rajah.com
Tony Khan On Miro’s Status With AEW, Talents Complaining Or Staying Quiet If They Are Not Used
AEW President and CEO Tony Khan appeared on Fightful’s Grapsody podcast to discuss topics such as how there are a number of wrestlers featured during AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage every week and you see a lot of names part of the show, but there are also dozens of names in AEW you don't see every week and sometimes they complain about it or are silent about it. Khan also discussed how sometimes there is a reason for that and he understands if he gets blamed for it as everybody wants to wrestle and be part of the show, so when they can get everybody involved he just loves that.
rajah.com
Jeff Jarrett Reflects On An Offer From WCW
During the latest edition of My World with Jeff Jarrett, WWE Hall Of Famer and current All Elite Wresting Director of Business Development Jeff Jarrett reflected on an offer from World Championship Wrestling. Featured below are the highlights. On WCW's offer in 1997:. “I didn’t even fault Eric or Hogan,...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Preview For Tonight's Show In Broomfield, CO. (12/28/2022)
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for the annual New Years Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Featured below is the scheduled lineup for tonight's show:. AEW DYNAMITE: NEW YEARS SMASH 2022 PREVIEW. * Bryan...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff On If CM Punk Helped AEW’s Television Ratings
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and talked about a variety of topics such as how he was just living of the mystique he created in WWE the moment he arrived in AEW and how he was never a fan of CM Punk to begin with as he thinks CM Punk was over-hyped.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Says Former WWE Superstar Was One Of The Most Ill-Booked Talents In Company History
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Superstar Big Show was one of the most ill-booked talents they have ever had in company history. Jim Ross said:
rajah.com
Spoilers For Tomorrow's New Year's Smash Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling held TV Tapings for tomorrow's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Rampage inside the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. The tapings took place immediately following last night's New Year's Smash episode of AEW Dynamite and featured Swerve Strickland taking on Blackpool Combat Club's ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta in the main event.
rajah.com
Jim Ross Says He Believes AEW Will Be In The House Show And Live Event Business In 2023
AEW announcer and Senior Advisor "Good Ole' J.R." Jim Ross recently took to his "Grilling Jr" podcast to discuss a variety of topics such as how he believes the company will be in the house show and live event business to some degree in 2023. Jim Ross said:. “I believe...
rajah.com
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (12/28/2022): 1stBank Center, Broomfield, CO.
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from the 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado for the annual New Years Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. On tap for tonights show is Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page, Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Top...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Reveals Odd Reason Why Vince McMahon Would Sometimes Fire A Talent
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how it was like working for someone as unpredictable as Vince McMahon in the WWE and how he has seen McMahon fire people and give up on them for odd reasons like having a bad punch.
rajah.com
Dax Harwood Comments On Talking To CM Punk After AEW All Out Brawl
Dax Harwood has dropped the debut episode of the new FTR podcast. During the episode, Harwood spoke about talking with CM Punk after the infamous AEW All Out 2022 post-show media scrum brawl that led to "The Best in the World" parting ways with All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are...
rajah.com
Vince Russo Talks His Current Heat With AEW's Jeff Jarrett
Former WWE, WCW and TNA/IMPACT Wrestling head writer Vince Russo recently appeared on the "Keepin’ It 100 With Konnan" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he has never shared a deeper relationship or experience with any wrestler he has ever worked with than Jeff Jarrett and how he has never heard from Jarrett again since he left from IMPACT Wrestling all those years ago because as far as he is concerned, Jarrett was never a friend to him and Jarrett just used him when he was in a position to help him and help his career and the second he was no longer in that position, Jeff was done with him and that’s a fact.
rajah.com
Ricky Starks Recalls NWA Exit, AEW Debut
During his recent appearance on Casual Conversations, All Elite Wrestlings own Ricky Starks reflected on his departure from the NWA, as well as his arrival in AEW. Featured below are the highlights from the interview. On his exit from the National Wrestling Alliance:. “I left NWA. There was an option...
rajah.com
Chris Jericho Reflects Back On Match At The Forbidden Door, Reveals What It Leads To
Chris Jericho is ready for his return to the Tokyo Dome. On the latest edition of his Talk Is Jericho podcast, "The Ocho" spoke about planting the seeds for his return to the legendary Japanese venue while reflecting back on his match at AEW & NJPW: The Forbidden Door. Featured...
rajah.com
News On Ticket Sales For Tomorrow’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold an episode of AEW Dynamite tomorrow from inside the 1STBANK Center in Broomfield, Colorado and it was previously announced that reigning AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix) will go up against The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson) in match 6 of the Best Of 7 Series for Death Triangle's AEW World Trios Championship in a Falls Count Anywhere Match.
rajah.com
Dax Harwood On If The WWE And AEW Have A "Political Game" Backstage
IWGP Heavyweight and AAA World Tag Team Champion Dax Harwood took to the debut episode of his podcast "FTR" and talked about a variety of topics such as if the WWE and AEW have any type of political game backstage. Dax Harwood said:. “So, I don’t think there’s a lack...
rajah.com
AEW News: Stars Celebrating Birthday's, AEW Dark: Elevation Highlights (Video)
-- Highlights from the latest edition of AEW Dark: Elevation have surfaced on AEW's official Twitter account. Check out the highlights below, featuring Nyla Rose, Ethan Page, and more. -- In other All Elite Wrestling news, current Ring Of Honor Champion and Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli is celebrating...
rajah.com
Athena On Being Paired With Jody Threat In AEW, Reaction To Recent Match & More
Athena recently appeared as a guest on Talk Is Jericho for an in-depth interview with Chris Jericho. During the discussion, "The Fallen Goddess" spoke about being paired with Jody Threat on AEW Dark, the reaction to a recent match she had and more. Featured below are some of the highlights...
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff On If Ric Flair’s Claim That He Got Him A Job In WCW Is True
WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as if fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair's claim that he got him a job in WCW is true. According to Bischoff, that couldn't be further from the truth as Ric Flair didn't even know him at the time and he had already gotten the job in WCW before The Nature Boy would make his return to the company.
rajah.com
Kenny Omega On Why He Decided To Leave NJPW And Focus On All Elite Wrestling
Top AEW Star Kenny Omega spoke with NJPW’s official website on a number of topics such as his loss to "The Ace Of NJPW" Hiroshi Tanahashi in the main event of WrestleKingdom 13 and how the NJPW fans were happy to see him lose and to see the belt move on to Tanahashi, so that is when he realized that they didn’t really understand the vision and now is a good time to disappear and show the company the true meaning of loss.
rajah.com
Ric Flair Thinks Sasha Banks Will Steal The Show In NJPW
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair recently took to his "To Be The Man" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how he thinks former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks will steal the show in NJPW. Ric Flair said:. “I think Sasha will steal the...
