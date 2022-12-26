There are not too many fans of the Boston Celtics since the era that saw iconic big man Shaquille O’Neal on the team’s roster who do not know that the LSU alum is in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. But that is not the only Hall of Fame Shaq has been honored with induction into, with his play internationally being enough to get him the nod into the FIBA Hall of Fame as well. “I am extremely honored to be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame. Representing the United States was such an honor,” said O’Neal of his induction.

BOSTON, MA ・ 10 HOURS AGO