The Independent

Child’s angry letter to Santa about missing Christmas gift goes viral

The time has come when children who celebrate Christmas everywhere are writing letters to Santa Claus in the hopes of getting everything they want for the holiday season.One child in particular has landed himself on the naughty list after he wrote an angry – and somewhat threatening – letter to Santa, complaining about not receiving one of the presents he’d hoped for this Christmas.The heated letter, which is originally from 2017, has gone viral online once again after TikTok user Kodi Mink shared a video of themself cracking up over the hilarious letters between the boy, named Jeremy, and...
New York Post

I can’t afford Christmas presents — so I’m telling my kids Santa isn’t real

This family will not be having a holly, jolly Christmas. A mother of four has been forced to dash her children’s dreams after realizing she couldn’t afford presents this holiday season. She might have to reveal every parent’s best-kept secret: Santa isn’t real. Rachel Cameron, whose kids are all under the age of 10, explained her financial woes, giving herself the ultimatum to cut back on grocery shopping expenses or pay her bills in a risky “bill roulette” as she struggles to make ends meet. The 30-year-old — who shares tales of young motherhood on TikTok — pleaded for advice online, asking other...
New York Post

Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’

It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
pethelpful.com

Shih-Tzu's Annoyed Reaction to Mom's Christmas Decor Makes Us LOL

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. You never know how your beloved family pet is going to react to holiday decorations, and that can even change from year to year! Some dogs and cats love the festive season, and others, like gorgeous Shih-Tzu Tito here, have had enough of decking the halls before it's even started.
K2 Radio

Mall Goths Dressed Up as Kiss to Take Pictures with Santa

Every year on December 24, Santa Claus "rocks and rolls all nite" delivering presents, so naturally ahead of his journey this year a few mall goths dressed up as Kiss to bid him well and get some photos with the man of the hour. The trio dressed up as the...
PennLive.com

What’s the perfect age to enjoy the wonders of Christmas? | Nancy Eshelman

As of now, I have experienced just about every age. I’ve been an infant and a toddler. (I don’t remember, but I have evidentiary photos.) I was once a kid, a tween (a term that didn’t exist then), a teen and a young adult. I morphed into middle age and then retirement age. Now I’m just old. (Some call it elderly; I hate that word.) My project today, based on a long life, is to determine what’s the best age to experience Christmas.
Kearney Hub

Ken Tracy as Santa Claus

Ken Tracy's been playing Santa Claus for 25 years, and he's still going strong. For more years than he can count, Ken Tracy has found joy in playing Santa Claus. He has bonded with happy children, pets and grieving parents who mourned a newborn.
wdhn.com

Where’s Santa? How to track the man in red with NORAD

(NEXSTAR) – Alas, we have found ourselves just a few hours from Christmas. That means children around the world are settling in, with the hopes that Santa Claus will soon arrive. Have a little one that just can’t wait for Santa and his reindeer to arrive? With a little...
VI TECHNO-HUB

A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences

Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.

