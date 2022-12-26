Read full article on original website
WZZM 13
Suspect heads to trial after Montcalm Co. bar ends with 3 stabbed
HOWARD CITY, Mich — A Morley man is heading to trial in connection to a stabbing following a bar fight in Montcalm County earlier this month. Al Thompson, 30, was bound over to circuit court on Wednesday on three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. Thompson is accused...
Lansing police dash cam catches alleged drunk driver going airborne
The whole incident was somehow caught on the dash camera of a Lansing Police Department officer.
Police ID man killed, man injured in Flint Township shootout
FLINT TWP, MI - Police have identified the 24-year-old man shot and killed and a 27-year-old man shot after an exchange of gunfire Friday evening at a Flint Township apartment complex. A Wednesday, Dec. 28 Flint Township police news release said Mikwannza Harris, 24, of Flint, was pronounced deceased at...
WNEM
Saginaw Co. Sheriff's office urges residents to stay safe on ice
Meteorologist Kyle Gillett has your evening forecast. Here are some of the stories we're following. Local anglers discuss the importance of safety while ice fishing on the Saginaw River. Heart Healthy Holidays. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Dr. Peter Fattal joins us today to talk to us about how to...
wsgw.com
Saginaw Man Arraigned Following Isabella County Drug Bust
(source: Isabella County Sheriff's Department) A Saginaw man is charged with multiple felonies following a drug arrest earlier this month in Isabella County. 42-year-old Jonathan Tillman was charged Tuesday with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of narcotics, possession narcotics, using a computer to commit a crime and possession of a dangerous weapon. He was arrested December 16 at the Days Inn on Pickard Road in Mt. Pleasant where police found drugs and paraphenalia. Police also searched his phone and allegedly found references to drug deals.
WNEM
Police: Driver loses control, hits patrol car working scene of crash
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are continuing to encourage drivers to slow down and move over for first responders as road conditions remain slick. The Grand Blanc Township Police Department said Sunday morning one officer was responding to a crash on southbound I-75 when another driver lost control and struck the patrol vehicle.
wtvbam.com
19-year-old from the Lansing area among those killed in Ohio Turnpike snowstorm pile-up
GROTON TOWNSHIP, OH (WKZO AM/FM) – 19-year-old Michigan woman was among four people killed Friday in a 46-car pileup on the Ohio Turnpike during severe weather. According to the Detroit News, Emma Smith of Webberville was identified by Ohio authorities Christmas night. The accident occurred just after 12:30 p.m. Friday during a massive storm that moved through the country with snow, wind and arctic temperatures.
wsgw.com
Mid-Michigan Woman Killed in Ohio Turnpike Pileup
(MNN) – A young lady from the Lansing area was among the four killed in a 46-car pileup along the Ohio Turnpike last Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 19-year old Emma Smith of Webberville was among those killed. Her father posted a message on Facebook that said it is hard for him to find the words to say that their sweet daughter left this world on Friday. Also killed was a 37-year old pregnant woman from Toledo who died along with her unborn baby.
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
mikeandjonpodcast.com
Brighton woman killed in Ohio truck crash
Four people are dead, including a Livingston County woman, following a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend in Ohio. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 63-year-old Kimberly A. Siegrist of Brighton was a passenger in a 2023 GMC Terrain, driven by 32-year-old Lauren M. Hahn of Westland, when it was struck by a tractor trailer Saturday on I-75 in Shelby County, north of Dayton. Hahn was also killed.
wsgw.com
Coast Guard Suspends Search for Occupants of Empty Ice Shanty on Saginaw Bay
The Coast Guard is looking for answers concerning an empty ice shanty in Saginaw Bay. The red and black shanty was spotted on an ice floe in the bay Wednesday afternoon, roughly 1,000 yards off the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Hamton Township. It’s unknown if the shanty was occupied when...
abc12.com
Coast Guard ends search for owners of ice shanty floating on Saginaw Bay
BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The U.S. Coast Guard called off an hours-long search for the owners of a shanty floating on an ice floe on Saginaw Bay. The Coast Guard says the shanty was spotted Wednesday on a piece of ice not connected to shore about 1,000 yards off Callahan Road in the Quanicassee Wildlife Area in Bay County's Hampton Township.
Crews put out fire near Waverly Place
The Lansing Fire Department was first alerted to the fire at 6:09 p.m.
wsgw.com
Genesee Health Officials Lift Flint River No Contact Order
A no contact order for the Flint River has been lifted. The order was initially put into place June 16 by the Genesee County Health Department when chemicals from the Lockhart Chemical Company leeched into the river from a storm sewer and spread for miles downriver. The no contact order affected an area from Stepping Stone Falls to Leith Street and prohibited fishing, boating or swimming. Lockhart was ordered clean the contamination and fund the operation.
Police looking for suspect responsible for Lansing shooting
The woman sustained two non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, and was taken to a local hospital.
Saginaw, county offices to shut down for extended New Year’s Eve weekend
SAGINAW, MI — Municipal offices across Saginaw will close to the public for the New Year’s weekend. Saginaw City Hall will shut down Friday, Dec. 30, and Monday, Jan. 2, officials said. The city’s headquarters is located at 1315 S. Washington. And Saginaw County and the courtroom...
Detroit News
Woman, 82, dies after exposure to cold in Bath Township, police say
An 82-year-old resident is believed to have died from exposure to the cold in Clinton County, officials announced Friday. A snow plow driver found the woman curled up in a parking lot early Friday morning outside the Timber Ridge Village assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said in a statement.
WNEM
Man sentenced for emptying septic waste in farm fields
SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The owner of a Saginaw County septic hauler was sentenced for unlawfully applying septic waste to farm fields. On Dec. 9, 2020, staff with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy received reports from the Saginaw County Health Department about a septic hauler emptying septage waste to farm fields, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.
Sparrow: 3 people died after being found in the snow
The frigid cold weather and high winds proved to be deadly over the holiday weekend.
wsgw.com
Man Wounded in Early Morning Saginaw Township Shooting
A 36-year-old man was shot Friday morning in Saginaw Township. Police responded to the 4400 block of State St. around 12:15 a.m. for a report of shots fired. They found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, lying on the floor in a common breezeway of the building. He was taken to a local hospital where he was initially in critical condition, though the extent of his injuries are unknown.
