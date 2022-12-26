-- WWE decided to opt out of running a live episode of Monday Night Raw this week as a way to give some people on the production team time off, however, the company still chose to run live events with select talent scheduled to be in action. Due to the extremely bad weather, many stars were unable to make it to the house show in Columbus, OH. Rollins and Lynch revealed that the bus they were taking to the show broke down.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO