS (12/27/2022) This week's show kicks off with the John Cena narrated "Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature. From there, we see The Creed Brothers backstage talking about the holidays as they head to the ring. Also heading to the ring is JD McDonagh. JD McDonagh vs. Julius...
ORLANDO, FL
rajah.com

WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/26): New York City

WWE recently had their SmackDown Live Holiday Tour Event, which took place from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show saw Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens go up against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) in a Tag Team Match in the main event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rajah.com

AEW Dark: Elevation Recap (12/26): San Antonio, Texas

All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from inside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, saw L.F.I.'s Dralístico take on Blake Christian in a Singles Match in the main event.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
rajah.com

AEW Announces Full Details Of Their Battle Of The Belts 5 Event

AEW previously announced that their Battle Of The Belts 5 Event will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023 from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon and that it will air immediately after a live episode of AEW Rampage from the same venue. It was also announced that this will be the debut of All Elite Wrestling in Portland, Oregon.
PORTLAND, OR
rajah.com

Athena On Being Paired With Jody Threat In AEW, Reaction To Recent Match & More

Athena recently appeared as a guest on Talk Is Jericho for an in-depth interview with Chris Jericho. During the discussion, "The Fallen Goddess" spoke about being paired with Jody Threat on AEW Dark, the reaction to a recent match she had and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com

Ricky Starks Recalls NWA Exit, AEW Debut

During his recent appearance on Casual Conversations, All Elite Wrestlings own Ricky Starks reflected on his departure from the NWA, as well as his arrival in AEW. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On his exit from the National Wrestling Alliance:. “I left NWA. There was an option...
rajah.com

MLW Announces Full Blooded Italians Signs An Open Contract For Their Blood & Thunder Event

MLW recently announced, via a press release, that Full Blooded Italians (Little Guido and Ray Jaz) is set to compete at their Blood & Thunder Event on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after signing an open contract. The show, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and the PPV will also be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
rajah.com

WWE Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Former Wrestler For Royal Rumble

– WWE’s Royal Rumble often features surprises in the men’s and women’s matches and one of the rumors going around is that the company is looking to bring in former talent Kairi Sane for the match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of last weekend, there had been no contact between WWE and Stardom where Kairi is under contract and their reigning IWGP women’s champion.
rajah.com

Dax Harwood On If The WWE And AEW Have A "Political Game" Backstage

IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood took to the debut episode of his podcast "FTR" and talked about a variety of topics such as if the WWE and AEW have any type of political game backstage. Dax Harwood said:. “So, I don’t think there’s a lack...
rajah.com

Kaun Talks Potentially Reuniting With Shane Taylor

One-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun had a conversation with WrestleZone on a variety of topics such as potentially reuniting with his former 6-Man Tag Team partner Shane Taylor down the road. Kaun said:. “I feel like the cliche is,...
rajah.com

WWE News: MSG Pre-Sale Code, Latest Episode Of The Bump (Video)

-- A fresh edition of WWE's The Bump has surfaced on the official WWE YouTube channel. Earlier today, a brand new episode of The Bump streamed on YouTube, and on all of WWE's social media account. The show featured The Bump crew's Top 10 matches of 2022, and so much...
rajah.com

AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark

AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 9 matchups such as AR Fox vs. Trustbusters' Slim J, Dark Order's Evil Uno vs. Blake Li, Lucky Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol, Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz, Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson and Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan.
rajah.com

Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation

All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The TV Tapings took place before last night's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews of The House of Black taking on Rosario Grillo, Dean Alexander and Hagane Shinno in a Trios Match in the show's main event.
BROOMFIELD, CO

