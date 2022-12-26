Top NWA Star Kerry Morton recently appeared on Matthew Mania to talk about a number of topics such as the length of his contract with the National Wrestling Alliance. “I just re-upped my deal with the National Wrestling Alliance for the next 18 months. It’s great how everything worked out, Pat Kenney and Billy Corgan were very open ‘we want you to attend University, we want you to get your education, we want you to be a cheerleader, and still be part of our organization.’ Billy gave me some high praise at the tapings. It happened to work out greatly. My contract will come towards an end when I graduate college. Give me 18 months starting January 1 and we’ll go from there.”

1 DAY AGO