Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash
Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai said he lost access to $1.3 million in the FTX collapse, but that hasn't sunk his belief in the digital asset market. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he said he's already written off his FTX losses and sees almost no chance of getting his money back.
Bitcoin Price Keeps Fighting Near $17K, What Could Spark Upside Break
Bitcoin value continues to be making an attempt an upside break above $17,000. BTC may acquire bullish momentum if there’s a each day shut above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance ranges. Bitcoin is once more making an attempt an upside break above the $17,000 and $17,200 ranges. The worth...
3 Cryptos That May Continue to Dump in 2023
The unlocking of thousands and thousands of {dollars} price of DeFi tokens in 2023 may spark a big selloff as buyers dump dangerous property throughout an prolonged bear market. A number of crypto tasks, together with move-to-earn venture Sweatcoin and metaverse-focused Yuga Labs, will launch extra tokens into circulation based...
Bitcoin Ends 2022 With 55% Supply In Loss, Enough For Bottom?
On-chain knowledge reveals Bitcoin is about to finish 2022 with a peak provide in lack of 55%. Right here’s how this worth compares with earlier bottoms. Round 55% Of Whole Bitcoin Provide Has Been Underwater Lately. As per CryptoQuant’s year-end dashboard launch, this metric reached a price of 60%...
Where Did FTX's Missing $8 Billion Go? Crypto Investigators Offer New Clues
Blockchain analytics firm Nansen and regulatory filings suggest that the seeds of FTX's disaster were sown when TerraUSD collapsed months earlier.
FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday
When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
Coinbase CEO slams Sam Bankman-Fried: 'This guy just committed a $10 billion fraud, and why is he getting treated with kid gloves?'
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has received "a lot of softball interviews" from the media, according to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong.
FTX ex-CEO Sam Bankman-Fried says he wants to start a new business
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of the failed crypto-exchange FTX, says he wants to start a new business to help his investors make back the money they lost in the crash.
Sam Bankman-Fried borrowed $546 million from his hedge fund to buy a Robinhood stake
When Sam Bankman-Fried bought a nearly 7.6% stake in Robinhood, the popular stock-trading app, earlier this year, he financed the deal with more than half a billion dollars borrowed from his own hedge fund — the entity that prosecutors say was illegally funneling customer funds from its affiliated platform, FTX.
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
FTX Founders Sam Bankman-Fried, Gary Wang Bought $600 Million Robinhood Stock Using Alameda Loans
Bankman-Fried affirmed that 56 million Robinhood shares were bought with loans from Alameda Research between April and May 2022. The loans were issued in several amounts to Sam and his co-founder Gary Wang, per a court affidavit. FTX lawyers asked a judge to freeze the assets after BlockFi claimed ownership...
Is Bitcoin Price Fall Below $10K Inevitable?
Bitcoin value briefly plunges under the essential $16,500 assist degree right now and touched a low of $16,497. Ethereum value additionally fell and bounced from $1,185. The uncertainty continues to prevail within the crypto market, with complete crypto market quantity falling practically 3% within the final 24 hours. Furthermore, MicroStrategy buying Bitcoin not too long ago has confused the market.
Ethereum (ETH/USD) price as cryptocurrency falls below $1,200
Ethereum fell by 1.87% on Wednesday to relinquish $1,200 value stage. Ethereum value is ailing from the weak sentiment within the crypto sector. The value faces additional hunch though it has some stability. Trying to buy Ethereum (ETH/USD) within the new yr? In all probability ready slightly longer would assist....
Chainlink (LINK/USD) losing $6 will be a bear trigger
Michaël Van De Poppe expects the worth to rally to $16 subsequent 12 months. Chainlink (LINK/USD) was buying and selling $5.74 as of press time. Technical indicators present that the cryptocurrency has misplaced help at $6, though a bear momentum is but to be confirmed. Will the brand new 12 months spell doom if bulls don’t get better above $6?
Alameda Wallets Become Active And Begin Trading After SBF Bail
The crypto wallets related to FTX’s sister company, the now-bankrupt trading firm Alameda Research, were detected transferring assets just a few days after the former FTX CEO, Sam Bankman Fried, was granted a $250 million bail. The Alameda wallet was discovered to be exchanging units of ERC-20 tokens for...
Filecoin price pumps but product concerns remain
Filecoin value popped to the very best degree since December 16 regardless of the rising dangers of its utility. It rose to a excessive of $3.31, which was a lot greater than the year-to-date low of $2.3. Different storage tokens like Siacoin and Storj additionally rebounded. Filecoin utility challenges. Filecoin...
Can Bitcoin Break Above $17K This Year?
Bitcoin worth is holding strongly above the $16.8K stage and slowly transferring upwards to reclaim $17,000. The constructive sentiment can be slowly rising as altcoins present upside momentum and merchants anticipate the BTC worth month-to-month shut above $17,000. In actual fact, Bitcoin worth even tried an upside break above the...
How will the rising Binance outflows affect BNB price?
Binance is in bother as crypto buyers flee. The corporate has seen its belongings drop from over $70 billion in November to about $55 billion. In the identical interval, Binance Coin value has plunged from an all-time excessive of $708 to $250. Binance outflows proceed. Binance is the largest participant...
