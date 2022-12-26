Read full article on original website
I’m charging family for Christmas dinner for sixth year in a row – people call me a Scrooge but my pals think I’m right
A NAN who is charging her family for Christmas dinner for the sixth year in a row says she has her pals support despite people calling her a Scrooge. Caroline Duddridge, 63, demands a bank transfer from each of her guests - including kids - weeks before the Big Day.
'I Work on a Cruise Ship at Christmas, This is What Happens Behind the Scenes'
In an original essay, Saurabh Vaishampayan tells Newsweek what it's like to work on a cruise ship at Christmas.
Child’s angry letter to Santa about missing Christmas gift goes viral
The time has come when children who celebrate Christmas everywhere are writing letters to Santa Claus in the hopes of getting everything they want for the holiday season.One child in particular has landed himself on the naughty list after he wrote an angry – and somewhat threatening – letter to Santa, complaining about not receiving one of the presents he’d hoped for this Christmas.The heated letter, which is originally from 2017, has gone viral online once again after TikTok user Kodi Mink shared a video of themself cracking up over the hilarious letters between the boy, named Jeremy, and...
It's been over 20 years since I last celebrated Christmas. I'm divorced and estranged from my only child.
The author, who's divorced and estranged from her only child, says that to keep her sadness at bay she tries to avoid anything holiday-related.
I can’t afford Christmas presents — so I’m telling my kids Santa isn’t real
This family will not be having a holly, jolly Christmas. A mother of four has been forced to dash her children’s dreams after realizing she couldn’t afford presents this holiday season. She might have to reveal every parent’s best-kept secret: Santa isn’t real. Rachel Cameron, whose kids are all under the age of 10, explained her financial woes, giving herself the ultimatum to cut back on grocery shopping expenses or pay her bills in a risky “bill roulette” as she struggles to make ends meet. The 30-year-old — who shares tales of young motherhood on TikTok — pleaded for advice online, asking other...
Tiny Cow Who 'Loves Christmas' Meets Santa Claus in Adorable Video
Candace Krull told Newsweek that Hoss, her three-month-old micro-Scottish highland steer, "has a ton of Christmas cheer" this year.
Bozo uses $75 luxury wallpaper to wrap Christmas gifts: ‘Let us know when the funeral is’
It’s a wrap on this family’s holiday — thanks to one bozo bro’s expensive mistake. While Christmas can always be a budget crunch, one Ireland man’s brother took it too far after accidentally using fancy-pants $75 wallpaper to — wait for it — wrap Christmas presents. A now-viral Twitter thread detailing the brother’s hilariously expensive gaffe currently boasts 21 million views as of Monday morning. “My brother used, as wrapping paper, the €70 [$74.39 USD] wallpaper that Mum had bought to redecorate rooms,” Dubliner Daniel wrote in the hilarious tweet describing the wallet-sapping misadventure. “I cannot cope ahahah. First Christmas argument underway!” Accompanying photos...
Shih-Tzu's Annoyed Reaction to Mom's Christmas Decor Makes Us LOL
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. You never know how your beloved family pet is going to react to holiday decorations, and that can even change from year to year! Some dogs and cats love the festive season, and others, like gorgeous Shih-Tzu Tito here, have had enough of decking the halls before it's even started.
‘It just feels like a family again;’ Dog missing for 3 months returns home on Christmas Eve
A family missing their dog for months was reunited with him just in time for Christmas. The Rodriquez’s are calling the return of their family dog a “Christmas miracle”. Tucker was missing for three months before being brought back. The cute, floppy-eared golden retriever is loved dearly...
Santa Tracker: Follow Your Christmas Presents in Real Time
Updates will be offered online, by phone and through a Santa tracker app. Newsweek has everything you need to know about the location of your gifts.
Mall Goths Dressed Up as Kiss to Take Pictures with Santa
Every year on December 24, Santa Claus "rocks and rolls all nite" delivering presents, so naturally ahead of his journey this year a few mall goths dressed up as Kiss to bid him well and get some photos with the man of the hour. The trio dressed up as the...
What’s the perfect age to enjoy the wonders of Christmas? | Nancy Eshelman
As of now, I have experienced just about every age. I’ve been an infant and a toddler. (I don’t remember, but I have evidentiary photos.) I was once a kid, a tween (a term that didn’t exist then), a teen and a young adult. I morphed into middle age and then retirement age. Now I’m just old. (Some call it elderly; I hate that word.) My project today, based on a long life, is to determine what’s the best age to experience Christmas.
NORAD started tracking St. Nick on Christmas Eve after a child tried to call Santa's phone number but got the Air Force instead. Now 1,500 helpers answer the hotline every year.
The practice started in 1955, after a newspaper misprinted a Santa hotline number, meant for a local department store, that led to the Continental Air Defense Command.
Ken Tracy as Santa Claus
Ken Tracy's been playing Santa Claus for 25 years, and he's still going strong. For more years than he can count, Ken Tracy has found joy in playing Santa Claus. He has bonded with happy children, pets and grieving parents who mourned a newborn.
Where’s Santa? How to track the man in red with NORAD
(NEXSTAR) – Alas, we have found ourselves just a few hours from Christmas. That means children around the world are settling in, with the hopes that Santa Claus will soon arrive. Have a little one that just can’t wait for Santa and his reindeer to arrive? With a little...
A Magical Holiday Light Show - My favorite Light Show Experiences
Magical Holiday Light ShowPhoto bypostermywall.com. In this article, I will take you through my favorite holiday light show experiences. It is no secret that holiday light shows can create a magical atmosphere for the holidays. From small neighborhood block parties to large, professional shows, the thrill of a well-done light show is unmatched. In my years of experience, I have seen some truly remarkable light shows that have left me in awe. I will be highlighting some of my favorite shows, as well as discussing what makes them so special. I will also be giving my readers a glimpse into what they can expect from such shows and how they can find them. So, if you are wanting to experience the magic of a holiday light show, this article is the right place to start.
Making Peace With Dad at the First Christmas After His Passing
My dad passed away in November. His death was not a shock to me as he was 88 years old. That he died before we could resolve some lingering issues between us seemed unfair. Although I had every opportunity to set things straight, I didn't, and that's on me. Dad...
