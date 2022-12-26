Read full article on original website
astaga.com
Chainlink (LINK/USD) losing $6 will be a bear trigger
Michaël Van De Poppe expects the worth to rally to $16 subsequent 12 months. Chainlink (LINK/USD) was buying and selling $5.74 as of press time. Technical indicators present that the cryptocurrency has misplaced help at $6, though a bear momentum is but to be confirmed. Will the brand new 12 months spell doom if bulls don’t get better above $6?
astaga.com
Bitcoin holds $16K as markets edged towards 2022 close
Bitcoin was altering fingers close to $16,600 on Wednesday, about 1% down prior to now 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is heading for its worst yearly returns since 2018. Shares have additionally hit a brutal patch in 2022, with main US indexes headed for his or her worst annual returns since 2008.
astaga.com
Filecoin price pumps but product concerns remain
Filecoin value popped to the very best degree since December 16 regardless of the rising dangers of its utility. It rose to a excessive of $3.31, which was a lot greater than the year-to-date low of $2.3. Different storage tokens like Siacoin and Storj additionally rebounded. Filecoin utility challenges. Filecoin...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Interexchange Flow About To Reverse, What It Means
On-chain information reveals the Bitcoin Interexchange Stream Pulse is about to see a development reversal, right here’s what it could imply for the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Interexchange Stream Pulse Is Crossing Over Its 90-Day MA. As per CryptoQuant’s on-chain year-end dashboard launch, the development shifts on this metric...
astaga.com
How will the rising Binance outflows affect BNB price?
Binance is in bother as crypto buyers flee. The corporate has seen its belongings drop from over $70 billion in November to about $55 billion. In the identical interval, Binance Coin value has plunged from an all-time excessive of $708 to $250. Binance outflows proceed. Binance is the largest participant...
astaga.com
Ethereum (ETH/USD) price as cryptocurrency falls below $1,200
Ethereum fell by 1.87% on Wednesday to relinquish $1,200 value stage. Ethereum value is ailing from the weak sentiment within the crypto sector. The value faces additional hunch though it has some stability. Trying to buy Ethereum (ETH/USD) within the new yr? In all probability ready slightly longer would assist....
astaga.com
Ripple (XRP/USD) attempts recovery, but how is the SEC case shaping price?
XRP worth has remained tied to the continuing Ripple case with SEC. SEC lately filed a movement to limit the Hinman paperwork. $0.40 is the extent to observe on the bull facet or $0.30 on the bear facet. Ripple (XRP/USD) has been on a brief restoration since falling under $0.34....
astaga.com
3 Cryptos That May Continue to Dump in 2023
The unlocking of thousands and thousands of {dollars} price of DeFi tokens in 2023 may spark a big selloff as buyers dump dangerous property throughout an prolonged bear market. A number of crypto tasks, together with move-to-earn venture Sweatcoin and metaverse-focused Yuga Labs, will launch extra tokens into circulation based...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Ends 2022 With 55% Supply In Loss, Enough For Bottom?
On-chain knowledge reveals Bitcoin is about to finish 2022 with a peak provide in lack of 55%. Right here’s how this worth compares with earlier bottoms. Round 55% Of Whole Bitcoin Provide Has Been Underwater Lately. As per CryptoQuant’s year-end dashboard launch, this metric reached a price of 60%...
astaga.com
Data Shows Whale Interest In Bitcoin Lowest Since Dec 2020
On-chain information reveals the buying and selling curiosity of whales in Bitcoin is now at its lowest level in round two years. Bitcoin Whale Transaction Depend Has Declined Just lately. Based on information from on-chain analytics agency Santiment, the transactions being carried out on the community by whales have slowed...
astaga.com
XRP Price Flashes “Sell Signal” As SEC vs Ripple Verdict Comes Close
Ripple’s cross-border settlement token, XRP, has these days been on a short-term aid rally, though experiencing an entire curler coaster trip this 12 months. Because the onset of the Securities and Trade Fee (SEC) vs. Ripple case in December 2020, the worth of XRP has reacted profusely to the newest happenings contained in the courtroom. The altcoin is now consolidating across the $0.35 degree, because the crypto neighborhood awaits the ultimate final result of the lawsuit.
astaga.com
Solana Downfall Ahead? DeGods, y00ts Daily Vol Spikes Over Bridging Update
Solana Information: The worldwide crypto market is wanting clueless at this level because the buyers’ curiosity has dropped to a brand new low. Non-fungible token (NFT) market has already taken an enormous blow this yr. Nevertheless, Solana Ecosystem is the newest within the listing which grew to become the goal of this toppling market.
astaga.com
Breaking: Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy Buys 2395 Bitcoins
Bitcoin maximalist Michael Saylor on Wednesday announced that MicroStrategy has acquired 2,395 Bitcoins for about $42.8 million. As of December 27, MicroStrategy holds almost 132,500 bitcoin acquired for over $4 billion at a mean worth of $30,397 per Bitcoin. Throughout the interval between November 1 and December 21, MicroStrategy, by...
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction as the US dollar index plummets
Bitcoin worth has been in a decent vary previously few weeks. Bitcoin’s concern and greed index has dropped to the concern stage of 25. The US greenback index has plummeted to $103. Bitcoin worth has held in a decent vary even because the US greenback index (DXY) has plunged...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Selling Pressure Exhausted? This Metric May Hint So
The on-chain knowledge for the stablecoin redemptions in the course of the current value plunge might recommend there aren’t many Bitcoin holders promoting anymore. Stablecoin Redeem Depend Has Remained Low Not too long ago. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, massive stablecoin redemptions have often accompanied...
astaga.com
SEC vs Ripple verdict will have implications for Ethereum too
The SEC vs Ripple verdict will possible be the largest crypto news of 2023. Whereas no date has been set for the decision, analysts anticipate that it’ll occur within the coming 12 months. It’s nonetheless too early to foretell the end result of the case, its implication will transcend Ripple and XRP. It’ll have an effect on different cryptocurrencies, Ethereum specifically.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Miner Selling Power Plunges, Green Signal For Price?
On-chain information reveals the Bitcoin miner promoting energy has plunged not too long ago, an indication that may very well be constructive for the crypto’s value. Bitcoin Miner Promoting Energy Has Plummeted In Current Days. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, there was much less promoting...
astaga.com
Is Lido a good crypto to buy as it defies gravity?
Lido worth has defied gravity previously few weeks as exercise in its community holds regular. The LDO token was buying and selling at $1.06 on Tuesday, which was the very best it has been since December 16. It has risen by greater than 22% from the bottom stage this yr.
astaga.com
Ethereum Bearish Signal: Network Demand Remains Low
On-chain knowledge exhibits the demand on the Ethereum community has continued to drop not too long ago, an indication that might be bearish for the asset’s worth. Ethereum Complete Transaction Depend Continues To Go Down. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH transaction rely has...
astaga.com
Binance Suspends Terra Classic (LUNC) Burn, LUNC Price Falls
The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance has quickly suspended the burning of Terra Traditional (LUNC) buying and selling charges till March 2023. The transfer comes following the developments associated to Proposal 10983 and Proposal 11111 to fund the commodity pool. Furthermore, the crypto change will burn 50% of LUNC spot and margin buying and selling charges as an alternative of 100%.
