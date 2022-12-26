Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Will there be an Emily in Paris Season 4 on Netflix?
Will there be an Emily in Paris Season 4 on Netflix? The third season has just hit the streaming platform, but will we be heading back for a fourth?. Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins and created by Darren Star, first debuted on Netflix in 2020. The series follows the titular Emily, a marketing executive from Chicago who’s hired to provide an American point-of-view to a firm in Paris.
dexerto.com
Trisha Paytas responds to ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ rumors
Influencer Trisha Paytas has responded to rumors that she will be appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Trisha Paytas has a huge social media presence, with millions of followers across her YouTube channel, TikTok page, Instagram, and more. On December 28, Twitter user RealBravoholic uploaded a post in...
dexerto.com
Ludwig claims Logan Paul blew “redemption trail” with CryptoZoo “scam”
YouTube star Ludwig Ahgren has criticized Logan Paul for blowing up his “redemption trail” after intricate details of his CryptoZoo “scam” were made public by Coffeezilla. He likened it to a “pyramid scheme” and said Paul needed to “own up” to his mistakes.
dexerto.com
Logan Paul invites Coffeezilla onto IMPAULSIVE to explain CryptoZoo “scam”
Logan Paul and Stephen ‘Coffeezilla’ Findeisen continue to lock horns over the latter’s investigative series into CryptoZoo, a NFT project backed by the YouTube sensation and labeled a “scam”. Paul has revealed he invited Coffee onto his podcast IMPULSIVE to clear the air, but the investigator won’t budge unless it’s on his terms.
Chad L Coleman joins us to chat about ‘A Christmas Prayer’ and ‘Superman and Lois’
Chad L Coleman joined us to chat about his new movie “A Christmas Prayer” and his new show with The CW “Superman and Lois.” He also spoke about how he believes we all need to nurture our better selves and all should be at least slightly spiritual. “A Christmas Prayer” is available on demand now […]
dexerto.com
Where is Mizkif? Twitch streamer goes quiet following controversies
Earlier in 2022, Mizkif was one of the biggest streamers on all of Twitch, averaging over 30,000 live viewers on every stream. But all of this came to stop in September, amid a sea of controversy, so where is Mizkif now, and will he return to streaming?. As of December...
dexerto.com
Gambling streamer Heelmike appeals after indefinite Twitch ban
Twitch streamer Heelmike has been indefinitely banned from the platform, with the gambling streamer confirming he has filed an appeal to have the suspension lifted. The 28-year-old has been streaming for years on Amazon-owned platform, and in 2021 his account was follow-botted, from just under 400,000 followers to over 7 million. He was previously known for his Fortnite and Just Chatting dating streams, before more recently streaming a lot of gambling content.
dexerto.com
Twitch streamer panics after leaving adult toy on bed as family walks in
A Twitch streamer had to resort to desperation tactics after a family member walked into her room while an adult toy was still on her bed. Over the years, there have been quite a few instances of streamers forgetting to put their “toys” away prior to going live and the results can be quite awkward.
dexerto.com
Meme Doge dog critically ill with cancer, owners report
The viral sensation Shiba Inu Kabosu, also known as Doge, is currently critically ill with cancer at the age of 17, the beloved dog’s owners report. Many people are familiar with Doge, one of the most viral animals in history. Her picture was the face of the iconic Doge...
dexerto.com
Will there be a Bocchi the Rock Season 2?
Will there be a Bocchi the Rock Season 2? The first season has been one of 2022’s most popular animes, but is there going to be a second season?. The first season of Bocchi the Rock has finally ended after airing 12 episodes, and it has been one of the biggest hits of this autumn/winter anime season.
dexerto.com
Rookie Twitch streamer blows up after heartwarming moment with mom
In a now viral TikTok, rookie streamer ‘NateBosa’ blew up after sharing a heartwarming moment with his mom, where the two celebrated his successful stream which was viewed by nine users. Twitch streaming is a very competitive industry, where it takes streamers months or even years before they...
dexerto.com
How to watch Matilda 1996 – where is it streaming?
With the musical streaming on Netflix, viewers may be looking to watch the original 1996 Matilda – here’s everything you need to know about how and where you can watch and stream it. Matilda the Musical, based on Roald Dahl’s novel and Tim Minchin’s stage show of the...
dexerto.com
Chainsaw Man Episode 12 review: A cathartic and bloody ending
Chainsaw Man’s finale has plenty to enjoy, in fact, this may be one of the best episodes of the whole series. Chainsaw Man has been one of the most hyped-up anime in recent years, and its first season has finally ended, much to the sadness of its fans. But it certainly left with a bang.
Soccer legend Pele dies at 82
Brazilian soccer icon Pele has died after battling cancer, his family announced Thursday on social media. He was 82.
