Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
MLW Announces Full Blooded Italians Signs An Open Contract For Their Blood & Thunder Event
MLW recently announced, via a press release, that Full Blooded Italians (Little Guido and Ray Jaz) is set to compete at their Blood & Thunder Event on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 inside the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania after signing an open contract. The show, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and the PPV will also be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Pre-Show Featuring Ortiz (Video)
It's Wednesday night, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado with this week's installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Ahead of tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha Kuret are joined...
rajah.com
WWE News: MSG Pre-Sale Code, Latest Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- A fresh edition of WWE's The Bump has surfaced on the official WWE YouTube channel. Earlier today, a brand new episode of The Bump streamed on YouTube, and on all of WWE's social media account. The show featured The Bump crew's Top 10 matches of 2022, and so much...
rajah.com
Backstage News on Vince McMahon Being Completely Against No-Cut Clauses in WWE Contracts
-- WWE contracts have long been in unique for many reasons, one of which is that historically no contracts were negotiated with a no-cut clause, leaving the contracted talent susceptible to being released at any time. A fightfulselect.com report notes that the absence of any no-cut clauses was strictly a Vince McMahon preference as he was "vehemently" against the idea despite other company officials being open to the idea of including them in deals.
rajah.com
Road To AEW New Years Smash Special Released For This Week's Annual Themed Edition Of Dynamite (Video)
The road to this week's AEW Dynamite continues to wind down as the final hours tick off the clock before this week's stacked show featuring the New Years Smash annual theme. Ahead of this week's installment of the AEW on TBS two-hour program, the promotion has released their latest "Road To" documentary preview.
rajah.com
AEW Announces Full Details Of Their Battle Of The Belts 5 Event
AEW previously announced that their Battle Of The Belts 5 Event will take place on Friday, January 6, 2023 from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon and that it will air immediately after a live episode of AEW Rampage from the same venue. It was also announced that this will be the debut of All Elite Wrestling in Portland, Oregon.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Recalls NWA Exit, AEW Debut
During his recent appearance on Casual Conversations, All Elite Wrestlings own Ricky Starks reflected on his departure from the NWA, as well as his arrival in AEW. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On his exit from the National Wrestling Alliance:. “I left NWA. There was an option...
rajah.com
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 9 matchups such as AR Fox vs. Trustbusters' Slim J, Dark Order's Evil Uno vs. Blake Li, Lucky Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol, Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz, Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson and Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan.
rajah.com
Kerry Morton Reveals The Length Of His Contract With The NWA
Top NWA Star Kerry Morton recently appeared on Matthew Mania to talk about a number of topics such as the length of his contract with the National Wrestling Alliance. “I just re-upped my deal with the National Wrestling Alliance for the next 18 months. It’s great how everything worked out, Pat Kenney and Billy Corgan were very open ‘we want you to attend University, we want you to get your education, we want you to be a cheerleader, and still be part of our organization.’ Billy gave me some high praise at the tapings. It happened to work out greatly. My contract will come towards an end when I graduate college. Give me 18 months starting January 1 and we’ll go from there.”
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow from inside the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado and it was previously announced that reigning AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will go up against The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson) in match 6 of the Best Of 7 Series for Death Triangle's AEW World Trios Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Tomorrow's New Year's Smash Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling held TV Tapings for tomorrow's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Rampage inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The tapings took place immediately following last night's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Swerve Strickland taking on Blackpool Combat Club's ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in the main event.
rajah.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Recap (12/26): San Antonio, Texas
All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from inside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, saw L.F.I.'s Dralístico take on Blake Christian in a Singles Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Emma Reflects On Decision To Join WWE After IMPACT Deal Ended, Being Paired With Madcap Moss
Emma recently appeared as a guest on the Out Of Character with Ryan Satin podcast for an in-depth interview. During the discussion, the women's wrestling star spoke about her decision to return to WWE after her IMPACT deal ended, as well as how she was paired by Madcap Moss. Featured...
Save up to 60% off Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar apparel at this year-end shopDisney sale
End the year with magical savings on clothes and toys with iconic characters on them by shopping this shopDisney sale running through the new year.
Comments / 0