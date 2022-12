They won't be making it to the playoffs, let alone the Super Bowl, but they know that they're winners in the hearts of their fans, so it's "prize time." You don't have to go to a game to be entered win one of the great 15 prizes that the Denver Broncos are giving away, which makes it even better, considering this terrible season. Call the prizes "thanks," or "bribes," but they are pretty neat.

DENVER, CO ・ 19 HOURS AGO