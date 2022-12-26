Read full article on original website
rajah.com
AEW Announces 9 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 9 matchups such as AR Fox vs. Trustbusters' Slim J, Dark Order's Evil Uno vs. Blake Li, Lucky Ali vs. Fuego Del Sol, Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz, Jericho Appreciation Society's "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard vs. Brock Anderson and Iron Savages (Bronson and Boulder) vs. Brandon Bullock and Jameson Ryan.
rajah.com
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The TV Tapings took place before last night's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Malakai Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews of The House of Black taking on Rosario Grillo, Dean Alexander and Hagane Shinno in a Trios Match in the show's main event.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Recalls NWA Exit, AEW Debut
During his recent appearance on Casual Conversations, All Elite Wrestlings own Ricky Starks reflected on his departure from the NWA, as well as his arrival in AEW. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On his exit from the National Wrestling Alliance:. “I left NWA. There was an option...
rajah.com
AEW News: Stars Celebrating Birthday's, AEW Dark: Elevation Highlights (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest edition of AEW Dark: Elevation have surfaced on AEW's official Twitter account. Check out the highlights below, featuring Nyla Rose, Ethan Page, and more. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, current Ring Of Honor Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli is celebrating...
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow from inside the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado and it was previously announced that reigning AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will go up against The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson) in match 6 of the Best Of 7 Series for Death Triangle's AEW World Trios Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
rajah.com
Sting Comments On Wrapping Up His AEW Career
"The Icon" has the end of his All Elite Wrestling run in sight. Sting recently spoke with The Ringer about the end of his AEW career, noting he has the idea in mind on how he wants to wrap up business with the promotion. "Well, I know Darby [Allin] is...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (12/28/2022): 1stBank Center, Broomfield, CO.
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for the annual New Years Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonights show is Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top...
rajah.com
Spoilers For Tomorrow's New Year's Smash Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling held TV Tapings for tomorrow's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Rampage inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The tapings took place immediately following last night's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Swerve Strickland taking on Blackpool Combat Club's ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in the main event.
rajah.com
Several WWE Superstars Miss Monday's House Show in Columbus
-- WWE decided to opt out of running a live episode of Monday Night Raw this week as a way to give some people on the production team time off, however, the company still chose to run live events with select talent scheduled to be in action. Due to the extremely bad weather, many stars were unable to make it to the house show in Columbus, OH. Rollins and Lynch revealed that the bus they were taking to the show broke down.
rajah.com
Bobby Fish Reveals PPV Event All Elite Wrestling Should Have Held
Former WWE and AEW Star Bobby Fish appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how All Elite Wrestling should have held a Crockett Cup-style PPV Event, but it was held by the NWA this past March. Bobby Fish said:. “Um, as far as...
rajah.com
Shawn Spears Comments On His Current AEW Status
Will Shawn Spears appear on All Elite Wrestling programming anytime soon?. During a recent Twitter exchange with a fan, Shawn Spears commented on his AEW status. Spears hasn't appeared on AEW TV since October.
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Talks About Eddie Kingston Rivalry, Fireballs In AEW, Original Plans For Full Gear PPV
Chris Jericho sounded off on some hot topics on the latest episode of his "Talk Is Jericho" podcast. Among them were the original plans for his ROH title match at AEW Full Gear, fireballs in AEW and his rivalry with "The Mad King" Eddie Kingston. Featured below are some of...
rajah.com
WWE Reportedly Considering Bringing Back Former Wrestler For Royal Rumble
– WWE’s Royal Rumble often features surprises in the men’s and women’s matches and one of the rumors going around is that the company is looking to bring in former talent Kairi Sane for the match. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that as of last weekend, there had been no contact between WWE and Stardom where Kairi is under contract and their reigning IWGP women’s champion.
rajah.com
WWE News: MSG Pre-Sale Code, Latest Episode Of The Bump (Video)
-- A fresh edition of WWE's The Bump has surfaced on the official WWE YouTube channel. Earlier today, a brand new episode of The Bump streamed on YouTube, and on all of WWE's social media account. The show featured The Bump crew's Top 10 matches of 2022, and so much...
rajah.com
Stacked Lineup Set For Next Week's WWE NXT On USA Network
Another stacked lineup is set for next week's episode of NXT on USA. The first WWE NXT show of 2023 will feature the following lineup:. * Alba Fyre vs. Isla Dawn (Extreme Resolution Match) Make sure to join us here at Rajah.com next Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results...
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Comments On Talking To CM Punk After AEW All Out Brawl
Dax Harwood has dropped the debut episode of the new FTR podcast. During the episode, Harwood spoke about talking with CM Punk after the infamous AEW All Out 2022 post-show media scrum brawl that led to "The Best in the World" parting ways with All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are...
rajah.com
Eddie Edwards Talks Cancelled Clash With Jonathan Gresham
Eddie Edwards has offfered up his thoughts on a cancelled clash with Jonathan Gresham. During his recent chat with Refin'It Up's Brian Hebner, former Two-Time Impact World Champion Eddie Edwards shared his reaction to the decision by Impact Wrestling officials. Featured below is an excerpt from the interview:. “Yeah, you...
rajah.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Recap (12/26): San Antonio, Texas
All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from inside the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, saw L.F.I.'s Dralístico take on Blake Christian in a Singles Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Athena On Being Paired With Jody Threat In AEW, Reaction To Recent Match & More
Athena recently appeared as a guest on Talk Is Jericho for an in-depth interview with Chris Jericho. During the discussion, "The Fallen Goddess" spoke about being paired with Jody Threat on AEW Dark, the reaction to a recent match she had and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com
Ric Flair Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will steal the show in NJPW. Ric Flair said:. “I think Sasha will steal the...
