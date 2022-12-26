DeKalb court offices, Fulton facilities, Cobb library closed for flooding repairs

Related
Proposed Gwinnett budget includes language lessons for employees
The county is also proposing incentives for employees who are fluent in foreign languages.
Atlanta finalizes deal to move 700 Fulton detainees into city center
Fulton County is officially moving jail detainees into the Atlanta City Detention Center (ACDC) after government officia...
Clayton progresses on water line issues while boil advisory remains
Clayton officials said Thursday they were making progress fixing water main breaks that brought several parts of the cou...
Clayton County libraries, tax office closed after water main breaks
The Clayton Tax Assessors Office and three county libraries are closed temporarily after frigid temperatures in the last...
Fulton, Marietta schools sustain water damage due to cold
The extent of the damage in the schools is not yet known.
Clayton County townhomes burn after lack of water in area, officials say
Three people were rescued while firefighters struggled to find water to extinguish a blaze at a Clayton County townhome ...
Slain Fulton deputy remembered for service as Army veteran, officer
He had tried to help two young men, telling them to stay off the streets and out of trouble. But in late November, Fulto...
Person killed in Fulton County crash on New Year's Eve
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes in Fulton County have reopened following a fatal crash on Route 166 on New Year's Eve morning. Officials have not released much about how the crash happened but said it involved one car around. Georgia State Patrol said that the person was dead and that they were notifying their family.
Cops: Customer kills DeKalb auto worker he thought was stealing his car
A man who took his car to get serviced at a DeKalb County auto shop Saturday is now behind bars after police say he shot and killed an employee moving his vehicle.
Clayton County to open water distribution sites amid outage | List
FOREST PARK, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority was hard at work Monday, repairing leaks and distributing water to people dealing with outages. CCWA opened water distribution sites at 5 p.m. on Monday and provided one case of water per vehicle until 8 p.m., the water authority said. Efforts will continue Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the following Clayton County fire stations.
Crews working to repair water main break in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews in are working to repair a water main break along a residential neighborhood in DeKalb County. Water began spewing out along Greenwood Place in Decatur Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the water main break is not known at this time, but it...
Clayton County warming station to operate additional days
Clayton County will operate a warming station at Sequoyah Middle School, 95 Valley Hill Road, in Riverdale through noon ...
Clayton County Water Authority hosting water giveaway today
JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will open four bottled water distribution sites starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. One case of water will be provided per car at the following locations:. • Fire station No. 4, 1034 Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. • Fire station No. 6, 10580 Panhandle...
Christmas weekend fires include deadly blaze in Franklin Co
A Christmas weekend fire in Franklin County leaves one person dead: a woman died in the blaze that burned a home in the Gumlog community of Franklin County. Four other people were able to escape without serious injuries. An investigation is ongoing. A father and his special needs son were...
UPDATES: ‘We had an emergency. No one answered.’ Neighbors angry over slow response to water outage
ATLANTA — Metro Atlanta leaders continue to respond to water system problems around the area. After record-breaking cold temperatures over the holiday weekend, many residents are dealing with broken pipes and flooding. Several counties have set up water-distribution sites as crews scramble to repair water lines. LIVE UPDATES. 4:38...
Water main leak on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in DeKalb County
DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management crews are working to a repair a water main break off Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Miller Road. DeKalb crews are onsite to assess and begin working to repair the broken water main. DeKalb County will provide updates about the progress of the repairs.
Three Cobb County facilities will remain closed through the week after pipes burst during freezing weather
Cobb County government retweeted a link to the article posted on the Cobb County website on Christmas day that announced damage to the Vinings Branch Library, the West Cobb Senior Center, and the Freeman Poole Senior Center. According to the tweet, the three facilities will remain closed for at least...
Woman sought after robbing 2 Gwinnett banks in 2 days, cops say
Photos of a woman accused of robbing two Gwinnett County banks in as many days were released Friday. ...
Fulton sheriff IDs deputy found shot to death in crashed car
An off-duty Fulton County sheriff’s deputy was found shot dead in a wrecked car in the middle of a northwest Atlanta road Thursday morning, according to authorities.
Boil Water advisory remains in effect for 2 parts of DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the following two areas:. Area 1 - South of Henderson Road, North of Rockbridge Road, East I-285 and West of the DeKalb/Gwinnet County line. Area 2 - South of East College Avenue,...
