Fulton County, GA

DeKalb court offices, Fulton facilities, Cobb library closed for flooding repairs

By Jozsef Papp - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

11Alive

Person killed in Fulton County crash on New Year's Eve

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Lanes in Fulton County have reopened following a fatal crash on Route 166 on New Year's Eve morning. Officials have not released much about how the crash happened but said it involved one car around. Georgia State Patrol said that the person was dead and that they were notifying their family.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Clayton County to open water distribution sites amid outage | List

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Clayton County Water Authority was hard at work Monday, repairing leaks and distributing water to people dealing with outages. CCWA opened water distribution sites at 5 p.m. on Monday and provided one case of water per vehicle until 8 p.m., the water authority said. Efforts will continue Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the following Clayton County fire stations.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Crews working to repair water main break in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Emergency crews in are working to repair a water main break along a residential neighborhood in DeKalb County. Water began spewing out along Greenwood Place in Decatur Tuesday afternoon. The cause of the water main break is not known at this time, but it...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Clayton County Water Authority hosting water giveaway today

JONESBORO — The Clayton County Water Authority will open four bottled water distribution sites starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday. One case of water will be provided per car at the following locations:. • Fire station No. 4, 1034 Fayetteville Road in Riverdale. • Fire station No. 6, 10580 Panhandle...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Christmas weekend fires include deadly blaze in Franklin Co

A Christmas weekend fire in Franklin County leaves one person dead: a woman died in the blaze that burned a home in the Gumlog community of Franklin County. Four other people were able to escape without serious injuries. An investigation is ongoing. A father and his special needs son were...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

