Twitch streamer Heelmike has been indefinitely banned from the platform, with the gambling streamer confirming he has filed an appeal to have the suspension lifted. The 28-year-old has been streaming for years on Amazon-owned platform, and in 2021 his account was follow-botted, from just under 400,000 followers to over 7 million. He was previously known for his Fortnite and Just Chatting dating streams, before more recently streaming a lot of gambling content.

1 DAY AGO