How to Make YouTube Videos on iPhone?
Here is the process of Making YouTube Videos on iPhonePhoto bySource: YouTube. YouTubers are some of the most well-known people who make content. And it's easy to see why: YouTube gives people a unique and easy way to share their skills and interests with the world.
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
How to permanently delete all your Facebook and Meta-owned accounts
It’s never exactly easy to pull the plug on a social media account you’ve had for years. For many of us, our accounts are filled with years of photos, memories and memes that aren’t easy to part with ,even if we are ready to stop the daily scrolling habit. For Facebook, Instagram and other Meta-run services, deleting an account entirely isn’t necessarily straightforward, either.
‘Google is done’: World’s most powerful AI chatbot offers human-like alternative to search engines
The latest iteration of a “mind-blowing” artificial intelligence chatbot has led to speculation that it could revolutionise entire industries and even potentially replace popular tools like Google’s search engine.ChatGPT, created by leading AI research lab OpenAI, serves as a general purpose language model capable of understanding and generating human-like responses to a wide range of queries. Unlike traditional search engines, which rely on keyword matching to provide results, ChatGPT uses a combination of advanced algorithms and artificial intelligence to understand the intent behind a user’s query. This means users can search for information using natural language, rather than having to...
The Best TV Antennas for Your Money — and How to Get the Most TV Channels for Free
This slick antenna catches the cleanest possible signal at an 80-mile range while blending in with your entertainment center. If you’re in an area with strong signal, the low-cost Leaf is enough to deliver crisp 1080p while hiding behind your TV. With an outdoor mount and an app that helps find the ideal spot, the Clearstream reaches 60 miles even in harsh conditions. If you want a portable, hassle-free antenna with enough power, the amplified FL5500A will do the job stealthily tucked away.
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Snapchat+: How to Change the App's Capture Button
Snapchat+ is Snapchat’s subscription service that gives subscribers access to exclusive features on the social networking platform. One of these features is the ability to change the appearance of the capture button on Snapchat’s camera screen. Our guide will show you how to Snapchat’s capture button if you’re...
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
You’ll soon be able to talk to Home Assistant without Google, Siri, or Alexa
Home Assistant, the open-source smart home platform, is getting its own voice assistant. Its founder, Paulus Schoutsen, posted a blog last week announcing a new project that could localize all voice commands that control smart devices — without the need to connect to a cloud that assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant have. The voice assistant is targeted to be available sometime in 2023.
How to Define and Monitor Your SEO Content Strategy
SEO may involve both organic and paid search engine optimization (SEO) techniques, which are typically used in combination. SEO may target different kinds of search, including image search, local search, video search, academic search, news search and industry-specific verticals. Organic SEO is the process of optimizing web pages to improve...
Blog Designing Tips To Make Your Website Stand Out
There are currently 1.14 billion websites in the world. So, it is very important to make your blog stand out from the rest. And you can do it by using a unique blog design and good site navigation so that your audience sees you as an authority in the niche.
Does Roku have a web browser?
Unfortunately, it's bad news on this topic, but all is not lost. The Roku OS for smart televisions remains the most popular in the US. It’s preinstalled on tons of smart TVs, and you can add it to your television with Roku’s streaming sticks and set-top boxes. It’s primarily for streaming video and audio. It also allows access to a few simple video games. However, many people might ask, “Does Roku have a web browser?”.
TikTok Unveils Feature That Will Tell You Why a Video Was Recommended
TikTok is launching a feature that will allow users to see why a particular video has been recommended for them. The company announced the news on Dec. 27 and the feature is designed to bring more context to content recommended in For You feeds, TikTok says. To use the feature,...
The most innovative streaming devices of 2022
Here’s the thing about streaming devices. They don’t change a whole lot. They do what they’re meant to do — stream video, and maybe some other stuff — but the underlying tech doesn’t change much. And that’s because the way we stream video hasn’t really changed, either. So the differences are more on the edges. That doesn’t mean we haven’t seen improvements, however. And while our list of the best streaming devices hasn’t changed overall, there definitely are some differences to note this year.
Revealed: the best digital assistant on your phone and smart speaker
Some smart assistants are smarter than others. But which one's best?
Looking for the Best Video Streaming Quality On Your TV? Most People Forget To Do This One Simple Thing
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Wi-Fi networks are more reliable than ever, but let us not forget the benefits of a wired Ethernet connection, especially when it comes time to connecting our brand-new smart TV to the internet to get the best video streaming quality. These days, smart TVs are feature-laden machines, often combining performance and interface elements from everything to home computers, mobile phones, streaming devices, and even gaming consoles. And if you’re a dedicated movie buff or episodic content devotee, you’re going to want a smart...
Google Assistant Takes the crown beating Bixby and Siri in Voice Assistant Test
Digital voice assistants have come a long way since their inception. They have evolved from being simple tools that could only answer basic questions and perform basic conversions to being able to handle a wide range of advanced tasks. In a recent voice assistant test conducted by popular YouTuber MKBHD, Google Assistant emerged as the best voice assistant, outperforming Apple’s Siri, Samsung’s Bixby, and Amazon’s Alexa.
Here's what Google killed in 2022
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google is infamous for killing beloved projects. It has Google Reader to thank for this reputation, which was many people’s preferred RSS feed reader all these years ago until the company killed it out of nowhere. Google went on with discontinuing other beloved projects, like its innovative Gmail client Inbox or its social network Google Plus, which garnered a small but loyal following over the years. In 2022, the company kept at it, killing a bunch of famous and a few not so well-known services, just like last year.
400 Million Twitter Users’ Scraped Info Goes on Sale!
The sample data seen by Hackread.com shows that the sold information also includes records on top celebrities and political figures, such as Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bollywood’s Salman Khan. On December 23, 2022, a threat actor going by the handle “Ryushi” claimed to sell more than 400 million...
