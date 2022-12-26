Read full article on original website
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ice Cream at Downtown Disney: Where To Find the Best Frozen TreatsTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
rajah.com
WWE NXT Results (12/27/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT RESULTS (12/27/2022) This week's show kicks off with the John Cena narrated "Then. Now. Forever. Together" opening signature. From there, we see The Creed Brothers backstage talking about the holidays as they head to the ring. Also heading to the ring is JD McDonagh. JD McDonagh vs. Julius...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (12/28/2022): 1stBank Center, Broomfield, CO.
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for the annual New Years Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonights show is Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top...
rajah.com
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/26): New York City
WWE recently had their SmackDown Live Holiday Tour Event, which took place from inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. The show saw Braun Strowman and Kevin Owens go up against Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos (Jey Uso and Jimmy Uso) in a Tag Team Match in the main event.
rajah.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Recap (12/26): San Antonio, Texas
All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from inside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, saw L.F.I.'s Dralístico take on Blake Christian in a Singles Match in the main event.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Preview For Tonight's Show In Broomfield, CO. (12/28/2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for the annual New Years Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Featured below is the scheduled lineup for tonight's show:. AEW DYNAMITE: NEW YEARS SMASH 2022 PREVIEW. * Bryan...
rajah.com
WWE NXT Preview For Tonight's Show From Capitol Wrestling Center In Orlando, FL. (12/27/2022)
WWE NXT PREVIEW (12/27/2022) * Fallon Henley vs. Kiana James in a Battle for The Bar. * NXT North American Champion Wes Lee defends against Tony D’Angelo. * The Schism’s Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid vs. Odyssey Jones, Edris Enofe, and Malik Blade. Make sure to...
rajah.com
Lio Rush Says Competing In NJPW Has Awakened Something In Him That He's Been Looking For
Former WWE Star Lio Rush recently spoke with the official NJPW website on a variety of topics such as how he feels after winning the 2022 Super Jr. Tag League Tournament with YOH. Lio Rush said:. “I’m feeling a lot of emotions. I feel like this is a moment in...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Full Details Of Their Battle Of The Belts 5 Event
AEW previously announced that their Battle Of The Belts 5 Event will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023 from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon and that it will air immediately after a live episode of AEW Rampage from the same venue. It was also announced that this will be the debut of All Elite Wrestling in Portland, Oregon.
rajah.com
Athena On Being Paired With Jody Threat In AEW, Reaction To Recent Match & More
Athena recently appeared as a guest on Talk Is Jericho for an in-depth interview with Chris Jericho. During the discussion, "The Fallen Goddess" spoke about being paired with Jody Threat on AEW Dark, the reaction to a recent match she had and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Recalls NWA Exit, AEW Debut
During his recent appearance on Casual Conversations, All Elite Wrestlings own Ricky Starks reflected on his departure from the NWA, as well as his arrival in AEW. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On his exit from the National Wrestling Alliance:. “I left NWA. There was an option...
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Talks About Eddie Kingston Rivalry, Fireballs In AEW, Original Plans For Full Gear PPV
Chris Jericho sounded off on some hot topics on the latest episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. Among them were the original plans for his ROH title match at AEW Full Gear, fireballs in AEW and his rivalry with "The Mad King" Eddie Kingston. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
MLW Announces Full Blooded Italians Signs An Open Contract For Their Blood & Thunder Event
MLW recently announced, via a press release, that Full Blooded Italians (Little Guido and Ray Jaz) is set to compete at their Blood & Thunder Event on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after signing an open contract. The show, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and the PPV will also be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Former Wrestler For Royal Rumble
– WWE’s Royal Rumble often features surprises in the men’s and women’s matches and one of the rumors going around is that the company is looking to bring in former talent Kairi Sane for the match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of last weekend, there had been no contact between WWE and Stardom where Kairi is under contract and their reigning IWGP women’s champion.
rajah.com
Dax Harwood On If The WWE And AEW Have A "Political Game" Backstage
IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood took to the debut episode of his podcast "FTR" and talked about a variety of topics such as if the WWE and AEW have any type of political game backstage. Dax Harwood said:. “So, I don’t think there’s a lack...
rajah.com
Kaun Talks Potentially Reuniting With Shane Taylor
One-third of the current ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions and All Elite Wrestling Star Kaun had a conversation with WrestleZone on a variety of topics such as potentially reuniting with his former 6-Man Tag Team partner Shane Taylor down the road. Kaun said:. “I feel like the cliche is,...
rajah.com
Emma Reflects On Decision To Join WWE After IMPACT Deal Ended, Being Paired With Madcap Moss
Emma recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about her decision to return to WWE after her IMPACT deal ended, as well as how she was paired by Madcap Moss. Featured...
rajah.com
WWE News: MSG Pre-Sale Code, Latest Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- A fresh edition of WWE's The Bump has surfaced on the official WWE YouTube channel. Earlier today, a brand new episode of The Bump streamed on YouTube, and on all of WWE's social media account. The show featured The Bump crew's Top 10 matches of 2022, and so much...
rajah.com
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 9 matchups such as AR Fox vs. Trustbusters' Slim J, Dark Order's Evil Uno vs. Blake Li, Lucky Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol, Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz, Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson and Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan.
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Reflects Back On Match At The Forbidden Door, Reveals What It Leads To
Chris Jericho is ready for his return to the Tokyo Dome. On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, "The Ocho" spoke about planting the seeds for his return to the legendary Japanese venue while reflecting back on his match at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door. Featured...
rajah.com
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The TV Tapings took place before last night's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews of The House of Black taking on Rosario Grillo, Dean Alexander and Hagane Shinno in a Trios Match in the show's main event.
