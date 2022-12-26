ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Yardbarker

Watch: Troy Aikman goes off on Derwin James hit

Quarterback Nick Foles threw the ball to Dulin as he was crossing the field toward the sideline. James anticipated the pass and laid the Colts wide receiver out after leading with the crown of his helmet. ESPN officiating analyst Jon Parry said Dulin was a defenseless receiver and that the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed

Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision. Mary Kay Cabot of... The post Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CLEVELAND, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles working out notable former rival

After losing to the Dallas Cowboys this past weekend, the Philadelphia Eagles may be bringing in a Dallas Cowboys alum. Field Yates of ESPN reported on Tuesday that the Eagles brought in former Cowboys tight end Blake Jarwin for a workout. The 28-year-old Jarwin has not been signed by an NFL team all season. At... The post Eagles working out notable former rival appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former star WR calls for Steelers to make coaching change

The Steelers found a way to sneak out another win in Week 16, but their offense struggled for the majority of the game once again. Are offensive coordinator Matt Canada's days numbered?. NFL Network analyst Steve Smith Sr. hopes they are for the sake of Pittsburgh's future. "Mike Tomlin, he's...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Derek Carr leaves Raiders after being benched

The Las Vegas Raiders’ decision to bench longtime starting quarterback Derek Carr ahead of their Week 17 outing against the San Francisco 49ers created a firestorm around the NFL on Wednesday. It’s not that the benching was too surprising. Vegas has no real chance of earning a playoff spot...
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Celtics Hall of Fame center Robert Parish wore No. 00...because of how bad he was

It might be hard to believe, but the reason the No. 00 Boston Celtics jersey is currently hanging in the rafters is because of how bad of a player Hall of Fame Celtics big man Robert Parish was. If you are confused by that last sentence, we understand — after all, it was Parish’s rock-steady excellence that helped propel Boston to three titles for the Celtics in the 1980s.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

The Braves will receive a boost for their farm system after losing Dansby Swanson

After Dansby Swanson signed with the Chicago Cubs, the Braves are set to receive a boost to their farm system, which is probably the worst in baseball right now. The Braves are likely to receive a compensation pick in the first round for losing Swanson’s services after tendering him a qualifying offer, and should net a pick unless they sign a free agent that also received a qualifying offer:
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Braves bring back a free agent bullpen piece

Stephens was DFA’d after the club acquired Dennis Santana a month or so ago but comes back with a chance to carve out a big league roster spot; the Braves’ 40-man roster is now full. Stephens had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. He assumed a long relief role and...
Yardbarker

Derek Carr's benching could pave path for these free-agent QBs to Vegas

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels on Wednesday announced the benching of Derek Carr for the remainder of the season, thus making the QB's return to Las Vegas in 2023 unlikely. No other viable starting QB is on the roster, so could impending free agents Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo be in the Raiders' future?
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

How the 2022 NFL Draft class for the Giants has performed

The 2022 NFL Draft was the first GM Joe Schoen-led draft for the New York Giants. Injuries have decimated the class, but a few picks have flashed potential. Here’s a breakdown. Kayvon Thibodeaux, OLB (1st round, 5th overall) Thibodeaux missed the first two regular-season games with an MCL sprain,...
ALABAMA STATE
Yardbarker

Report reveals why Randy Gregory threw punch at Rams player

Randy Gregory got into a physical altercation with Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi following Sunday’s game, and we may now know what led to the incident. Gregory and Aboushi traded punches on the field as Baker Mayfield was being interviewed by CBS (video here). Gregory threw the first swing. The Denver Broncos linebacker was asked about the scuffle after his team’s 51-14 blowout loss, and he didn’t have a whole lot to say.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

49ers QB Brock Purdy and the Parcells Rules

Everything evolves. The evolution of the Quarterback and the complexities of offensive football are moving at light speed. Private QB training and 7 on 7 football allow more signal callers to have a firmer grasp on the ever-advancing offensive concepts designed to light up scoreboards. Amid all these advancements in...
Yardbarker

Phillies losing former All-Star to NL East rival

The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17M.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

All eyes on Lamar Jackson as Ravens welcome Steelers

That's the question concerning Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson ahead of the Ravens' Sunday night home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jackson missed his 10th straight practice Wednesday due to a knee injury that has kept him out of the past three games. Without elaborating further, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

3 left field free agents still available

The New York Yankees missed out on the top free agents this off-season to solve their vacant left field position. Andrew Benintendi signed with the Chicago White Sox, Michael Conforto landed with the San Francisco Giants, and even Michael Brantley decided to return to Houston. While the Yankees brass has...
BRONX, NY
Athlon Sports

Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Big Career Step

Ed Reed is one of the most accomplished football players of all time.  Tallying nine Pro Bowl selections, six All-Pro nominations and one Defensive Player of the Year Award in his storied 12-year NFL career, Reed has now chosen to transition into the collegiate coaching ranks this ...
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

Jaguars plan to keep feet on gas against Texans

No matter what happens this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play for the AFC South title and a playoff spot at home in Week 18 against the reeling Tennessee Titans. But coach Doug Pederson says Jacksonville isn't going to take things easy on Sunday when it travels to division-rival Houston. "There is never a meaningless game -- never ever, ever, ever," he said. ...
HOUSTON, TX

