Daily Mail

Billionaire Winklevoss twins are in hot water after their crypto exchange Gemini is owed $900million from broker that lost out during FTX’s disastrous crash

Billionaire Bitcoin investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss are reportedly in the red $900million after FTX's monumental crash last month, which left more than a million other creditors scrambling to recover assets. In one of the biggest crypto blowups of all time, the Bahamas-based exchange filed for bankruptcy in Delaware last...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Keeps Fighting Near $17K, What Could Spark Upside Break

Bitcoin value continues to be making an attempt an upside break above $17,000. BTC may acquire bullish momentum if there’s a each day shut above the $17,000 and $17,200 resistance ranges. Bitcoin is once more making an attempt an upside break above the $17,000 and $17,200 ranges. The worth...
astaga.com

3 Cryptos That May Continue to Dump in 2023

The unlocking of thousands and thousands of {dollars} price of DeFi tokens in 2023 may spark a big selloff as buyers dump dangerous property throughout an prolonged bear market. A number of crypto tasks, together with move-to-earn venture Sweatcoin and metaverse-focused Yuga Labs, will launch extra tokens into circulation based...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Ends 2022 With 55% Supply In Loss, Enough For Bottom?

On-chain knowledge reveals Bitcoin is about to finish 2022 with a peak provide in lack of 55%. Right here’s how this worth compares with earlier bottoms. Round 55% Of Whole Bitcoin Provide Has Been Underwater Lately. As per CryptoQuant’s year-end dashboard launch, this metric reached a price of 60%...
TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
coingeek.com

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
astaga.com

Is Bitcoin Price Fall Below $10K Inevitable?

Bitcoin value briefly plunges under the essential $16,500 assist degree right now and touched a low of $16,497. Ethereum value additionally fell and bounced from $1,185. The uncertainty continues to prevail within the crypto market, with complete crypto market quantity falling practically 3% within the final 24 hours. Furthermore, MicroStrategy buying Bitcoin not too long ago has confused the market.
astaga.com

Ethereum (ETH/USD) price as cryptocurrency falls below $1,200

Ethereum fell by 1.87% on Wednesday to relinquish $1,200 value stage. Ethereum value is ailing from the weak sentiment within the crypto sector. The value faces additional hunch though it has some stability. Trying to buy Ethereum (ETH/USD) within the new yr? In all probability ready slightly longer would assist....
astaga.com

Chainlink (LINK/USD) losing $6 will be a bear trigger

Michaël Van De Poppe expects the worth to rally to $16 subsequent 12 months. Chainlink (LINK/USD) was buying and selling $5.74 as of press time. Technical indicators present that the cryptocurrency has misplaced help at $6, though a bear momentum is but to be confirmed. Will the brand new 12 months spell doom if bulls don’t get better above $6?
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Alameda Wallets Become Active And Begin Trading After SBF Bail

The crypto wallets related to FTX’s sister company, the now-bankrupt trading firm Alameda Research, were detected transferring assets just a few days after the former FTX CEO, Sam Bankman Fried, was granted a $250 million bail. The Alameda wallet was discovered to be exchanging units of ERC-20 tokens for...
astaga.com

Filecoin price pumps but product concerns remain

Filecoin value popped to the very best degree since December 16 regardless of the rising dangers of its utility. It rose to a excessive of $3.31, which was a lot greater than the year-to-date low of $2.3. Different storage tokens like Siacoin and Storj additionally rebounded. Filecoin utility challenges. Filecoin...
astaga.com

Can Bitcoin Break Above $17K This Year?

Bitcoin worth is holding strongly above the $16.8K stage and slowly transferring upwards to reclaim $17,000. The constructive sentiment can be slowly rising as altcoins present upside momentum and merchants anticipate the BTC worth month-to-month shut above $17,000. In actual fact, Bitcoin worth even tried an upside break above the...
astaga.com

How will the rising Binance outflows affect BNB price?

Binance is in bother as crypto buyers flee. The corporate has seen its belongings drop from over $70 billion in November to about $55 billion. In the identical interval, Binance Coin value has plunged from an all-time excessive of $708 to $250. Binance outflows proceed. Binance is the largest participant...

