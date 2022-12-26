ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Boston Celtics big man alum Shaquille O'Neal on being inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame

There are not too many fans of the Boston Celtics since the era that saw iconic big man Shaquille O’Neal on the team’s roster who do not know that the LSU alum is in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. But that is not the only Hall of Fame Shaq has been honored with induction into, with his play internationally being enough to get him the nod into the FIBA Hall of Fame as well. “I am extremely honored to be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame. Representing the United States was such an honor,” said O’Neal of his induction.
BOSTON, MA
BlackAmericaWeb

2023 Basketball Hall Of Fame Nominees Include Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade And More

Some of our generation’s greatest ballers will get a chance to breathe rare air with Icons. The NBA has announced the nominees for the 2023 Hall Of Fame. As reported on Hype Beast The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees including Pau […] The post 2023 NBA Hall Of Fame Nominees Include Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade And More appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
KENTUCKY STATE
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Gushed About Rookie Derrick Rose's Performance Against The Celtics In His Playoff Debut: "He Was Built For It"

Derrick Rose is nearing the end of his career, and the last couple of seasons haven't been all that great for him. He is one of the NBA's great 'what ifs', winning an MVP at a very young age but then losing his prime to injuries. Rose is revered by many NBA fans, especially those who saw how good he was before his problems began, and his talent is something people talk about to this day.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

LeBron James Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Record

By the time Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played his last regular season game on April 22, 1989, he had set NBA records for most career points (38,387), most career field goals made (15,837), and most minutes played (57,446). Those three records still stand today. However, as the great Olympic swimmer Mark Spitz...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TMZ.com

Mark Jackson Ready To Be An NBA Coach Again, 'I Look Forward To That Day'

Mark Jackson is champing at the bit for another shot at coaching -- the former player/TV analyst tells TMZ Sports that if teams are interested in hiring him, all they have to do is call!!. "I got my phone on," Jackson said when we spoke with him at LAX recently....
Yardbarker

Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green put up historic stat lines on Christmas

It's been a week of impressive lines for the reigning league MVP. On Dec. 18, Jokic had 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists, a line not seen since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. He had an elegant 13-13-13 against Memphis, and then fell two rebounds short of a quadruple-triple-double week when he had 29 points, 11 assists, and only eight rebounds against Portland.

