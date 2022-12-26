Texas Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty to Possessing Over 3 Pounds of Fentanyl at San Diego International Airport with the Intent to Distribute

Read full article on original website
Flight attendant caught at San Diego airport smuggling 3 pounds of fentanyl taped to body
The off-duty attendant tried to use the "Known Crew Member" line to board the plane but was selected for regular passenger screening instead.
San Diego news anchor, Marcella Lee, left abandoned by Southwest Airlines
SAN DIEGO — Travelers from far and wide ticketed for their holiday destinations with Southwest Airlines were left without a plane to board - including CBS 8 San Diego's very own anchor, Marcella Lee. Marcella Lee and her family set off for San Diego International Airport Monday, December 26,...
Harbor Police provide meal for travelers stranded at San Diego airport
Travelers stranded at San Diego International Airport received a holiday surprise from the Port of San Diego Harbor Police.
'A nightmare for the kids': Unaccompanied minors caught in Southwest's cancellation fiasco
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Twix the border collie is one happy dog. Two of her humans are finally back with her in Sacramento after getting stuck in San Diego as part of theSouthwest Airlines holiday travel meltdown. “I was really excited to see my dog because I really missed her,”...
SuperLotto Plus ticket with 5 matching numbers sold at San Diego liquor store
A winning California Lottery SuperLotto ticket with five matching numbers was sold at a liquor store in North Park, officials said.
Kelly Martinez becomes first female sheriff in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sherriff Elect Kelly Martinez has served San Diego for 37 years at every rank in teh Sheriff’s Dept. beginning as a deputy. She is set to become San Diego County’s first female Sheriff in 172 years of the department’s history. Martinez joiend...
Southwest Airlines cancellations continue at San Diego Airport
Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers remained stranded in San Diego and across Southern California as the airline's winter woes worsened.
Passengers stranded across SoCal as Southwest Airlines woes worsen
Thousands of Southwest Airlines passengers remained stranded Tuesday across Southern California as the airline's winter woes worsened, leading to canceled and delayed flights throughout the nation.
San Diego failed to fix a broken sidewalk, exposed bolts; now a teen is prepared to sue after serious injuries
SAN DIEGO — A fourteen-year-old boy and his family are preparing to sue the city of San Diego after he was ejected from his bike from an uprooted portion of sidewalk along Mission Gorge Road and into an exposed metal bolt fastened to the adjacent guardrail. The bolt ripped through the boy's flesh, causing serious injuries to his leg.
San Diego hotels dealing with room cancellations after flight chaos
Several people unable to fly into town have been forced to cancel their reservations, but despite those cancelations, hotel owners say they’re bouncing back.
San Diego ranked a top city for New Year’s
From firework displays to nightlife options and fine dining, there's a lot to weigh when deciding where to celebrate the New Year's holiday in style and in budget.
Southwest passengers drive hours to get home after flight cancelations
The San Diego International Airport Rental Car Center was packed with hundreds of passengers looking to drive to their final destinations after Southwest Airlines cancellations.
Majority of Southwest flights cancelled again at San Diego airport
Southwest Airlines has cancelled the majority of their flights Tuesday at San Diego International Airport, a day after the airline cancelled all their flights at the airport.
Suspect Captured After Pursuit From National City | San Diego
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 12-25-22 4:43 am LOCATION: Division St & Palm Ave CITY: National City DETAILS: The male driver of the Ford F-150 truck ran a “Red” light in fron of a National City Police officer. The officer attempted to stop the driver and the suspect fled at high speed. The pursuit went to Euclid Ave and north into the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego. The driver then made his way south to Hwy 94 and then to the southbound I-805. San Diego PD Units joined in on the pursuit. The pursuit went back through National City and then into Chula Vista. The driver exited at Main St and went back north on the I-805. At this point, the driver reached speeds of 110 mph. He exited onto Sweetwater Rd in National City and sped through many of the City’s streets. He finally turned onto E. 5th St from V St which is a dead-end. Once he was trapped, he surrendered to the officers and their K-9 without further incident. It’s believed that he may be under the influence of a narcotic or alcohol. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Flight cancellations leave migrants stranded across county
Migrants made their way to San Diego International after being left at bus stations across the county last Friday. Traditional shelters said they were too full to take them. So The US Border Patrol released dozens of asylum seekers, some with no phones and no nearby relatives, at the bus stations. Then, the state is spending 10 million dollars to encourage people to use e-bikes as a more climate friendly form of transportation. But the San Diego organization selected to oversee the program has run into its own problems in getting people to use the bikes. Plus, this fall, students across San Diego County are again adjusting to being back on campus – and face-to-face full time. The start of the new semester is especially challenging for students who are visually impaired. And, an award honoring literature from incarcerated individuals was given to a local author. Finally, a new book explores the history and social perception of butts.
Flight Attendant Tried to Smuggle 3 Pounds of Fentanyl Onto Plane in San Diego
An off-duty flight attendant who attempted to board a plane at San Diego International Airport with more than three pounds of fentanyl taped to her abdomen pleaded guilty this week to a federal drug possession charge. Terese L. White, 41, of Dallas, admitted in a plea agreement to flying into...
36 years have passed since San Diego State student Cara Knott was killed by a CHP officer
SAN DIEGO — It was 36 years ago, when a CHP officer killed San Diego State Student Cara Knott. Cara Knott’s body was found in a deserted area off the Old Highway 395 bridge. The 20 year old had called her parents saying she was leaving her boyfriend’s house in Escondido. She stopped to put gas in her car then drove on I-15 toward her home in El Cajon. But she never made it.
San Diego County home prices drop for sixth straight month
SAN DIEGO — The median price of a home in San Diego county has dropped by 10% according to CoreLogic, the data service that tracks home prices. In November, the median home price in the county was $765,000, just a few months earlier in May, the median home price was $850,000.
This Twice-a-Year Phenomenon Might Be the Best Sunset in California
If you’ve always wanted to see the iconic, once-per-year, framed sunrise at Stonehenge, England, but have never managed to make it across the pond for the summer solstice, know that there may be a similar celestial event closer to home that you could attend: the sunset at La Jolla.
Woman Arrested for Allegedly Breaking into Normal Heights Subway Restaurant
A woman who allegedly broke into a Subway restaurant in Normal Heights was arrested early Tuesday as she tried to flee. San Diego Police Department Officer Sarah Foster said the burglary occurred at 1:12 a.m. at the Subway at 3540 Adams Ave. “A female who broke the window to get...
