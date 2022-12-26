Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
Where is Mizkif? Twitch streamer goes quiet following controversies
Earlier in 2022, Mizkif was one of the biggest streamers on all of Twitch, averaging over 30,000 live viewers on every stream. But all of this came to stop in September, amid a sea of controversy, so where is Mizkif now, and will he return to streaming?. As of December...
dexerto.com
Twitter suffers major worldwide outage as users logged out abruptly
Twitter is currently facing a major outage on December 28 as users are logged out abruptly across the world. While users who are currently logged in are safe, many are reporting being unable to access their profiles after refreshing. Twitter is breaking down, with the social media platform facing a...
dexerto.com
Gambling streamer Heelmike appeals after indefinite Twitch ban
Twitch streamer Heelmike has been indefinitely banned from the platform, with the gambling streamer confirming he has filed an appeal to have the suspension lifted. The 28-year-old has been streaming for years on Amazon-owned platform, and in 2021 his account was follow-botted, from just under 400,000 followers to over 7 million. He was previously known for his Fortnite and Just Chatting dating streams, before more recently streaming a lot of gambling content.
dexerto.com
Call of Duty players label MW2 a “dumpster fire” over ignored map exploit
A wall exploit on MW2’s Mercado Las Almas sent community members into a furious frenzy, with one player labeling the title a “dumpster fire” in its current state. Modern Warfare 2 suffered from a rocky launch, dealing with bugs and server issues but most of those problems have since been cleaned up. Players thought they were in the clear, but another game-breaking bug emerged in Multiplayer.
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer panics after leaving adult toy on bed as family walks in
A Twitch streamer had to resort to desperation tactics after a family member walked into her room while an adult toy was still on her bed. Over the years, there have been quite a few instances of streamers forgetting to put their “toys” away prior to going live and the results can be quite awkward.
dexerto.com
Rookie Twitch streamer blows up after heartwarming moment with mom
In a now viral TikTok, rookie streamer ‘NateBosa’ blew up after sharing a heartwarming moment with his mom, where the two celebrated his successful stream which was viewed by nine users. Twitch streaming is a very competitive industry, where it takes streamers months or even years before they...
dexerto.com
Hidden Overwatch 2 ability makes Baby D.Va extra powerful
A hidden Overwatch 2 passive ability is making Baby D.Va more powerful than she ever was in OW1. Overwatch 2 has been out for a few months now and players are still discovering all sorts of unique tricks and interactions the game has to offer. Unlike the first game, Overwatch...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 TikToker reveals “insane” hip-fire PDSW 528 loadout
The P90 is an underrated Modern Warfare 2 SMG and a TikToker revealed a hip-fire loadout so powerful you won’t need to aim down sights ever again. Shoot House and Shipment provide the perfect battlefield for using SMGs in Modern Warfare 2. The close-combat-oriented multiplayer maps call for fast and mobile weapons. Players viewed the PDSW 528 as one of the weaker SMGs at launch, but the weapon received a buff in the Season 1 update.
dexerto.com
How to add friends on Modern Warfare 2 and warzone 2
Modern Warfare 2 recently changed its UI, making it easier than before to add friends for multiplayer or Warzone 2. Here’s everything you need to know about completing the simple process. Modern Warfare 2 players labeled the game’s UI as the “worst in CoD history.” Activision heard the feedback...
dexerto.com
Aceu shocks viewers with insane Apex Legends 1v3 that should be impossible
Popular Apex Legends streamer Brandon ‘aceu’ Winn stunned his viewers with a mind-blowing 1v3 aggressive outplay that shouldn’t have been possible to win. When it comes to clutches, outplays, and jaw-dropping clips, there are very few Apex Legends players that can contend with aceu. The talented streamer...
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players hit with “false bans” as reporting system slammed
Modern Warfare 2 players continue to struggle with “false bans”, with the 2022 title’s in-game reporting feature coming under serious scrutiny. Call of Duty’s recent issues with cheaters have been well documented. From Warzone and Modern Warfare through the end of Vanguard’s life cycle, issues with cheaters and hackers of all varieties plagued Activision’s FPS.
dexerto.com
Dexerto’s Best VTubers of 2022: Top streamers, best moments in VTubing
The VTuber takeover continued in 2022, with the virtual medium of streaming becoming more popular than ever. Dexerto is taking time to celebrate these achievements, highlighting the best VTubers of the year, and the top moments that defined the industry. VTubing cemented its place in the streaming world in 2022....
dexerto.com
ImperialHal shows how lethal controller aim assist is in Apex Legends
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen has showcased why controller aim assist is powerful when compared to MnK. Over the past year, more and more Apex Legends pros have been making the shift from MnK to controller. While there are still a lot of players who argue that...
dexerto.com
Scump reveals his “biggest secret” for dropping nukes easily in MW2
Scump is one of the best Call of Duty players of all time and so it’s no surprise he’s dropping nukes in MW2. Now, he has now shared his secret sauce for nukes that you can try yourself. OpTic Scump is a household name in Call of Duty...
dexerto.com
The passion driving VTuber fan games into a new era
The VTuber fandom expresses itself in many ways, and fan games are one of the most creative. With no way of monetizing these mammoth projects, passion is pushing the space forward into a new era of high-quality productions as the space grows. In November, two of Hololive Indonesia’s more prominent...
dexerto.com
QTCinderella claims it’s “only a matter of time” until she quits streaming
QTCinderella has lit up the streaming world over the last couple of years, exploding in popularity in 2022 through her various collaborations and the Streamer Awards. But the star admits it’s “only a matter of time” until she quits due to the mental toll of streaming, opening up about her PTSD from numerous swatting attacks.
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman explains why Warzone 2 needs to learn from Fortnite
TimTheTatman claimed “Fortnite ruined the gaming industry,” as no other developer can match Epic Games, “diligence, touch, and effort.”. Warzone 2 community members praised developers for adding loadout drops back to buy stations. However, Swagg and other content creators demand more action for ignored segments of the player base.
dexerto.com
MrBeast becomes playable in Smash Ultimate with incredible fighter mod
YouTube legend MrBeast has joined the cast of Super Smash Bros Ultimate in the form of a fighter mod that is an absolute must-have for fans. MrBeast is an icon of YouTube and now he’s playable in Smash. With videos amassing millions of views, a successful burger chain, and a fortune in giveaways, the content creator is one of the most popular in history.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 player invents “poor man’s Chopper Gunner” using easy drone trick
A Modern Warfare 2 player has found an innovative way to repurpose the Recon Drone in order to elevate the Sentry Gun into something much more lethal. Modern Warfare 2 has an abundance of killstreaks that can absolutely destroy a lobby if they’re used effectively, but as with every other game in the Call of Duty franchise, players have to work quite hard if they want to reach the truly powerful ones.
dexerto.com
MW2 player performs Mission Impossible-like stunt to take out helicopter
An MW2 player recently captured footage of their friend performing a Mission Impossible-style stunt when dispatching an enemy helicopter. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players continue to find ways of amplifying the available gameplay options in their respective multiplayer experiences. One Warzone 2 user managed to highjack a helicopter...
Comments / 0