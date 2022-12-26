Read full article on original website
Lakers News: Two Showtime Lakers Legends Nominated For Basketball Hall Of Fame
Pau Gasol may not be the only Laker headed to Springfield next year.
Boston Celtics big man alum Shaquille O'Neal on being inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame
There are not too many fans of the Boston Celtics since the era that saw iconic big man Shaquille O’Neal on the team’s roster who do not know that the LSU alum is in the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame. But that is not the only Hall of Fame Shaq has been honored with induction into, with his play internationally being enough to get him the nod into the FIBA Hall of Fame as well. “I am extremely honored to be inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame. Representing the United States was such an honor,” said O’Neal of his induction.
2023 Basketball Hall Of Fame Nominees Include Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade And More
Some of our generation’s greatest ballers will get a chance to breathe rare air with Icons. The NBA has announced the nominees for the 2023 Hall Of Fame. As reported on Hype Beast The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced the list of eligible candidates for the Class of 2023, including several high-profile, first-time nominees including Pau […] The post 2023 NBA Hall Of Fame Nominees Include Dirk Nowitzki, Dwyane Wade And More appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Calls Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki The ‘Greatest International Player Ever’
The Dallas Mavericks walked away with two holiday presents on Christmas Day at the American Airlines Center. Led by Luka Dončić’s near 32-point triple-double, the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115. In addition to the victory, Maverick fans experienced the revealing of the Dirk Nowitzki statue outside the arena.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett And Paul Pierce Gushed About Rookie Derrick Rose's Performance Against The Celtics In His Playoff Debut: "He Was Built For It"
Derrick Rose is nearing the end of his career, and the last couple of seasons haven't been all that great for him. He is one of the NBA's great 'what ifs', winning an MVP at a very young age but then losing his prime to injuries. Rose is revered by many NBA fans, especially those who saw how good he was before his problems began, and his talent is something people talk about to this day.
Lakers News: Jason Kidd Chides Refs For Liberal Treatment Of LeBron James Travels
How much was he kidding?
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Ron Harper Provides Unexpected Boost In Win Over Mavericks
Back during the early 2000s championship runs of the Los Angeles Lakers, everything, rightfully so, revolved around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two were obviously the stars to lead the franchise, but the Lakers also intelligently surrounded them with excellent role players. The likes of Robert Horry, Rick...
Damian Lillard honored as Trail Blazers' all-time leading scorer
The Trail Blazers honored Damian Lillard on Monday night, in their first home game since Lillard surpassed Clyde Drexler as the leading scorer in team history.
Bill Walton’s Humility Was Never Lost on Robert Parish During the 1986 Boston Celtics Title Run
Bill Walton was the missing piece the Boston Celtics needed during their 1985-86 championship season. The post Bill Walton’s Humility Was Never Lost on Robert Parish During the 1986 Boston Celtics Title Run appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Luka Doncic Named NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week
The NBA announced on Monday that Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had been named the Western Conference Player of the Week.
Commentary: UCLA long snapper Jack Landherr is a quiet star and role model for the Bruins
Jack Landherr has defined what it means to be a model student-athlete. The UCLA long snapper is playing in his final game at the Sun Bowl on Friday.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Chasing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Scoring Record
By the time Kareem Abdul-Jabbar played his last regular season game on April 22, 1989, he had set NBA records for most career points (38,387), most career field goals made (15,837), and most minutes played (57,446). Those three records still stand today. However, as the great Olympic swimmer Mark Spitz...
TMZ.com
Mark Jackson Ready To Be An NBA Coach Again, 'I Look Forward To That Day'
Mark Jackson is champing at the bit for another shot at coaching -- the former player/TV analyst tells TMZ Sports that if teams are interested in hiring him, all they have to do is call!!. "I got my phone on," Jackson said when we spoke with him at LAX recently....
Yardbarker
Nikola Jokic, Draymond Green put up historic stat lines on Christmas
It's been a week of impressive lines for the reigning league MVP. On Dec. 18, Jokic had 40 points, 27 rebounds and 10 assists, a line not seen since Wilt Chamberlain in 1968. He had an elegant 13-13-13 against Memphis, and then fell two rebounds short of a quadruple-triple-double week when he had 29 points, 11 assists, and only eight rebounds against Portland.
