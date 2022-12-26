Former Riverside County Federal Special Agent Found Guilty of Civil Rights Crimes for Sexual Assaults Against Two Women Under Color of Law

December 26, 2022 - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department reports on December 24, 2022, at 11:02 PM, deputies from the Perris Sheriff’s Station responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 300 block of West 7th Street in Perris. Upon arriving, deputies located a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. A crime scene was secured and the Central Homicide Unit responded to assume the investigation. The victim was identified as Rafael Morales, a 27-year-old resident of Perris.

PERRIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO